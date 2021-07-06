Woodworth and Barnes Become New “Drive For 5” Qualifier Winners at the Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal(Saturday, July 3, 2021) – With mother nature cancelling half of the scheduled race events so far for the 2021 season, the promoters of the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa decided to make-up the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifying night, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, Old Barn Taxidermy, Mike Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 on Saturday, July 3rd. This would make it a double header weekend for the “Drive For 5” program, which would make Saturday night round five out of seven.

The 15 lap AVIS Car Rentals Sport Compact feature was the first to take to the track, with Kimberly Abbott and Dyllan Bonk drawing the front row. But it was third place starter Brandon Reu who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Abbott and Bonk. Despite entering lapped traffic on lap 9, and without a caution to bunch the field up, Reu would go on to pick up the win. Bonk was 2nd, Luke Fraise was 3rd, Abbott was 4th, with Jay Crabill rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” qualifying feature for the Late Models, with Dennis Woodworth and Nick Marolf leading the field to green. Woodworth would take advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Jay Johnson and Marolf. Johnson and the rest of the field tried to keep pace with Woodworth, when the first caution of the race appeared on lap 5. Marolf would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Woodworth jumped back out front, with Johnson and Mark Burgtorf following. Then just after the lap was scored complete, Andy Nezworski and Sam Halstead spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. Woodworth once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Johnson and Burgtorf still close behind. With 5 laps to go Woodworth would enter lapped traffic, but that wasn’t enough to slow him down. As he held on to claim the $1,000 top prize. Johnson was 2nd, Gary Webb was 3rd, Tommy Elston came from 8th to finish 4th, with Burgtorf finishing in 5th.

Dakota Girard and Dylan VanWyk drew the front row for the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMod feature, with VanWyk grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Girard and Jadin Fuller. While VanWyk paced the field out front, eighth place starter Sean Wyett was trying to work himself to the front. On lap 12 Wyett was able to take over the runner up spot, and then had to work to cut into VanWyk’s lead. He was helped with that on the completion of lap 12, as Austen Becerra, who was running 6th, slowed in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart VanWyk jumped back out front, with Wyett and Fuller following. Wyett tried to work past VanWyk over the final laps, but VanWyk was able to hold him off for his first win of the season at the track. Logan Anderson finished 3rd after starting in 11th, Girard was 4th, with Fuller holding on for 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 22 lap Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifier for the Modifieds, with Eric Barnes and Brandon Banks drawing the front row. Barnes used his draw to his advantage, as he grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Banks and Steve Picou. With Barnes pacing the field out front, seventh place starter Mark Burgtorf was working his way towards the front. On lap 4 Burgtorf was able to work himself into the runner up spot. Two laps later, lap 6, Banks would spin in turn 4 to bring out the caution. On the restart Barnes jumped back out front, with Picou getting back around Burgtorf for second. But on lap 9 Burgtorf would work around Picou to take back the runner up spot, and then went to work on Barnes for the lead. The action was slowed for the second time of the event on lap 12, as Brandon Dale spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Barnes once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Burgtorf and Jeff Waterman close behind. Burgtorf couldn’t really mount a challenge on Barnes over the final laps. Which allowed Barnes to hold on for his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway, which was worth $1,000 for his efforts. Burgtorf was 2nd, Waterman was 3rd, Dustin Smith was 4th after starting in 8th, Zack Rawlins came from 9th to take home a 5th place finish.

The Lee County Speedway will be idle next week for the Lee County Fair. But will return to action on Friday, July 16th, with Darkside Tint & Graphix weekly points night. On the card will be the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models, Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, and AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors $9, Veterans and Students (11-17) $5, with Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, July 3, 2021 – “Drive For 5” Qualifier

Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 2. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 3. 56W-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 4. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 5. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 07R-Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 7. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 8. 77-Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA; 9. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 10. 10-Jacob Waterman, Colona, IL; 11. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 12. 84-Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 13. 41-Robbie Jorgensen, Elkhorn, NE; 14. 1J-David Jorgensen, Elkhorn, NE; 15. 01-Chris Horn, Marion, IA; 16. 25-Austin Townsend, Bloomfield, IA; 17. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA 18. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 84-Sam Halstead; 3. 33-Nick Marolf; 4. 77-Jeff Aikey; 5. 07R-Matt Ryan; 6. 01-Chris Horn



Heat 2: 1. 65-Chuck Hanna; 2. 56W-Gary Webb; 3. 93-Jay Johnson; 4. 10-Jacob Waterman; 5. 41-Robbie Jorgensen; 6. 25-Austin Townsend



Heat 3: 1. 45-Tommy Elston; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 4. 74-Ron Boyse; 5. 1J-David Jorgensen; 6. 07-Ray Raker (DNS)

Hinkle Auto Sales Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 1-Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 2. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. 3-Dustin Smith, Eldridge, IA; 5. 2Z-Zack Rawlins, Kellogg, IA; 6. 00Z-Steve Picou, High Ridge, MO; 7. 22-Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 8. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 9. 11-Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 10. K1-Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 11. 4B-Scott Boles, New London, IA; 12. 77-Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls, IA

Heat 1: 1. 12D-Brandon Dale; 2. 22-Brandon Banks; 3. 1-Eric Barnes; 4. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 5. 2Z-Zack Rawlins; 6. 4B-Scott Boles



Heat 2: 1. 71W-Jeff Waterman; 2. 00Z-Steve Picou; 3. 11-Daniel Fellows; 4. 3-Dustin Smith; 5. K1-Cody Bowman; 6. 77-Jeff Aikey

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 117-Dylan VanWyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 3. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 4. 0-Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 5. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 6. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 7. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 8. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 9. 14-Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 10. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 11. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 12. 51-Mike Benjamin, Montorse, IA; 13. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL; 14. 15-Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 15. 24-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 22-Austen Becerra; 2. 26J-Jadin Fuller; 3. 14-Bob Cowman; 4. 51-Mike Benjamin; 5. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 6. 53-Logan Anderson; 7. 00-Matt Tucker; 8. 24-Ryan Moore (DNS)



Heat 2: 1. 117-Dylan VanWyk; 2. 0-Dakota Girard; 3. 12S-Sean Wyett; 4. 8C-Logan Cumby; 5. 57-Barry Taft; 6. 15-Cody Benjamin; 7. 54-Quinton Shelton

AVIS Car Rentals Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 3. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 4. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. 87C-Jay Crabill, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 7. 9K-Keith Kellum, Keokuk, IA

Heat: 1. 27-Brandon Reu; 2. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 3. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 4. 9-Luke Fraise; 5. 87C-Jay Crabill; 6. 24A-Ashton Blain (DNS); 7. 9K-Keith Kellum (DNS)