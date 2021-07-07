WEEK IN WISCONSIN: World of Outlaws gear up for final trip to the Badger State

More than $60K is up for grabs between three Features

SEYMOUR, WI– July 7, 2021 – A week-long tour through Wisconsin is on the horizon for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models in August, ending with another highly anticipated crown jewel.

The Badger state swing starts on Tuesday, August 3, with the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, WI. Drivers will compete for $10,000 in the 40-lap Morton Buildings Feature.

It’s the Series’ second appearance at the 1/3-mile track, not far from the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Last season, three-time and defending Series champion Brandon Sheppard found his way to Victory Lane in an exciting finish. The New Berlin, IL driver held off fellow three-time Series champion Darrell Lanigan and local driver Nick Anvelink on an exhilarating late-race re-start for his then seventh win of the season.

Previous Outagamie Speedway winners

2020- Brandon Sheppard on July 10

Later that week, The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet head to the excitement brewing Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI for one of the biggest races of the year. The 3/8-mile track will host the 35th annual USA Nationals on Aug. 5-7.

The event has three jam-packed nights of action starting with a full show on Thursday, August 5, including a $6,000-to-win Morton Buildings Feature. On Friday, August 6, the Series returns to for double Heat Races and a Dash. Those events will set the lineups for Saturday’s 100-lap, $50,000-to-win USA Nationals finale.

Last year’s event was an unforgettable experience as Brandon Overton won his first USA Nationals title, holding off 2011 Series champion Rick Eckert and Jimmy Mars in the race’s closing stages.

Previous Cedar Lake Winners

2020 – Ashton Winger on July 3; Brandon Sheppard on July 4; Brandon Overton on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8

2019 – Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1; Chris Madden on Aug. 3

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 4 & 6

2017 – Chris Madden on Aug. 4; Don O’Neal on Aug. 5

2016 – Josh Richards on Aug. 4; Jason Geger on Aug. 5; Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2015 – Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1

2014 – Jimmy Owens on Aug. 2

2013 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 1

2012 – Tim McCreadie on Aug. 3

2011 – Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 4

2010 – Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2005 – Scott Bloomquist on Aug. 7

1989 – Dale McDowell on Aug. 6; Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 12; Donnie Moran on Aug. 10

1988 – Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 20; Rick Egersdorf on June 11

Fans who plan on attending both events will catch a glimpse into reigning champion Brandon Sheppard’s quest for history. Right now, he’s seven wins away from tying Josh Richards for most wins all-time (78). He’s also in pursuit of Richards for the most Series championships (4).

Sheppard currently leads the points standings—58 points ahead of Chris Madden.

If he wants to win at either track, “The Rocket Shepp” will have to battle some of the top Super Late Model drivers in the country.

Madden is the only other full-time World of Outlaws driver with a win at Cedar Lake Speedway (2) and hopes to win the $50,000 prize for the first time. “Smokey” has more Series wins than any other driver this season (4).

Another driver to watch is defending USA Nationals champion Brandon Overton, who’s already won three crown jewel events in 2021. The Evans, GA driver swept both Features during last year’s USA Nationals and hopes to keep his momentum rolling in high-paying events.

If you can’t make it to either track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.