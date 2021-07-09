Harrison Beats Bollinger at Macon Speedway

UP ON THE WHEEL: Harrison Denies Bollinger at Macon for 53rd Career Victory

Six-time champion becomes third different winner of 2021

Mike Harrison knew he would break though for a trip to DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Victory Lane this season. It was just a matter of time.

His time came Thursday night at Macon Speedway, where he was forced to catch, pass and then hold-off outside polesitter Ray Bollinger. Using the extreme bottom lane of the fifth-mile bullring, Harrison did it, collecting his 53rd career Summit Modified victory.

“I hope all you fans enjoyed that – that was a hell of a race,” Harrison yelled into the DIRTVision microphone as he looked into the crowd in Victory Lane. “That’s what we call racing in the Midwest – get up on the wheel and get it done!”

The six-time Summit Modified champion did get it done, in thrilling fashion. Teenage UMP Modified sensation Drake Troutman led almost the entire first half of the race, jumping to the early lead from third on the starting grid. Bollinger got a great restart with 16-to-go and took the lead back from him three laps later.

Harrison had been in-shadow of the battle and hooked it up around the very bottom of the track to pass Troutman for second just after halfway, soon setting his sights on Bollinger. The two swapped the lead in opposite grooves for a few laps before a caution was thrown with five-to-go.

Harrison gassed it up on the bottom for the restart and swiped the lead back from Bollinger. With two-to-go, Harrison had pulled ahead by a half-straightaway and led the field back to the checkers for his first Summit Modified trophy of the season.

While his biggest competition, Nick Hoffman, did not bring his car to the track Thursday night, Harrison still gave him a shout-out in Victory Lane regarding his recent stretch of success.

“I knew once I kept my head and kept everything together on this car, we’d get one of these,” Harrison said. “I just wish Nick were here so all the bullshit would stop.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds are back in action Friday night, July 9, at Farmer City Raceway for a special edition of Friday Night Lights. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

38 entries BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison[4]; 2. 53-Bobby Stremme[7]; 3. 77-Ray Bollinger[2]; 4. 7-Drake Troutman[3]; 5. 77T-Guy Taylor[12]; 6. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[1]; 7. 27X-Kyle Helmick[21]; 8. 28-Rodney Standerfer[11]; 9. 21M-Willy Myers[9]; 10. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[6]; 11. 11-Zach Rhodes[5]; 12. 27-Dalton Ewing[8]; 13. 28S-Joe Strawkas[18]; 14. 87C-Alan Crowder[16]; 15. 43-Ed Roley[17]; 16. 19T-Travis Thrasher[22]; 17. 19-Chad Bauer[13]; 18. 57-Tim Hamburg[14]; 19. 4G-Bill Griffith[20]; 20. 88L-Rob Lee[15]; 21. 36-Kenny Wallace[10]; 22. 45-Kyle Hammer[19]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. 43-Ed Roley[1]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[5]; 3. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[2]; 4. 9C-Russ Coultas[8]; 5. 52-Billy Knebel[7]; 6. 13S-Jason Scrimpsher[6]; 7. 27X-Kyle Helmick[4]; 8. 22P-Wil Prater[3]; 9. 19T-Travis Thrasher[9]; 10. (DNS) 14C-Rick Conoyer; 11. (DNS) 117E-Mark Enk

Last Chance Showdown 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28S-Joe Strawkas[1]; 2. 5T-Rob Timmons[5]; 3. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[4]; 4. 4M-Clint Martin[8]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[2]; 6. 4G-Bill Griffith[6]; 7. 4JG-John Goveia[10]; 8. (DNS) 87Z-Zeb Moake; 9. (DNS) 45-Kyle Hammer; 10. (DNS) 0-Travis Kohler

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. 11-Zach Rhodes[2]; 3. 21M-Willy Myers[3]; 4. 19-Chad Bauer[4]; 5. 43-Ed Roley[6]; 6. 22P-Wil Prater[5]; 7. J82-Treb Jacoby[8]; 8. 52-Billy Knebel[9]; 9. 19T-Travis Thrasher[7]; 10. (DNS) 14C-Rick Conoyer

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Ray Bollinger[2]; 2. 53-Bobby Stremme[1]; 3. 28-Rodney Standerfer[3]; 4. 88L-Rob Lee[5]; 5. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[4]; 6. 27X-Kyle Helmick[7]; 7. 13S-Jason Scrimpsher[9]; 8. 9C-Russ Coultas[6]; 9. 117E-Mark Enk[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[2]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[1]; 3. 36-Kenny Wallace[5]; 4. 57-Tim Hamburg[3]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas[9]; 6. 87Z-Zeb Moake[4]; 7. 5T-Rob Timmons[7]; 8. 45-Kyle Hammer[6]; 9. (DNS) 0-Travis Kohler

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Drake Troutman[1]; 2. 27-Dalton Ewing[2]; 3. 77T-Guy Taylor[4]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder[5]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]; 6. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[7]; 7. 4G-Bill Griffith[6]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin[8]; 9. 4JG-John Goveia[9]

Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:11.698[1]; 2. 53-Bobby Stremme, 00:11.729[13]; 3. 11-Zach Rhodes, 00:11.774[19]; 4. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:11.806[9]; 5. 21M-Willy Myers, 00:11.833[2]; 6. 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:11.875[12]; 7. 19-Chad Bauer, 00:11.975[7]; 8. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn, 00:12.138[4]; 9. 22P-Wil Prater, 00:12.141[3]; 10. 88L-Rob Lee, 00:12.177[10]; 11. 43-Ed Roley, 00:12.299[17]; 12. 9C-Russ Coultas, 00:12.354[11]; 13. 19T-Travis Thrasher, 00:12.391[8]; 14. 27X-Kyle Helmick, 00:12.398[14]; 15. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:12.479[18]; 16. 117E-Mark Enk, 00:12.500[15]; 17. 52-Billy Knebel, 00:12.558[6]; 18. 13S-Jason Scrimpsher, 00:15.414[16]; 19. (DNS) 14C-Rick Conoyer

Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, 00:11.613[2]; 2. 7-Drake Troutman, 00:11.631[17]; 3. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie, 00:11.655[5]; 4. 27-Dalton Ewing, 00:11.870[8]; 5. 57-Tim Hamburg, 00:11.938[10]; 6. 78-Maxx Emerson, 00:11.942[11]; 7. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:11.956[18]; 8. 77T-Guy Taylor, 00:11.960[14]; 9. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:11.980[6]; 10. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:12.001[4]; 11. 45-Kyle Hammer, 00:12.039[12]; 12. 4G-Bill Griffith, 00:12.103[13]; 13. 5T-Rob Timmons, 00:12.103[9]; 14. 18S-Jarrett Stryker, 00:12.184[3]; 15. 0-Travis Kohler, 00:12.216[7]; 16. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:12.222[16]; 17. 28S-Joe Strawkas, 00:12.316[15]; 18. 4JG-John Goveia, 00:12.831[1]