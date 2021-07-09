Jeep Van Wormer Eyes DIRTcar Summer Nationals Triple Shot After Sixth Place Run

(PINCONNING, MICHIGAN) The Iron Motorsports team returned to racing action last Friday night, July 2 at the nearby Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn, Michigan. The American Late Model Series (ALMS) roared into the Wolverine State to preside over the single-day shootout, which boasted a $10,000 paycheck. Jeep Van Wormer, who was behind the wheel of a repaired XR1 Rocket racecar following a hard wreck during the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream,’ qualified only eighth fastest in his group during time trials, but moved up three spots to finish fifth in his heat race.

Following a triumph in his consolation event, Jeep rolled off from the inside of the ninth row in the 50-lap headliner. During the caution-free affair, the Pinconning, Michigan native steered past ten competitors to claim an apparent seventh place performance. However, the track disqualified the runner-up finisher for a post-race incident, which vaulted Jeep up to a solid sixth place effort behind only victor Dona Marcoullier, Travis Stemler, Greg Gokey, Logan Nickerson, and Chad Finley. Complete results from Tri-City Motor Speedway can be accessed online at www.tricityracetrack.com.

Jeep and his #55 team are scheduled to take the upcoming July 9-10 weekend off from competition, but will be gearing up for a big upcoming tripleheader with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. Jeep, who used to be a “Hell Tour” regular and currently finds himself twelfth on the all-time win list with fifteen career victories, is scheduled to tackle Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon, Michigan on July 15, Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Michigan on July 16, and Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, Ohio on July 17. The Thunderbird event on Thursday will shell out a $5,000 top prize, while the weekend races at Hartford and Oakshade will both pay $10,000 to the winner. More information can be found online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

