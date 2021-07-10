Foos brothers sweep sprint car wins at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – It was good to be a Foos at Attica Raceway Park Friday, July 9. Brothers DJ, aboard a 410 sprint, and Matt, driving a 305 sprint, won the feature events on Steinle Chevrolet Buick/Croghan Colonial Bank Night at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant. Both did it in exciting fashion as they held off serious challenges late in their respective features.

For DJ, it marked his second win of the season at Attica and fifth overall feature win of 2021 as he owns three victories at Fremont Speedway as well. It marked his fourth career win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints at the track. Matt scored his first win in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, the third of his career.

DJ had a spirited battle early with Byron Reed and Chris Andrews before assuming the lead on lap 14. A caution with five laps to go put Jacobs right on Foos’ rear bumper and the final five laps Jacobs raced under Foos to challenge but Foos was able to slam the door and take the victory. The win also pads Foos’ lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“Truthfully I looked up at the board…I look at the board a lot. I saw we had 7 laps to go and said to myself ‘put seven good laps together’ then we got the yellow and I saw Trey (Jacobs) was in second and I knew where he was going to be. So I had to protect my line…I let him just enough room he could still make the corner. Last week I feel like I really missed out on one and I wasn’t going to let that happen to my guys. We have a lot of momentum right now. Our car is really really good. Mikey Sommers, Doug Berryman, Rod and Rollie Burmeister, Lee Sommers….they all do such a really good job on this car,” said DJ beside his CR Juices, Crown Battery, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

Matt steadily worked his way from his 12th starting spot, waiting until the last three laps before taking the lead and held off Jamie Miller for the 305 victory. The win also moves Foos closer to leader Paul Weaver in the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“It’s good to have my dad back working with us. We’ve been steady most of the year. I just haven’t qualified well and that put us behind. Tonight it was the same thing. But the car was just so good. I knew once we got to third we had something for them,” said Matt beside his Fremont Fence, Mitten Painting, 818 Club, Level Performance, Kear’s Speed Shop, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Speedshark Graphics, FK Rod Ends backed #12.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk had an early race battle with Matt Irey and then held off a charging Mike Bores to score his second Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model win of the season at Attica. It was his 30th career victory at the track and puts him atop the division’s all-time win list.

“I had my hands full there. We went hard on the right rear tire and we tightened up there a little bit expecting it to be slick and we went way too much. It was a hand full…way too tight. It was all I could do to get it to steer. We had a good starting spot and we had a good clean race there with Irey. He got caught up in that wreck but I think it would have been fun for the fans if we could have battled that one out,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete, VP Fuel, Tom Finch Auto, Bilstein Shocks, Landrum Springs, Dominator Race Products backed #91.

Byron Reed and Chris Andrews brought the field to green for the $4,000 Spanky’s Pizza 410 sprint A-main with Reed grabbing the lead over Andrews, Foos, Tyler Gunn, Cole Macedo, Travis Philo and Trey Jacobs. Things heated up quickly as Reed and Andrews raced side by side for the lead until a caution flew with four laps in. On the restart Andrews rocked to the outside of Reed and took the lead on lap six.

Andrews and Reed raced side by side over the next hand full of laps with Foos joining the fun on lap 11. Fourth running Macedo, who came into the night leading Attica’s points, took a spill on lap 12.On the restart Andrews had his hands full with Foos and Reed as Jacobs ran fourth. Foos took the lead on lap 14 and began to pull away while Andrews and Reed battled for second.

Lapped traffic came into play with seven laps to go with Foos in the lead while Andrews, Reed and Jacobs put on a show while battling for second. Andrews night came to an end with five laps to go as he jumped over the turn two banking and came to a rest. On the restart Jacobs quickly showed Foos he had to work for the win. The two ran side by side the remaining three laps with Foos taking the win. Jacobs’ second place finish more than likely vaulted him into the Attica points lead with Reed, Philo and Craig Mintz rounding out the top five.

Schlenk and Irey brought the field to green for the 25 lap late model A-main but a multi-car pile-up brought about another complete start. Schlenk jumped into the lead over Mike Bores and Irey. A couple of cautions over the next three laps kept the field close with Schlenk and Irey waging a terrific battle for he lead while JR Gentry, Bores and Devin Shiels stalked.

Schlenk and Irey ran side by side and nose to tail until a caution flew on lap 16 when a lapped car spun right in front of the leads, collecting Irey who had extensive body damage though he was able to continue. When the green flew Schlenk pulled away as Gentry and Bores moved into second and third four laps later.

Schlenk was unable to shake Gentry and Bores as they stayed close. Bores moved into second with two laps to go and closed on Schlenk. Schlenk hits his marks and held on to the win over Bores, Gentry, Shiels and Ryan Markham.

Brandon Riehl and Dustin Stroup paced the field for the 25 lap 305 sprint A-main with Riehl gaining the initial advantage over Stroup, Jamie Miller, Seth Schneider and Shawn Valenti. Stroup took the top spot on lap two with Miller driving into the lead a lap later. Miller and Stroup ran side by side over the next handful of laps with Stroup taking the lead back on lap eight followed by Miller back to the point a circuit later.

Following the only caution flying on lap 11, the running order was Miller, Stroup, Schneider, Valenti, Riehl, Luke Griffith and Foos. Foos was the car on the move, as he drove from seventh to fourth in just two laps when the green flew. Foos moved into third on lap 14 and quickly challenged Stroup for the runner-up spot while Miller maintained his lead.

Foos drove into second on lap 17 and began to close quickly on Miller. As they drove into lapped traffic with four laps to go, Foos used it to his advantage and took the lead on lap 23. Miller would mount one last challenge but had to settle for second as Foos took the checkers. Schneider, Stroup and Larry Kingseed rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Tuesday, July 13 for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

About Croghan Colonial Bank – www.croghan.com

At Croghan, we understand where you’re coming from. Literally. Because chances are, we were brought up with similar values like honesty, hard work, commitment to family. So we hope you consider the Croghan Colonial Bank more than just your neighbor. Think of us as friends. Better yet, as family. Croghan would love nothing more than to be here to listen, guide and help you for years to come. The Croghan Colonial Bank was founded in 1888 and opened what its headquarters on Croghan Street in downtown Fremont, Ohio in 1904 where the main branch is located to this day. Croghan Colonial Bank has grown throughout the years with branches located in communities throughout Northwest and North Central Ohio.

About Steinle Chevrolet Buick

Steinle Chevrolet Buick is part of the Steinle family of dealerships that have been in existence for over 55 years. Located on McPherson Highway in Clyde, Ohio, stop by and check out their big inventory of new and formerly owned vehicles. Check out our inventory at www.steinlechevroletbuick.com

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, July 9, 2021

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.23-Chris Andrews, 12.892; 2.27w-Tyler Gunn, 12.998; 3.1-Nate Dussel, 13.014; 4.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.028; 5.18-Cole Macedo, 13.091; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.104; 7.16-DJ Foos, 13.171; 8.5-Byron Reed, 13.244; 9.09-Craig Mintz, 13.272; 10.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.293; 11.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.323; 12.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.330; 13.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.341; 14.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.421; 15.27S-John Ivy, 13.495; 16.9x-Ricky Peterson, 13.532; 17.11N-Harli White, 13.566; 18.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.591; 19.00-Tyler Street, 13.634; 20.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.702; 21.14-Chad Kemenah, 13.737; 22.22m-Dan McCarron, 13.807; 23.4T-Josh Turner, 13.812; 24.28m-Conner Morrell, 13.914; 25.40I-Mark Imler, 14.050;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[3] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 5. 11N-Harli White[6] ; 6. 14-Chad Kemenah[8] ; 7. 40I-Mark Imler[9] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

3J-Trey Jacobs[1] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 4. 27w-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 5. 22m-Dan McCarron[7] ; 6. 28m-Conner Morrell[8] ; 7. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5] ; 8. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

2L-Landon LaLonde[2] ; 2. 23-Chris Andrews[4] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 5. 9x-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 6. 27S-John Ivy[5] ; 7. 00-Tyler Street[7] ; 8. 4T-Josh Turner[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

14-Chad Kemenah[1] ; 2. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5] ; 3. 28m-Conner Morrell[2] ; 4. 00-Tyler Street[6] ; 5. 40I-Mark Imler[4] ; 6. 12G-Corbin Gurley[8] ; 7. 4T-Josh Turner[9] ; 8. 27S-John Ivy[3] ; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[10]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

16-DJ Foos[4] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[6] ; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[9] ; 6. 2L-Landon LaLonde[8] ; 7. 27w-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[10] ; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[11] ; 10. 11N-Harli White[13] ; 11. 9x-Ricky Peterson[15] ; 12. 14-Chad Kemenah[16] ; 13. 18J-RJ Jacobs[17] ; 14. 22m-Dan McCarron[14] ; 15. 40I-Mark Imler[20] ; 16. 28m-Conner Morrell[18] ; 17. 23-Chris Andrews[2] ; 18. 18-Cole Macedo[5] ; 19. 00-Tyler Street[19] ; 20. 1-Nate Dussel[12]

Hard Charger: 3J-Trey Jacobs +5

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.824; 2.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.920; 3.11G-Luke Griffith, 13.999; 4.36-Seth Schneider, 14.017; 5.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.053; 6.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.086; 7.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.103; 8.12F-Matt Foos, 14.121; 9.26-Jamie Miller, 14.164; 10.X-Mike Keegan, 14.171; 11.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.180; 12.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.191; 13.19R-Steve Rando, 14.231; 14.2-Brenden Torok, 14.244; 15.3V-Chris Verda, 14.317; 16.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.351; 17.97-Kyle Peters, 14.368; 18.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.418; 19.51-Garrett Craine, 14.432; 20.96J-Stuart Williams, 14.442; 21.5-Kody Brewer, 14.461; 22.5M-Mike Moore, 14.474; 23.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.510; 24.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.510; 25.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.535; 26.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.557; 27.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.609; 28.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.640; 29.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.678; 30.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.716; 31.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.729; 32.16-Ray Thurston, 14.800; 33.27-Joey Pendergrass, 14.805; 34.98-Bruce Robenalt, 15.722; 35.11W-Shawn Wolford, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[9] ; 8. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 9. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 2. 96J-Stuart Williams[1] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 4. Z10-Brandon Moore[5] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 6. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[7] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[3] ; 9. 16-Ray Thurston[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[8] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 5. 51-Garrett Craine[1] ; 6. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[7] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 9. 27-Joey Pendergrass[9]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

3X-Brandon Riehl[2] ; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[4] ; 3. 3F-Wade Fraley[5] ; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[3] ; 6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6] ; 7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[8] ; 8. 98-Bruce Robenalt[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[6] ; 7. 27-Joey Pendergrass[10] ; 8. 2-Brenden Torok[9] ; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 10. 51-Garrett Craine[2]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

3V-Chris Verda[2] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[3] ; 4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 5. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4] ; 6. 98-Bruce Robenalt[8] ; 7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[6] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7] ; 9. 16-Ray Thurston[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

12F-Matt Foos[12] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7] ; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[5] ; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[17] ; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 9. Z10-Brandon Moore[15] ; 10. 96J-Stuart Williams[6] ; 11. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[13] ; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[16] ; 13. 9R-Logan Riehl[11] ; 14. 32-Bryce Lucius[21] ; 15. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[19] ; 16. 97-Kyle Peters[9] ; 17. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10] ; 18. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20] ; 19. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 20. 3F-Wade Fraley[14] ; 21. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[22] ; 22. 3V-Chris Verda[18]

Hard Charger: 12F-Matt Foos +11

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.883; 2.14-JR Gentry, 15.126; 3.50-Ryan Missler, 15.211; 4.36-Matt Irey, 15.423; 5.51-Devin Shields, 15.453; 6.92-Justin Chance, 15.483; 7.94-Mike Bores, 15.529; 8.CO2-Ryan Markham, 15.533; 9.59-Larry Bellman, 15.723; 10.53-Hillard Miller, 15.937; 11.29-Nate Potts, 16.071; 12.69R-Doug Baird, 16.383; 13.16-Steve Sabo, 16.423; 14.20-Jim Plotts, 16.504; 15.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.508; 16.0-Cameron Tusing, 16.701; 17.101-Chester Fitch, 16.852; 18.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.994;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

14-JR Gentry[4] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 3. 51-Devin Shields[3] ; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[7] ; 5. 69R-Doug Baird[1] ; 6. 20-Jim Plotts[5] ; 7. 23H-Craig Hartong[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

CO2-Ryan Markham[2] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[1] ; 5. 0-Cameron Tusing[5] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 53-Hillard Miller[2] ; 3. 20H-Troy Hahn[6] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 6. 29-Nate Potts[1]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)