Hoffman Goes 12-for-12 at Farmer City

PERFECT 12: Hoffman Makes Perfect Season With 12th Win in 12 Starts

For the third year in-a-row, Nick Hoffman has achieved a perfect season with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, maxing-out his win total with his 12th victory in 12 starts Friday night at Farmer City Raceway.

Each driver’s best 12 finishes are taken into consideration for the overall points standings, and since Hoffman now has 12 wins, he’s received nearly the maximum number of points obtainable for any single driver.

The only ways he can increase his points total now is through bonus points, given for races with 26 or more cars in any given field, and by replacing the lower-point victories with more wins at higher car counts.

Once again, the three-time and defending champion led all 25 laps Friday night, putting him at a still-perfect 290-for-290 in consecutive Feature laps led.

Even with the big names in the house, Hoffman still denied them all. None of his opponents even got the opportunity to make a pass for the lead, as he was able to build on the jump out to the lead he got on the initial start.

Even the threat of rain in the area could not stop The Blue Deuce. The show was efficiently completed, and the rain held off until afterwards.

“Hats off to the track prep crew to get it in tonight,” Hoffman said. “My phone was wrong again, I guess. I thought we were clear until like 12 or 1 o’clock, and then they start rushing us.”

Regardless of the weather and track characteristics, Hoffman had one planned route to Victory Lane – the fastest one.

“Our racecar’s really good in any track condition right now, and we’re just having a hell of a lot of fun right now,” Hoffman said.

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 2-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney[2]; 3. 37-Michael Ledford[4]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens[5]; 5. 7-Drake Troutman[3]; 6. 36-Kenny Wallace[6]; 7. 77-Ray Bollinger[12]; 8. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[7]; 9. 7K-Kelly Kovski[9]; 10. 45-Kyle Hammer[8]; 11. 14C-Rick Conoyer[14]; 12. 43A-Larry Anderson[20]; 13. 35-Ethan Weber[11]; 14. 19-Chad Bauer[15]; 15. 14-Caden McWhorter[16]; 16. 30J-Jerry Johnston[18]; 17. 64-Dawson Cook[17]; 18. 19T-Travis Thrasher[19]; 19. 0-Travis Kohler[13]; 20. Z1-Zac Odedewaldt[10]; 21. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[22]; 22. 12-Wyatt Harms[21]