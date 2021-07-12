Brandon Sheppard Snares Pair of WoO Podium Finishes at Jackson

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/12/21) – Brandon Sheppard raced to a pair of podium finishes over the weekend at Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex in his Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

“I feel like we had a really great race car for most of the weekend. On Friday night our restarts hurt us a little bit because I wasn’t able to take off like I needed to. On Saturday night we had to let the track get slick and let the top get good before we really got rolling,” Sheppard said. “Our weekend results were solid, but definitely not what we wanted. We want a couple of spots better and we’re getting closer every night, and I feel like we’re right on the cusp of being up there every night. We’ve just gotta keep plugging away and keep digging.”

Heading north to compete in a doubleheader weekend with World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard invaded Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, Minn.) on Friday afternoon.

Sheppard started the night by lowering the track record to 14.337 seconds with his qualifying performance. With a heat race victory sending him into the redraw, the pilot of the Valvoline No. 1 earned the fourth-starting position for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Unable to close the distance on Frank Heckenast Jr. late in the race, Sheppard settled into a runner-up finish in the 40-lapper. Ryan Gustin, Chris Madden, and Brent Larson rounded out the Top-5.

On Saturday evening for the $20,000-to-win finale, Brandon once again topped the 16-car field in time trials before picking up a heat race win. With the redraw placing him fourth on the starting grid for the main event, Sheppard made a late-race bid to overtake race-long leader Dennis Erb Jr. on lap 48 but fell short, marking him third on the rundown when the checkered flag flew. He trailed Erb and Frank Heckenast Jr. across the line with Chris Madden and Cade Dillard completing the Top-5 finishers.

Brandon holds a 64-point advantage atop the World of Outlaws point standings. For complete results from these events, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing camp continue the WoO Western Swing, starting this Tuesday at Wisconsin’s Gondik Law Speedway. The team’s slate for the week is as follows:

July 13: Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wis.) – $10,000-to-win

July 16: River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, N.D.) – $10,000-to-win

July 17: I-94 Sure Step Speedway (Fergus Falls, Minn.) – $10,000-to-win

July 18: Red Cedar Speedway (Menomonie, Wis.) – $10,000-to-win

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com