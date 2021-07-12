Nick Hoffman Stays Perfect in Summit Modified Nationals Competition



Adds wins at Knox County Fair, Spoon River, and Farmer City Raceway



Mooresville, North Carolina (07/12/21) – Claiming three more wins last week, Nick Hoffman remained perfect on the 2021 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals in his Elite Chassis No. 2 Wehrs Machine / Fox Shocks Modified.

He pushed his series win streak to 12-straight races as his career-win tally with the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals grew to 50. Meanwhile, his season victory total grew to 23.

“We raced three times last week and we won three times. With 12 wins now in the books on the tour, my next goal is to raise my record of 13 total wins in a single season. You always dream of stuff like this, but I can’t believe this run we are on,” Hoffman said. “We’ve got a lot of racing on the schedule for this week, and we are definitely chomping at the bit to get things fired back up on Wednesday at Circle City Raceway.”

Nick Hoffman maintained his perfect record in Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals competition on Tuesday night at Knox County Fair Speedway (Knoxville, Ill.) with his 10th-straight win in series competition. Nick set fast time over the 16-car field with a 22.398-second lap around the 1/2-mile oval.

Hoffman then won his heat race from the pole position to earn the pole for the feature. In the finale he led all 20 laps to record his 21st victory of the season and his 48th-career series win.

Drake Troutman, Zeke McKenzie, Ray Bollinger, and Jacob Rexing completed the Top-5 finishers.

Hoffman’s winning ways continued on Wednesday night at Spoon River Speedway (Canton, Ill.), where he topped a talent-laden field of 37 racers. Nick once again led every lap of the feature to bag his 22nd victory of the season and his 49th-career Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals triumph.

Nick Hoffman Motorsports rolled into Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway on Friday night for the $1,500-To-Win Summit Modified Nationals events. Much to his competitors dismay Hoffman stormed through the program and led every lap of the feature for his 12th win of the miniseries and his 23rd of the season as his series-career win total reached the 50 mark.

“Our racecar’s really good in any track condition right now, and we’re just having a hell of a lot of fun right now,” Hoffman said in Victory Lane. “Hats off to the track prep crew to get it in tonight with the weather in the area.”

Mike McKinney, Michael Ledford, Kyle Steffens, and Drake Troutman completed the Top-5 finishers.

Saturday night’s scheduled series event at Highland was washed away.

Nick Hoffman Racing is prepared to embark on five-straight nights of racing this week with the Summit Modified Nationals, beginning with a Wednesday night trip to Kentucky’s Circle City Raceway. The schedule for the week is as follows:

July 14: Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.)

July 15: Thunderbird Raceway (Muskegon, Mich.)

July 16: Hartford Speedway (Hartford, Mich.)

July 17: Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, Ohio)

July 18: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, Ind.)

For more information on the upcoming schedule, please visit www.ModifiedNationals.com .

