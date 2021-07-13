Grueling Upper Midwest Stretch Continues for World of Outlaws

Sheppard, Larson, Erb, and more prepare for four races in six days

SUPERIOR, WI – JULY 12, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models are gearing up for one of its toughest weeks of the season. The Series will race four times over six days in three different states.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will run four 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Morton Buildings Features, putting $40,000 on the line if one driver can win them all.

The grueling stretch starts with the first mid-week race of the season on Tuesday, July 13, at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, WI. Then, the Series moves west on Friday, July 16, with a visit to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND. It’s the only trip to the Peace Garden state in 2021.

On Saturday, July 17, the World of Outlaws makes its final trip of the season to Minnesota with the Series’ first visit to I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls, MN.

The Northern swing finishes on Sunday, July 18 with the Rumble at the Red Cedar at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, WI.

Here are the top stories to follow this weekend:

Rocket Consistency: One of the keys to winning a championship is consistency, and that’s how Brandon Sheppard finds himself at the top of the standings—64 points ahead of Chris Madden.

The New Berlin, IL driver only has two wins this season, but has more podium finishes than any other driver (12). That includes a second and third place finish last weekend at Jackson Motorplex.

The “Rocket Shepp” also has more top fives than any other driver (16) and is tied with Madden for the most top-10s (21).

Sheppard found past success on the Northern swing last year, reaching Victory Lane the last time the Series visited Gondik Law Speedway and River Cities Speedway.

Championship Experience: When the Series moves North, it means Brent Larson gets to race close to his Lake Elmo, MN home.

But he also has more experience than any other World of Outlaws driver heading into Tuesday’s race at Gondik Law Speedway. Larson is the 2007 track champion at the Superior, WI facility.

He has some momentum after a top-five finish on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex. If he can use that along with the number of laps he has at the track, it could put him in position to get his elusive first World of Outlaws victory.

Madden Momentum: Another driver with momentum heading into this four-race week is Chris Madden. The Gray Court, SC driver scored two top-fives at Jackson Motorplex, keeping his trend of consistency going in 2021.

“Smokey” has more wins than any other driver this season and is second behind Sheppard for the most top-fives (15).

While Madden has been consistent, he still trails Sheppard by 68 points in the chase for the championship. He’s finished behind Sheppard in five of the last six races and will need to turn that around to keep his title hopes alive with 24 races to go.

Erb is Rolling: While Sheppard and Madden have been consistent all season, Dennis Erb Jr. has made impressive strides over the last eight races.

Since the start of June, Erb is tied for the most Series wins (2) in that time span with Brandon Overton. The Carpentersville, IL driver has also collected four top fives in the span, and finished in the top-10 in seven of the last eight races.

Erb’s consistency vaulted him into the top-five in the Series standings—24 points behind fourth-place Ricky Weiss.

If the “One Man Band” can keep his hot streak going, he could find himself moving up another spot by the end of the week.

When and Where

July 13: Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, WI

July 16: River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND

July 17: I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls, MN

July 18: Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, WI

About The Tracks

Gondik Law Speedway is a 3/8-mile banked oval

River Cities Speedway is a 1/4-mile high-banked oval

I-94 Sure Step Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval

Red Cedar Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked oval

PREVIOUS GONDIK LAW SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2020- Brandon Sheppard

2013- Tim McCreadie

2010- Jimmy Mars

1989- Scott Bloomquist

PREVIOUS RIVER CITIES SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019 – Brandon Sheppard on July 12

2018 – Mike Marlar on July 13

2017 – Shane Clanton on July 14

2015 – Tim McCreadie on July 10

2014 – Tim Fuller on July 18

2012 – Darrell Lanigan on July 13

2011 – Tim McCreadie on July 15

2010 – Austin Hubbard on July 9

2009 – Josh Richards on July 10

2008 – Brady Smith on July 11

2007 – Tim Fuller on June 12

2006 – Darrell Lanigan on May 30

PREVIOUS RED CEDAR SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019- Chase Junghans

Online

Track Records

Gondik Law Speedway: 16.543 set by Rick Eckert on July 5, 2013

River Cities Speedway: 11.321 set by Mike Marlar

I-94 Sure Step Speedway: Not Registered

Red Cedar Speedway: 16.168 set by Brandon Sheppard on July 14, 2019

Around the turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet travel to Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL for the $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic July 30-31.

Feature Winners: (16 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Franfort, KY-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-10 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-9 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (29 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (36 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-8 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 4

Frank Heckenast, Franfort, IL- 4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

HARD CHARGER (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (16 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

25. Saturday July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)