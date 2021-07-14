Pursley Earns Lucas Oil NOW600 Series Non-Wing Win at Red Dirt Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – MEEKER, Okla. (July 13, 2021) – Daison Pursley used a late-race pass to capture his fourth career Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division Stock Non-Wing triumph at Red Dirt Raceway on Tuesday during the opening night of Mid-America Micro Week.

The win was Pursley’s second of the season at the track and propelled him into the top spot on the NOW600 Series all-time division wins list at Red Dirt Raceway. It also marked his fifth career NOW600 Series victory in the division, which is tied for the third most.

Pursley started seventh and outdueled eighth-starting John Kilmer late in the 25-lap feature, riding the high groove through turns one and two to rocket down the backstretch. The race-winning move came with four laps remaining as Pursley powered around the outside of Kilmer, who was locked to the bottom lane around the bullring, off turn two and beat him to the low groove entering turn three. Kilmer stayed close, but Pursley held on to the win by a car length.

Blayne Buntin advanced from ninth to third place with Brock Cottrell finishing fourth and Matt Moore fifth.

Kenton Brewer, Pursley, Colby Sokol and Shawn Mahaffey were the heat race winners. Tanner Holwerda won the B Main.

Mid-America Micro Week continues on Wednesday at Solomon Valley Speedway in Beloit, Kan., for the 10th annual Chad McDaniel Memorial. The NOW600 Series Stock Non-Wing and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions will be competing during the series debut at the track.

LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES PRESENTED BY HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION RESULTS AT RED DIRT RACEWAY (July 13, 2021) –

NOW600 Stock Non-Wing

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley (7); 2. 3W-John Kilmer (8); 3. 75-Blayne Buntin (9); 4. 5B-Brock Cottrell (4); 5. 66-Matt Moore (3); 6. 37-Jack Hall (5); 7. 9T-Tanner Holwerda (15); 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (17); 9. 7K-Kenton Brewer (10); 10. 28-Chelby Hinton (13); 11. 29-Trevor Cohn (18); 12. 24S-Colby Sokol (2); 13. 29B-David Jacobs (14); 14. 23P-Trevor Peden (16); 15. 3-Cale Coons (20); 16. 8-Gunner Bowden (12); 17. 25S-Justis Sokol (6); 18. 7S-Kaden Smith (11); 19. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey (1); 20. 95X-Jeff Cox (19).

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 9T-Tanner Holwerda (1); 2. 23P-Trevor Peden (3); 3. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (6); 4. 29-Trevor Cohn (4); 5. 95X-Jeff Cox (2); 6. 3-Cale Coons (9); 7. 12H-Cole Hocker (5); 8. 222-Corbin Snyder (13); 9. 15H-Logan Hill (16); 10. 4S-Blake Spicer (10); 11. 32-Cody Daggett (15); 12. 93X-Reno Madore (8); 13. 5E-Daphne Harvey (14); 14. 6D-Daryl Gates (17); 15. 17-Steve Hart (12); 16. 7W-Brendon Wisley (7); 17. 59-Brody Mclaughlin (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Kenton Brewer (1); 2. 3W-John Kilmer (4); 3. 37-Jack Hall (7); 4. 9T-Tanner Holwerda (5); 5. 12H-Cole Hocker (3); 6. 7W-Brendon Wisley (6); 7. 222-Corbin Snyder (2); 8. 59-Brody Mclaughlin (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley (2); 2. 75-Blayne Buntin (4); 3. 28-Chelby Hinton (3); 4. 8-Gunner Bowden (6); 5. 95X-Jeff Cox (7); 6. 93X-Reno Madore (8); 7. 32-Cody Daggett (1); 8. 6D-Daryl Gates (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol (3); 2. 66-Matt Moore (5); 3. 25S-Justis Sokol (7); 4. 23P-Trevor Peden (4); 5. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover (2); 6. 3-Cale Coons (6); 7. 15H-Logan Hill (1); 8. 17-Steve Hart (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey (4); 2. 5B-Brock Cottrell (5); 3. 29B-David Jacobs (3); 4. 7S-Kaden Smith (7); 5. 29-Trevor Cohn (6); 6. 4S-Blake Spicer (1); 7. 5E-Daphne Harvey (2).

2021 LUCAS OIL NOW600 NATIONAL MICRO SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

STOCK NON-WING:

Gavin Miller – 3 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13); Daison Pursley – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6 and July 13); Johnny Boland – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Gavan Boschele – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8); Kris Carroll – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12); Frank Flud – 1 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7); Chelby Hinton – 1 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11); Garrett Hulsey – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30); and Colby Sokol – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6)

WINGED ‘A’ CLASS:

Frank Flud – 3 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7; Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30; and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 8); Johnny Boland – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 13); Garrett Benson – 1 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6); Kris Carroll – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on June 12); Noah Key – 1 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6); Laydon Pearson – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); and Corbin Rueschenberg – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9)

RESTRICTED ‘A’ CLASS :

Garrett Benson – 3 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 6, May 8 and June 12); Jett Nunley – 3 (Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on June 10 and June 13, and Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on June 11); Corbin Rueschenberg – 2 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 7 and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on April 30); Kaley Mahaffey – 1 (Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla., on May 7); Justis Sokol – 1 (Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on June 9); and Jaxton Wiggs – 1 (Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on March 6)

UP NEXT –

Mid-America Micro Week: Wednesday at Solomon Valley Speedway in Beloit, Kan., for the 10th annual Chad McDaniel Memorial (Stock Non-Wing and Restricted ‘A’ Class only); and Friday and Saturday at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. (Stock Non-Wing and Restricted ‘A’ Class only)

Photo by Richard Bales