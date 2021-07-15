HomeIowa34 Raceway34 Raceway Falls Victim to Heavy Rains, Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway...

34 Raceway Falls Victim to Heavy Rains, Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway on As Scheduled

Batavia, OH (July 14, 2021) – Tomorrow’s July 15th event at 34 Raceway has been canceled. An afternoon thunderstorm on an already heavily saturated facility has left the racing surface too wet for competition. The event will not be made up, but the remainder of the weekend is still on schedule at Tri-City Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway.

Friday, July 16th teams will travel to Granite City, IL for the NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will have a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats, B-Mains, and 50 lap A-Main paying $12,000-to-win.

The Modified and B-Mod classes will be joining the program which kicks off with Hot Laps at 6:30 PM. The Pit Gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) and General Admission Gates open at 5:00 PM. For more information visit www.tricityspeedway.net

As the final event of the weekend, the 15th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO will have teams gunning for a $15,000 top prize along with the esteemed Diamond Ring. Along with a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA, the USRA Mods and USRA Stock Cars are also on hand.

Hot Laps begin at 6:30 PM followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats, B-Mains, and a 50 lap A-Main. The Pit Gates will remain open all day, closed and cleared at 3:30 PM, re-opened at 4:00 PM. The General Admission Gate will also open at 4:00 PM. For more information or advance ticket purchases, visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil championship standings heading into the weekend. Jonathan Davenport sits in second, with Hudson O’Neal in third, and Kyle Bronson fourth. The points battle is tremendously close in positions five through ten, with only 95 points separating Josh Richards, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr, Shane Clanton, Mike Marlar, and Jimmy Owens.

Track Information:

Tri-City Speedway

Phone Number: 618-931-7836

Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Directions: I-270 to exit 4, then 0.5 mile south on SR 203

Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

 

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series July 16-17 Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

 

Event Purses:

Tri-City Speedway: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

 

Lucas Oil Speedway: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

