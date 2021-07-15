Forecast for Heavy Rain Postpones NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City

– The forecasted heavy rains and severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening, continuing into Friday have forced the postponement of the NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. Track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are exploring a possible make-up date.

The 15th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO is still on as scheduled. Teams will be gunning for a $15,000 top prize along with the esteemed Diamond Ring. Along with a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA, the USRA Mods and USRA Stock Cars are also on hand.

Hot Laps begin at 6:30 PM followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats, B-Mains, and a 50 lap A-Main. The Pit Gates will remain open all day, closed and cleared at 3:30 PM, re-opened at 4:00 PM. The General Admission Gate will also open at 4:00 PM. For more information or advance ticket purchases, visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Track Information:

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series July 17 Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse:

Lucas Oil Speedway: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050