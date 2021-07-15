MOWA Sprint Cars To Make Lone Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

(Lincoln, IL) One of the most popular events on the Lincoln Speedway schedule, each season, is coming up this Friday night, July 16, when the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars powered by Morrow Brothers come to town. Four other divisions will also race.

The MOWA 410 cubic inch winged sprint cars have had three events so far this season, while weather has wreaked havoc on several other events. Ayrton Gennetten bested a field of 28 cars in the season opener at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL. Gennetten came right back in the second event of the season at Lee County Speedway to start his season two-for-two. The most recent event was over one month ago at Jacksonville Speedway with Paul Nienhiser claiming the checkered flag.

This Friday’s race will be MOWA’s 15th visit to the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. Ten different drivers have found victory lane, namely Rico Abreu, who has won three of them including last year’s race. Nienhiser has also won three, while AJ Bruns, Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, Ian Madsen, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Korey Weyant, and Willie Croft have also found victory lane.

Gennetten leads the current MOWA points, while Zach Daum, Weyant, Brandon Hanks, and Andy Bishop complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be back on track Friday night as well with New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga leading the charge. Parga has a 44-point lead in the track standings, followed by Jake Little, Roben Huffman, Blaise Baker, and Colby Sheppard. Parga has won five out of the six features, while teammate Dakota Ewing claimed the other win.

Ray Bollinger leads the points in the DIRTcar Modified standings at the track by just 14 over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. The Kewanee, IL driver has claimed four feature wins, while Hunt Gossum, Allen Weisser, and Nick Hoffman have taken the other wins. Brian Lynn, Austin Lynn, and Brandon Roberts are other top five point contenders.

The Simplot DII Midgets are back for their first appearance in over a month. Peoria, IL driver Mark McMahill is on top of the standings, leading Tyler Roth by 66 markers. John Heitzman, Will Armitage, and Kelli Harter round out the top five. McMahill has won three features while Andy Baugh has claimed two. The Simplot Front Row Challenge is up to $700 for this week’s event.

The DIRTcar Hornets will complete this Friday night’s event. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, leads the points by just six over Erik Vanapeldoorn. The two drivers have each won a pair of features this year, while Allen Harris and Jeremy Hancock have each claimed one. This will be the final warm-up for the Hornets before the July 24/25 Ed Cain Trucking Hornet challenge which takes place at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway.

Pits open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars

Pos First Name Last Name Points 1 Ayrton Gennetten 253 2 Zach Daum 198 3 Korey Weyant 192 4 Brandon Hanks 187 5 Andy Bishop 186 6 Jake Neuman 183 7 Jeremy Standridge 173 8 Jacob Patton 172 9 Joe B. Miller 167 10 Cale Thomas 158

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 358 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 314 44 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 306 52 4 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 306 52 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 288 70 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 288 70 7 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 220 138 8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 216 142 9 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 214 144 10 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 194 164



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 432 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 418 14 3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 372 60 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 340 92 5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 330 102 6 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 298 134 7 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 212 220 8 49 Todd Bates Canton IL 200 232 9 242 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 190 242 10 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 188 244



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 288 0 2 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 222 66 3 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 212 76 4 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 198 90 5 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 168 120 6 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 156 132 7 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 148 140 8 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 146 142 9 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 134 154 10 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 134 154



DIRTcar Hornets