Hunt to Crown 17th Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Champion Starts Today!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) A summer tradition in the Southeast – the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series – is about to get underway! Teams, crew members, drivers, sponsors, and fans will flock to twelve different dirt ovals for twelve special events in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina in a matter of only sixteen days from July 16-31. The hunt to crown the 17th Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Champion officially starts tomorrow night with a first-ever visit to Beckley Motorsports Park near Beckley, West Virginia.

A $10,053 paycheck will await the victor of a 53-lap headliner on Friday night at the storied Mountaineer State oval. A similar $10,053 to win event will then be held on Saturday evening, July 17 at the picturesque Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia where each car entered will start the 53-lap A-Main. Drivers following the miniseries full-time will look to get off to a fast start in the points before invading the Volunteer State early next week.

Following a scheduled day off on Sunday, the action will heat back up on Monday and Tuesday, July 19-20 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee and I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee respectively. A pair of $4,053 to win shows are planned at those two facilities before the cars and stars racing with the tour dip south to the Peach State.

Action in the great state of Georgia kicks off next Thursday, July 22 with the inaugural visit by the series to West Georgia Speedway in Whitesburg. The first-ever sanctioned Super Late Model race at the venue will also boast a $4,053 top prize. The series will then snake through the state to sanction a $5,053 to win program on Friday, July 23 at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, the $10,053 to win ‘Rebel Yell’ on Saturday, July 24 at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, and a $4,053 to win shootout on Sunday, July 25 at Rome Speedway in Rome.

The final four nights of the 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will find competitors doing battle at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina ($4,053), Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia ($4,053), 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee ($10,053), and the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee ($10,053). The high-banked “Taz” will once again serve has the point finale, as it has done every year since the series inception back in 2005.

Not only will drivers be racing hard to capture their share of the over $277,000 worth of prize money in the twelve series races, those following the tour full-time will be gunning for the $10,053 windfall for capturing the coveted championship. In addition, eligible drivers that chase Rookie of the Year honors can also earn another $1,000 prize courtesy of new sponsor Dirt Draft. Located at www.dirtdraft.com, Dirt Draft is the first grassroots racing fantasy sports website/app. On Dirt Draft, you play a salary draft game for specific racing events throughout the year (for entertainment purposes only) and earn great prizes! Sign up today and don’t miss out!

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series events that pay $4,053 to win or $5,053 to win will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying (with five cars each locked in), consolation events, and a 40-lap main event. The five weekend races that shell out $10,053 to the winner will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying (no cars locked in), heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner.

The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. Due to the ongoing tire shortage, the Southern Nationals Series has been forced to adjust the tire rule for the 2021 season. This tire rule will be in effect for ALL series races this year.

Left Front: American Racer 48 / Hoosier 1350

Left Rear: American Racer 48 / Hoosier 1350

Right Front: American Racer 48 / Hoosier 1350

Right Rear: American Racer 48 / Hoosier 1350 or American Racer 56 / Hoosier 1600

* Teams will only be permitted 5 tires per night.

* Specs or Ribs permitted.

* Race teams will present their 5 tires at the beginning of each night during tech.

* More details will be provided in the driver’s meeting each night. Any questions??? Call/text Ray Cook at 828-360-5353.

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, West Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, Georgia) – $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, Georgia) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

2021 Purse Structure:

$4,053 to Win Events

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

$5,053 to Win Events

1) $5,053, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8) $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,413 TOTAL

$10,053 to Win Events

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

2021 Point Fund:

Championship Points

1) $10,053, 2) $3,553, 3) $2,553, 4) $2,053, 5) $1,053, 6) $753, 7) $653, 8) $553 — Other perfect attendance drivers that finish 9th or worse will also receive $553

Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year Points

1) $1,000, 2) $500

Past Southern Nationals Series Champions:

2020 – Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)

2019 – Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)

2018 – Casey Roberts (Toccoa, GA)

2017 – Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)

2016 – Devin Gilpin (Columbus, IN)

2015 – Casey Roberts (Toccoa, GA)

2014 – Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)

2013 – Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, GA)

2012 – Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)

2011 – Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)

2010 – Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, GA)

2009 – Tommy Kerr (Maryville, TN)

2008 – Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)

2007 – Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)

2006 – Anthony White (Clinton, TN)

2005 – Jeff Cooke (Spartanburg, SC)

All-Time Southern Nationals Series Race Winners (Top 10):

Chris Madden – 28

Brandon Overton – 19

Casey Roberts – 12

Dennis Franklin – 10

Jonathan Davenport – 9

Vic Hill – 7

Randy Weaver – 7

Dale McDowell – 5

Jimmy Owens – 5

Donald McIntosh – 4

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353.

