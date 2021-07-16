Rain Out Creates Double $175,000/Win Kings Royals on Saturday at Eldora

Double $175,00/Win Programs on Saturday

ROSSBURG, OH – July 15, 2021 – Persistent showers throughout the evening at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night has forced the postponement of the 38th Kings Royal to Saturday.

That sets up a doubleheader on Saturday with the potential to sweep both the 38th and 37th Kings Royal for a grand total of $350,000.

Separate tickets will be used for each show. The grandstands cleared after the first. Official times for Saturday’s show will be announced when finalized. If you have any further questions you can visit EldoraSpeedway.com.

The Greatest Show on Dirt is scheduled to race at Eldora Speedway again on Friday with The Knight Before The Kings Royal. Then, the double Kings Royal paying $175,000/Win in the afternoon and $175,000/Win at night. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE.

Fans unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.