Josh Rice Wins Wild Southern Nationals Opener at Beckley Motorsports Park for $10,053 Payday!

(BECKLEY, WEST VIRGINIA) In an entertaining Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series season opener, Josh Rice was the fourth and final leader and emerged victorious for a $10,053 payday at Beckley Motorsports Park near Beckley, West Virginia on Friday, July 16! After clicking off the fifth quickest lap in Group A during the FK Rod Ends qualifying session, Josh placed second in his heat race to earn the inside of the third row for the start of the 53-lap headliner. The young Verona, Kentucky ace then climbed up to the second spot and was in prime position to take advantage of leader Devin Moran’s flat right-side tires under caution to assume the point for a lap 39 restart.

Josh then kept his machine out front of the field in the waning laps and survived a late caution flag with only four circuits remaining to beat a charging Zack Dohm to the checkered flag by 1.529 seconds. Zack, who picked up a $20,000 top prize in the unsanctioned ‘Beckley USA 100’ back on July 4, vaulted from his twelfth starting spot to record the impressive runner-up effort. Outside polesitter Jacob Hawkins, who led the first seven laps of the contest, held on to round out the podium in third despite damage after a skirmish with eventual winner Rice. Fourteenth-starting Donald McIntosh and ninth-starting Jensen Ford both methodically moved forward to land in the fourth and fifth finishing positions respectively.

“I watched a lot of videos from here and seen how good the cushion was,” quoted Rice in victory lane in front of the FloRacing cameras and the large grandstand crowd. “I was like – this looks like my cup of tea. I’ve got to give a big shout out to Zack Dohm who is really good here. To be able to come here and outrun him is really cool. I hate how the deal with (Jacob) Hawkins happened, but I was just so much faster and it was time to go.”

The win in the inaugural series stop to Beckley Motorsports Park marked Josh’s first career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory. He became the 42nd different driver to win on the miniseries tour, which celebrates its 17th year of existence in 2021. Josh’s five-figure triumph came aboard a #11 XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Jay Dickens Racing Engine with sponsorship from Sunesis Construction, Blox Spiked Ice, Base Racing Fuels, Slicker Graphics, Integra Racing Shocks, and Rice Brothers Racing.

A 24 car field converged on Beckley Motorsports Park for the first leg of the 12-race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. Devin Moran, of Dresden, Ohio, earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying by posting a fast lap of 13.135 seconds around the high-banked, 3/8-mile oval. Heat race wins went to Moran, Ross Bailes, Jacob Hawkins, and Dale McDowell, while the lone consolation event was won by young gun Benjamin Cranford.

Round two of the 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals campaign is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 17 at the picturesque Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia. The 1/2-mile speedplant has a long history of hosting events with the popular summer series, as previous winners include: Dennis Franklin (’06), Chris Madden (’07 & ’08), Vic Hill (’09), Austin Dillon (’11), Vic Hill (’12), Chris Madden (’13), Jonathan Davenport (’14), Billy Ogle, Jr. (’15), Dale McDowell (’16), Vic Hill (’17), Dale McDowell (’18), and Brandon Overton (’19 & ’20). Another $10,053 top prize will be on the line for the cars and stars racing with the tour at Wythe Raceway with the pit gates opening at 4:00pm, the grandstands opening at 5:00pm, and hot laps slated for 7:00pm. Additional information can be accessed by clicking on the track website at www.WytheRaceway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Event #1 of 12

Race Summary

Friday, July 16, 2021

Beckley Motorsports Park – Beckley, West Virginia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (5) Josh Rice $10,053

2. (12) Zack Dohm $5,000

3. (2) Jacob Hawkins $2,500

4. (14) Donald McIntosh $1,800

5. (9) Jensen Ford $1,250

6. (1) Devin Moran $900

7. (13) Cody Overton $800

8. (8) Mike Benedum $700

9. (3) Ross Bailes $675

10. (7) Henry Hornsby $650

11. (19) Ahnna Parkhurst $625

12. (11) Stacy Boles $600

13. (17) Benjamin Cranford $575

14. (22) Andy Standridge $550

15. (21) Jeff Neubert $525

16. (6) Michael Brown $500

17. (15) Aaron Barley $500

18. (20) Aaron Carter $500

19. (10) Rick Williams $500

20. (16) Garrett Smith $500

21. (18) Jordy Nipper $500

22. (4) Dale McDowell $500

Entries: 24

Lap Leaders: Jacob Hawkins (Laps 1-7), Ross Bailes (Laps 8-23), Devin Moran (Laps 24-38), Josh Rice (Laps 39-53)

Cautions: 8 (Lap 2 for a slowing Dale McDowell, Lap 2 restart for a botched start, Lap 16 for a slowing Michael Brown, Lap 21 for a slowing Jeff Neubert, Lap 38 for debris, Lap 38 restart for a multiple car tangle, Lap 38 second restart for a multiple car tangle, Lap 49 for a slowing Ross Bailes)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Devin Moran 13.135

Group A: Devin Moran 13.135

Group B: Jacob Hawkins 13.173

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Devin Moran, 2. Josh Rice, 3. Jensen Ford, 4. Cody Overton, 5. Aaron Carter, 6. Eslie Bills

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ross Bailes, 2. Henry Hornsby, 3. Stacy Boles, 4. Aaron Barley, 5. Andy Standridge, 6. Lenny Stafford

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Jacob Hawkins, 2. Michael Brown, 3. Rick Williams, 4. Donald McIntosh, 5. Benjamin Cranford, 6. Jeff Neubert

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Mike Benedum, 3. Zack Dohm, 4. Garrett Smith, 5. Jordy Nipper, 6. Ahnna Parkhurst

Collins Signs B-Main Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Benjamin Cranford, 2. Jordy Nipper, 3. Ahnna Parkhurst, 4. Aaron Carter, 5. Jeff Neubert, 6. Andy Standridge, 7. Eslie Bills, DNS. Lenny Stafford

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Josh Rice – 200

2. Zack Dohm – 196

3. Jacob Hawkins – 194

4. Donald McIntosh – 192

5. Jensen Ford – 190

6. Devin Moran – 188

7. Cody Overton – 186

8. Mike Benedum – 184

9. Ross Bailes – 182

10. Henry Hornsby – 180

11. Ahnna Parkhurst – 178

12. Stacy Boles – 176

13. Benjamin Cranford – 174

14. Andy Standridge – 172

15. Jeff Neubert – 170

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $10,053 to win

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com