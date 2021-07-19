Brandon Overton Conquers Carolina Sizzler for $20k Payday

Five Days of Racing at I-80 Speedway Up Next

EVANS, Ga. (07/19/21) – Brandon Overton added another five-figure payday to the season’s accomplishment list on Sunday night. The Georgia racer wired the field to claim the $20,000 top prize in the inaugural Carolina Sizzler at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Overton’s win tally for the 2021 season now resides at 18 in his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model.

“Man, I was just glad to get to race. It seems like rain has been wreaking havoc with everything the past few weeks, but it held off long enough for us to get Sunday night in and we got the win. A lot of guys were worried about tires for the feature, but I did my best to take care of my equipment, and everything worked out,” Overton said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been to the Silver Dollar Nationals, but we’re headed that way this weekend and hopefully we can get another big win.”

Brandon Overton returned to the driver’s seat of the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Late Model on Sunday afternoon at the Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) as he set his sights on winning the inaugural Carolina Sizzler.

With the fastest lap in a field of 28 cars placing him on the pole for the main event, Overton followed fellow front-row starter Derrick Ramey closely for the first two circuits until making the pass for the lead on the third lap.

Once out front, Brandon dominated the remaining distance of the 60-lapper to pick up his 18th win of the season and eighth in his last nine starts. Taking the checkers 2.789 seconds ahead of Tim McCreadie, Michael Chilton, Dale McDowell, and Derrick Ramey, Brandon pocketed $20,000.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com .

The team will head West this week for five nights of racing in Nebraska. The Kosiski-family owned I-80 Speedway welcomes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) to town with action opening on Tuesday-Thursday with the Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals. The three-day affair is highlighted by $7,000-to-win races on Tuesday and Wednesday and a $30,000-to-win feature on Thursday.

Things amp up a notch on Friday and Saturday as the 11th annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals kick off with two rounds of heat races on Friday and a $53,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.I-80Speedway.com .

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com.

