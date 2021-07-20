Ashton Winger Doubles Down in Summer Nationals Victory Lane

Wins at Thunderbird Raceway and Oakshade Raceway

HAMPTON, Ga. (07/19/21) – Just a week after registering his first-career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory, Ashton Winger added two more to the tally with triumphs at Michigan’s Thunderbird Raceway and Ohio’s Oakshade Raceway.

The third and fourth wins of the 2021 season came behind the wheel of Winger’s E-Z-GO No. 12 Dekalb / Johnny Doan Plumbing/ Keyser Manufacturing/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“I’m blessed. I’m 21 years old and get to race and do what I love. I’m super thankful,” Winger said in Victory Lane. “We’ve had a bad luck this year and hard times, and it’s starting to come around. My goal was to win one Summer Nationals feature, and now I’ve won three in a week. Kinda crazy, and hopefully we can keep this momentum rolling.”

Ashton Winger embarked on the fourth week of DIRTcar Summer Nationals competition on Wednesday evening at Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.) as the track made its debut on the Hell Tour after opening in early 2021. Drawing 25 Late Models, Ashton posted a third-place finish in his heat race, which positioned him ninth on the starting grid for the main event. Improving three spots in the 40-lap affair, Winger recorded a sixth-place finish.

The following night at Thunderbird Raceway (Muskegon, Mich.), Winger topped the 33-car field in time trials before picking up the heat race win. With the redraw placing him second on the starting grid for the main event, Winger shadowed fellow front-row starter Tanner English in the early laps before making his pass for the lead on the 16th lap. He led the final 14 circuits of the 40-lapper to capture his second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory and third win of his season. He took the checkers ahead of Bobby Pierce, English, Jeep Van Wormer, and Travis Stemler to claim a $5,000 payday.

After Friday’s scheduled stop at Hartford Speedway (Hartford, Mich.) was rained out, Ashton trekked to Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, Ohio) on Saturday afternoon for the 23rd annual Birthday Race.

In a season-high field of 53 cars, Winger outdueled Devin Shiels late in his heat race to pick up the 10-lap victory. Receiving the third-starting position for the A-Main via the redraw, Ashton powered ahead of early race pacesetter Jeep Van Wormer on the 22nd lap and led the remaining 28 circuits to capture his second-straight DIRTcar Summer Nationals triumph and a $10,000 prize. Bobby Pierce, Tanner English, Rusty Schlenk, and Van Wormer followed him across the line.

On Sunday, Winger stopped at Red Cedar Speedway Red Cedar Speedway (Menomonie, Wis.) for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sanctioned program. After finishing second in his heat race, Winger ran into mechanical issues before the start of the feature that sidelined his No. 12 entry. He charged from the tail of the field in the Sam Mars-owned No. 28 Late Model to finish 16th.

Ashton climbed to third in the latest Summer Nationals point standings with last week’s performances. For more results from these events, please visit www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

Back on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals trail this week, Winger has five events in his crosshairs. Action opens on Thursday at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway and continues with the events shown below:

July 22: $5,000-To-Win – Springfield (Mo.) Raceway

July 23: $10,000-To-Win – Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.)

July 24: $10,000-To-Win – Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway

July 25: $5,000-To-Win – Richmond (Ky.) Raceway

July 26: $5,000-To-Win – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, Ky.)

