Brandon Sheppard Wins Twice in WoO Western Swing Action



Set for Five Days of Action at Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/19/21) – Brandon Sheppard visited Victory Lane twice with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Series last week in his Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

Sheppard bookended the week’s action with $10,000 paydays at Wisconsin’s Gondik Law Speedway and Red Cedar Speedway.

Continuing the western swing with the World of Outlaws Morton(WoO) Buildings Late Model Series, Rocket1 Racing pilot Brandon Sheppard invaded Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wis.) on Tuesday afternoon.

In a field of 27 cars, Brandon followed up the fourth-fastest time in qualifying with a heat race win. Receiving the fourth-starting position for the main event via the redraw, Sheppard blasted ahead of race-long pacesetter Dennis Erb Jr. on the high-side and held the top spot, when a caution on the final lap set up a two-lap shootout. He held off Chris Madden’s charge to capture his fourth win of the season and 72nd World of Outlaws triumph of his career. Finishing ahead of Madden, Dennis Erb Jr., Tyler Bruening, and James Giossi, Brandon bagged $10,000 for his winning performance.

After having two scheduled days off, the WoO contingent returned to action on Friday afternoon at River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, N.D.). With a runner-up finish in his heat race placing him seventh on the starting grid for the $10,000-to-win A-Main, Sheppard advanced two spots in the 40-lapper to register a fifth-place finish. He followed Dennis Erb Jr., Jimmy Mars, Ryan Gustin, and Cade Dillard across the line.

The following night at I-94 Sure Step Speedway (Fergus Falls, Minn.), Brandon earned a spot in the redraw after picking up a heat race win. Receiving the fifth-starting position, Sheppard passed three cars in the 40-lap affair to finish second. He trailed Frank Heckenast Jr. to the checkers with Tyler Bruening, Chris Madden, and Ryan Gustin rounding out the Top-5.

For the weekend finale on Sunday at Red Cedar Speedway (Menomonie, Wis.), Sheppard topped the 34-car field in time trials before storming to a heat race victory. Locked into the second-starting position for the A-Main, Brandon slid ahead of early pacesetter Ricky Weiss on the eighth lap to assume command of the top spot. He turned back challenges from Cade Dillard in the second half of the race to secure his fifth win of the season in the Rocket1 Racing No. 1. He was followed across the finish line by Dillard, Chris Madden, Jimmy Mars, and Ricky Weiss.

Sheppard pocketed $10,000 for his 73rd career World of Outlaws triumph.

On the heels of his victories and consistencies, Brandon strengthened his lead atop the World of Outlaws point standings as his advantage grew to 88 markers. For complete results from these events as well as the latest series’ standings, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com .

This week Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing will roll into Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway for five-straight nights of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competition. The week begins with the I-80 Nationals on July 20-22, which includes $7,000-to-win programs on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a $30,000-to-win feature on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the 11th annual Silver Dollar Nationals comes to life with double heat races on Friday night followed by a $53,000-to-win finale on Saturday night. Sheppard claimed the top prize in the 2020 edition of the mega event and will be looking for a repeat performance this weekend.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.I-80Speedway.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com