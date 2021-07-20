Christmas in July: 34th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Opens Friday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (July 19, 2021)………When it comes right down to it, nothing else compares.

For many, it’s habitual. It’s a summertime ritual. Year after year, and now in its 34th annual iteration, it still stands on it’s own as a dirt track, open wheel enthusiast’s holiday, a mecca of sorts, that draws in individuals from coast-to-coast, sea-to-shining-sea, and even from other hemispheres, for one purpose.

That reason is USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week.

The hotbed of traditional sprint car racing in the Hoosier State takes center stage for seven USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events in a nine-day span July 23-31, with drivers chasing a $6,000 feature winner’s reward each night in their pursuit of the ultimate crown, an Indiana Sprint Week title worth $10,000.

The first stage of ISW travels to Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, July 23; followed by nearby Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 24, with the wicked fast Lawrenceburg Speedway rounding up the first weekend on Sunday, July 25.

After two days away from the racetrack, the action resumes at the half-mile Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 28, then it’s onto Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway Thursday, July 29, onward to the red clay of Bloomington Speedway on Friday, July 30, and the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, July 31.

Six drivers in this year’s Indiana Sprint Week lineup will be chasing yet another Indiana Sprint Week crown, including defending ISW champion Chase Stockon of Fort Branch, Ind., who stepped into the KO Motorsports ride just before the start of the 2020 series and returned their investment with a consistent week of results that came without the aid of a victory, and paved the way for him to take the point lead in the final race and collect the series title.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) parlayed his consistency throughout Indiana Sprint Week 2019 to capture the ISW championship en route to the USAC National Sprint Car championship at season’s end, one of six drivers to win both in the same year: J.J. Yeley (2003), Levi Jones (2009), Bryan Clauson (2013), Robert Ballou (2015) and Brady Bacon (2016).

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) is a two-time champ of the series, having won Indiana Sprint Week crowns in both 2011 and 2018. He’s one of nine drivers to become a multi-time ISW titlist, joining four-time champs Kevin Thomas and Levi Jones, as well as three-time ISW king Dave Darland, plus two-timers Chuck Amati, J.J. Yeley, Cory Kruseman, Jon Stanbrough and Bryan Clauson.

The last three, and five of the last six, Indiana Sprint Week champions cruised to the title by a slew of spectacular runs that were absent a victory throughout the week. Among those who’ve done likewise are champions Robert Ballou (2015) and Brady Bacon (2016), an occurrence which has been achieved on 12 occasions since Indiana Sprint Week debuted in 1988.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) is the most recent Indiana Sprint Week champion to also win an ISW feature during the week four years ago, winning the round at Bloomington that year, which is where he also earned his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature triumph, which came during during ISW, back in the 2012 season.

In fact, 20 different drivers have won the first ever USAC National Sprint Car feature during Indiana Sprint Week since USAC began sanctioning the event a quarter of a century ago in 1996, but none in the past four years.

That group includes Brad Marvel (1996 Kokomo), Brad Fox (1997 Bloomington), Bill Rose (1997 Paragon), Derek Davidson (1998 Paragon), Terry Pletch (1999 Terre Haute), Cory Kruseman (1999 Bloomington), Bud Kaeding (2000 Twin Cities), A.J. Anderson (2001 Bloomington), Brady Short (2006 Bloomington), Jeff Bland Jr. (2008 Lawrenceburg), Hunter Schuerenberg (2009 Tri-State), Blake Fitzpatrick (2010 Tri-State), Casey Riggs (2011 Brownstown), Justin Grant (2012 Lawrenceburg), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2012 Bloomington), Aaron Farney (2015 Terre Haute), Tyler Courtney (2016 Gas City), Kyle Cummins (2016 Kokomo), Brent Beauchamp (2016 Bloomington) and Carson Short (2016 Tri-State).

Indiana Sprint Week history can’t be recited without beginning with the name Dave Darland, the three-time ISW champ who owns a whopping 20 ISW feature wins in his career, most all-time. For the first time in Indiana Sprint Week’s 34-year history, Darland is not expected to participate as he continues his recovery from an April stroke. Darland owns the number one spot in practically every ISW statistical category, leading in wins, laps led, top-fives, top-tens, feature starts, heat race wins and fast qualifying times.

Among this year’s crop of Indiana Sprint Week talent, Kevin Thomas Jr. owns six career ISW feature victories with Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary and Brady Short at five apiece; Robert Ballou at four; Brady Bacon and Justin Grant at three; Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon and Chris Windom at two; while Brent Beauchamp, Shane Cottle, Logan Seavey and Carson Short one.

Top series Rookies Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) and Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, Ill.) both reside within the top-10 in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car points, and both will also be making their Indiana Sprint Week debuts this coming week.

Thorson, already a two-time winner in USAC Sprint Car competition this season, as well as Nienhiser, are among several standouts vying for a first Indiana Sprint Week feature win, along with 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), 2002 USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Stevie Sussex (Mesa, Ariz.) and 2018 USAC Southwest Sprint Car champ Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Ariz.) as well as the talented Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) and Tye Mihocko (Phoenix, Ariz.).

For all but Thorson and Westfall in the group listed above, their first Indiana Sprint Week win would also be their first victory in the USAC National Sprint Car division.

The AMSOIL USAC CRA contingent is bringing two of its representatives in Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, Calif.). Tafoya (13th in CRA points) is making his second consecutive visit to the Hoosier State for ISW while, for Gansen, it will be his first. Gansen currently ranks 4th in the CRA series points.

Tickets will be available at the gate at the racetrack each night throughout Indiana Sprint Week.

All seven Indiana Sprint Week events will be shown LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-1357, 2-Justin Grant-1303, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1284, 4-Robert Ballou-1178, 5-C.J. Leary-1168, 6-Tanner Thorson-1119, 7-Chris Windom-1110, 8-Jake Swanson-1084, 9-Chase Stockon-846, 10-Paul Nienhiser-805.

==========================

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

20-Dave Darland

16-Jon Stanbrough

12-Cory Kruseman

9-J.J. Yeley

7-Bryan Clauson

6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Tony Elliott, C.J. Leary, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas

4-Robert Ballou, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones & Kelly Kinser

3-Brady Bacon, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, & Hunter Schuerenberg

2-Chuck Amati, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

1-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Brad Sweet, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS:

1988: Randy Kinser, 1989: Chuck Amati, 1990: Chuck Amati & Gary Trammell, 1991: Bob Kinser, 1992: Kevin Thomas, 1993: Kevin Thomas, 1994: Kelly Kinser, 1995: Kevin Thomas, 1996: Kevin Thomas, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Dave Darland, 1999: Tony Elliott, 2000: Jay Drake, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Cory Kruseman, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Levi Jones, 2005: Cory Kruseman, 2006: Jon Stanbrough, 2007: Dave Darland, 2008: Levi Jones, 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Jon Stanbrough, 2011: Chris Windom, 2012: Levi Jones, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Bryan Clauson, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2018: Chris Windom, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Chase Stockon

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2020)

66-Dave Darland

51-Jon Stanbrough

45-Levi Jones

33-Tony Elliott

31-Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

29-Bryan Clauson

27-Brady Bacon

25-Cory Kruseman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

22-Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle & Kevin Thomas

20-Jerry Coons Jr.

19-Jay Drake, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines

18-Chase Stockon

16-C.J. Leary

15-Brady Short

14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg

13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding

10-Kyle Cummins, Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser

9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith

8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser & Thomas Meseraull

7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise

6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt

5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat & Joe Roush

4-Mike Mann Carson Short & Brad Sweet

3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Jason McDougal, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker

2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer

1- Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Logan Seavey, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson

—————————————————————————-

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2020)

97-Dave Darland

74-Jon Stanbrough

66-Levi Jones

55-Chris Windom

47-Brady Bacon

46-Robert Ballou & Jerry Coons Jr.

45-Bryan Clauson

44-Shane Cottle

43-Cory Kruseman

42-Tracy Hines

40-J.J. Yeley

39-Tony Elliott

37-Chase Stockon

36-Kevin Thomas Jr.

35-Justin Grant

31-Jay Drake

29-Brady Short

28-C.J. Leary

24-Hunter Schuerenberg

21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose

20- Kyle Cummins & Kevin Thomas

19-Chad Boespflug

17-Kevin Briscoe

16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen, Brian Hayden & Scotty Weir

15-Thomas Meseraull

14-Dickie Gaines

13-Daron Clayton, Carson Short & Josh Wise

12-Kevin Doty

11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt

9-A.J. Anderson, Jack Hewitt & Josh Hodges

8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.

7-Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman & Brian Tyler

6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Jason McDougal, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer

4-Hud Cone, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Critter Malone, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Logan Seavey, Jimmy Sills, Matt Westfall & John Wolfe

3-A.J. Anderson, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd & Steve Surniak

2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Charles Davis Jr., Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson

1-Max Adams Garrett Aitken, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Kurt Gross, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Jadon Rogers, Joe Roush, Kendall Ruble, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller

—————————————————————————-

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2020)

431-Dave Darland

413-Jon Stanbrough

276-Cory Kruseman

207-Kevin Thomas Jr.

187-J.J. Yeley

176-Jay Drake

173-Bryan Clauson

148-Chris Windom

146-Robert Ballou

143-Brady Bacon

136-C.J. Leary

124-Levi Jones

121-Tracy Hines

103-Hunter Schuerenberg

101-Tyler Courtney

98-Kevin Briscoe

97-Brady Short

94-Jerry Coons Jr.

83-Kyle Cummins

82-Jack Hewitt

80-Chase Stockon

76-Tony Elliott

68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull

57-Bud Kaeding

56-Justin Grant

52-Brad Sweet

50-Derek Davidson

49-Shane Cottle

43-Cole Whitt

42-Chad Boespflug

38-Carson Short

36-Damion Gardner

35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines

33-Josh Wise

30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel

29-Bill Rose

28-Logan Seavey

26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir

25-Brad Fox

24-John Memmer

23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty

22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler

21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively

20-Kevin Doty

18-Boston Reid

16-Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs

14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre

13-Jeff Bland Jr.

12-Christopher Bell

11-Bobby Stines

10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal

9-Kevin Thomas

8-Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills

6-Jarett Andretti, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith

5-John Wolfe

4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel

3-Keith Bloom Jr. & Rickie Gaunt

1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard

—————————————————————————-

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2020)

31-Dave Darland

30-Jon Stanbrough

26-Shane Cottle

21-Robert Ballou

19-Cory Kruseman

17-Brady Bacon & Chris Windom

16-Brady Short

13-Jerry Coons Jr. & C.J. Leary

12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Tracy Hines

11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones, Thomas Meseraull & J.J. Yeley

10-Bryan Clauson & Justin Grant

9-Hunter Schuerenberg & Chase Stockon

8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short & Kevin Thomas

7-Kenny Carmichael, Kyle Cummins, Damion Gardner, Terry Pletch, & Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir

5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer & Brian Tyler

4-Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Corey Smith, Matt Westfall, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller

3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith & Brad Sweet

2-Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Charles Davis Jr., Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Bret Mellenberndt, Dustin Morgan, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller

1-Max Adams, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Christie, Henry Clarke, Anthony D’Alessio, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Logan Seavey, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe

—————————————————————————-

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2020)

12-Dave Darland

9-Justin Grant

8-Levi Jones

7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough & J.J. Yeley

6-Brady Bacon, Daron Clayton, Richard Griffin & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg

4-Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake & C.J. Leary

3-Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise

2-Robert Ballou, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Logan Seavey & Scotty Weir

1-Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe

—————————————————————————-

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2020)

155-Dave Darland

119-Jon Stanbrough

96-Jerry Coons Jr.

86-Tracy Hines

84-Levi Jones

81-Chris Windom

80-Shane Cottle

78-Robert Ballou

65-Cory Kruseman

62-Hunter Schuerenberg

63-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

60-Chase Stockon

58-Tony Elliott

57-Brady Short

56-Bryan Clauson

55-Justin Grant

54-C.J. Leary

53-Chad Boespflug & Damion Gardner

50-J.J. Yeley

49-Thomas Meseraull

47-Jay Drake

46-Scotty Weir

42-Kyle Cummins

41-Darren Hagen

40-Tyler Courtney

39-Bill Rose

37-Bud Kaeding

36-Daron Clayton

34-Derek Davidson

33-Jarett Andretti

32-Kevin Briscoe

31-Brian Hayden

30-A.J. Anderson

29-Carson Short

28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel

27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas

25-Mat Neely & Brandon Petty

24-Josh Wise

23-Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman

22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler

21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet

19-Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt

18-Brent Beauchamp & Blake Fitzpatrick

17-Kevin Doty & Aaron Farney

16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Brody Roa & Matt Westfall

15-Brandon Mattox, Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas

14-Henry Clarke, Jesse Hockett, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively

13-Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick & Richard Vander Weerd

12-A.J. Hopkins, Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard

11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Jason McDougal & Corey Smith

10-Max Adams, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe

9-Charles Davis Jr., Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak & Kody Swanson

8-Richard Griffin, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Timmy Buckwalter, Shane Cockrum, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, J.J. Hughes, Jason Knoke, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Christopher Bell, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Jake Swanson, & Michael Trimble

5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Cary Faas, Chris Gurley, Shane Hmiel, Jordan Kinser, Jadon Rogers, Jon Sciscoe, Logan Seavey, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams

4-Caleb Armstrong, Dustin Clark, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Chase Johnson, Aaron Mosley, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson

3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Donny Brackett, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Mario Clouser, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Kurt Gross, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson

2-Rodney Argo, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Nick Bilbee, Greg Bragg, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Travis Gregg, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Kendall Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Leon Thickstun & Shawn Westerfeld

1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Koby Barksdale, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Aric Gentry, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Austin Mero, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Seth Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Stevie Sussex, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams & Rick Ziehl

MOST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TITLES:

4 – Levi Jones & Kevin Thomas

CLOSEST POINTS BATTLE:

1990 – TIE (Chuck Amati and Gary Trammell)

MOST LOPSIDED POINTS BATTLE:

2000 – 76 points (Jay Drake over Tony Elliott)