Over Half a Million Dollars Up For Grabs at I-80 Speedway

– Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams are headed to I-80 Speedway for the chance at over half a million dollars in purse money over the next five days.

The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals will start the week off with two $7,000-to-win shows on Tuesday, July 20th and Wednesday, July 21st followed up with the $30,000-to-win A-Main on Thursday, July 22nd. Teams will regroup for dual heat races on Friday that will set the lineups for the $53,000-to-win Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday, July 24th.

The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals kicks off with two, 30 lap, $7,000-to-win preliminary events, one on Tuesday, July 20th, the other on Wednesday, July 21st. Tuesday and Wednesday’s shows will set the stage for Thursday’s event with the top 18 locked in, using their best points night to determine lineups. Thursday, July 22nd will be the 53 lap, $30,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start, I-80 Nationals finale. The Lyle’s Tire and Wheels Last Dance non-qualifier will pay $2,000-to-win and $530 to start on Thursday.

Bragging Rights Late Models will also be in competition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Stock Cars will be joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Thursday. The Speedway Motors Museum will be open and free to anyone on Thursday with an I-80 Nationals / Silver Dollar Nationals ticket. For more information on the Speedway Motors Museum visit: www.museumofamericanspeed.com

The focus then shifts to the Silver Dollar Nationals with action continuing on Friday, July 23rd, with dual heat races. The heats will award passing points to drivers, which will line up Saturday’s A-Main and B-Mains. The top 18 in passing points will be locked into Saturday’s show, with everyone else going to a B-Main. Each heat race will also pay the top 3 finishers $250, $150, and $100 respectively. Saturday’s 80 lap Silver Dollar Nationals will pay $53,000-to-win, $5,300 to start. Once again, there will be a non-qualifiers race, the S&S Showdown, which will pay $5,300 to the winner, $1,000 to start.

In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Modified division will also be racing on Friday and Saturday with Hot Laps, Heats, B-Mains, and an A-Main each night. While waiting for racing action to begin on Saturday, test your skills in a Cornhole Tournament at 1:00 PM CT.

The Pit Gate and Will Call will open at 12:00 PM CT (noon) each day. The General Admission gates will open at 4:00 PM CT Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, while on Saturday it will open at 12:30 PM CT. The Drivers Meeting will take place at 6:30 PM CT each day, with Hot Laps and the live broadcast on MAVTV Plus beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Championship points for the series will be awarded for Thursday’s Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals and Saturday’s Silver Dollar Nationals. Tim McCreadie continues to sport the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler, leading the Championship Point Standings. Jonathan Davenport cut down McCreadie’s lead with a win at the Diamond Nationals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway. Davenport sits 70 points out of the lead, with Hudson O’Neal in third, 125 points behind Davenport. Kyle Bronson and Josh Richards round out the top five in Championship Point Standings.

For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com

Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Past Winner:

2020 – Tim McCreadie

Silver Dollar Nationals Past Winners:

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Bobby Pierce

2018 – Jonathan Davenport

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Jonathan Davenport

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Brian Birkhofer

2011 – Don O’Neal

I-80 Speedway Information:

Phone Number: 402-342-3453

Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

Website: www.i-80speedway.com

Event Purses:

Tuesday, July 20th

A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Wednesday, July 21st

A-Main Purse (30 laps): 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Thursday, July 22nd

Lyles Tire & Wheels Last Dance Non-Qualifier Event Purse (20 laps): 1. $2,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,700,

$1,600, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,100, 10. $1,050, 11. $1,000, 12. $950, 13. $900, 14. $750, 15. $650, 16. $620, 17. $600, 18. $590, 19. $580, 20. $570, 21. $560, 22. $550, 23. $540, 24. $530 = $24,040

Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals A-Main Purse (53 laps): 1. $30,000, 2. $18,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,900, 10. $3,800, 11. $3,700, 12. $3,600, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $2,900, 20. $2,800, 21. $2,700, 22. $2,600, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,400, 25. $2,300, 26. $2,200, 27. $2,100, 28. $2,000 = $143,500

Friday, July 23rd

Hoker Trucking and Strobel Manufacturing Heat Race Purses: 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100 = $500 x 10 heats = $5,000

Saturday, July 24th

S&S Showdown Non-Qualifier Event Purse (20 laps): 1. $5,300, 2. $2,800, 3. $2,600, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,700, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,175, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,125, 11. $1,100, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $35,000

Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals A-Main Purse (80 laps): 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $14,000, 4. $12,000, 5. $10,000, 6. $7,500, 7. $7,000, 8. $6,900, 9. $6,750, 10. $6,600, 11. $6,500, 12. $6,400, 13. $6,300, 14. $6,200, 15. $6,100, 16. $6,000, 17. $5,950, 18. $5,900, 19. $5,850, 20. $5,800, 21. $5,750, 22. $5,700, 23. $5,650, 24. $5,600, 25. $5,550, 26. $5,500, 27. $5,450, 28. $5,400, 29. $5,350, 30. $5,300 = $260,000

Tire Rules:

Tuesday, July 20th – Wednesday, July 21st:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM 20 / Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) WRS2

*Can cut and/or sipe any Left Front

*No cut, sipe and/or needling of Hoosier WRS2 (Rears or Right Fronts)

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Thursday, July 22nd:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM 20 / Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) WRS2

*Can cut and/or sipe any Left Front

*No cut, sipe and/or needling of Hoosier WRS2 (Rears or Right Fronts)

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Friday, July 23rd:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM 20 / Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) WRS2

*Can cut and/or sipe any Left Front

*No cut, sipe and/or needling of Hoosier WRS2 (Rears or Right Fronts)

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, July 24th:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 / Hoosier (90) LM 20 / Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) WRS2

*Can cut and/or sipe any Left Front

*No cut, sipe and/or needling of Hoosier WRS2 (Rears or Right Fronts)

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.