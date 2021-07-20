Springfield Raceway Ready For Thursday Night Thunder With UMP Late Model Summer Nationals Presented By Green Lawn Funeral Homes

Springfield, Mo.- Excitement will fill the air and Springfield Raceway and Green Lawn Funeral Homes have teamed up to present the UMP Summernationals Thursday night.

This will be the 2nd straight season that the Speedway has the event as this is the farthest West that the Tour has been.

Last season, Frank Heckenest Jr. took advantage of a late race caution and took the lead from Brian Shirley and then had to fend back a late race charge from Missouri’s Mason Oberkramer to claim the victory.

The tour regulars gave the track great reviews claiming that the track raced like a larger track with the multi grooves during the event.

Going into this event, Bobby Pierce is the Tours point leader with Kentucky hard charger Tanner English only 115 points behind Pierce as Pierce is looking to become a 4 time Summer Nationals Hell Tour National Champion.

Riding 3rd in the standings is one of the hottest drivers on the tour as Ashton Winger of Hampton Ga. has won the last 2 Tour events. The World Of Outlaws 2020 Rookie Of The Year has been extra busy with his schedule this season and is showing alot of muscle of the tour. Brian Shirley, and Jason Feger complete the top 5 with only 10 Summernationals events left.

The local top Late Model drivers are armed and ready to Tackle the traveling drivers in the $5,000 to win feature. Local talent such as West Plains Logan Martin, Lebanon’s Tony Jackson Jr, Mason Oberkramer

and many others are getting ready to defend the home field advantage.

USRA B MODS AND both Midwest Modz classes will be in action.

Racing is scheduled to start at 7:15 with hot laps at 6:45, the Grandstand gates open at 5:45.

Grandstand Adult Admission for this Special event is only $27, Seniors and Military are $25 with Kids 6 to High School age only $2 while under 6 Free.

The Pit gates open at 4:30 with Adult Pit Passes are $40.

For more information on this very special event can be found on Facebook at Springfield Raceway or the website at WWW.Springfield Raceway.Com