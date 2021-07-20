Tri-City Speedway to present fifth annual Russ Wallace Memorial Friday

HomeDirt Late Model NewsTri-City Speedway to present fifth annual Russ Wallace Memorial Friday

NAPA Know How 50 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals

July 20, 2021 – Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, will present the fifth annual Russ Wallace Memorial on Friday, July 23. Russ Wallace was the patriarch of NASCAR’s racing Wallace family and a legendary racer in his own rite. Russ dominated the short tracks in the St. Louis region until his sons Rusty, Mike and Kenny started driving. All three of his sons went on to be successful NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Rusty was NASCAR’s 1989 Rookie of the Year and 1989 up Series champion. All three Wallace brothers – and their mom, Judy, who also raced – will be in attendance. The autograph session will be held on the midway.

The feature race of Friday’s NAPA Know How 50 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals is the DIRTcar Late Model Summer Nationals Series race, paying $10,000 to the winner. Also on the bill are UMP Modifieds and B-Modifieds. The $10,000-to-win DIRTcar Late Model race will be run first.

Spectator admission: $30 for adults ($35 for the top two rows of the grandstand), kids 12 and under are free. Free parking. Free camping.

Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. Racing begins after qualifying.

Tri-City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Road in Granite City, Illinois.

Information:
https://www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway
www.tricityspeedway.net
(618) 931-7836

