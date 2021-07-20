Tyler Bruening Finishes Third with WoO at I-94; Leads WoO RoY Standings



Set for I-80 Speedway Mega Week of Racing



DECORAH, Iowa (07/19/21) – Tyler Bruening recorded a pair of Top-5 finishes in last week’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model western swing, including a third-place finish on Friday night at I-94 Sure Step Speedway.

Bruening leads the latest WoO Rookie of the Year standings and sits third in the overall series standings with his Skyline Motorsports No. 16 Bennett Explosives/ Bruening Rock Products/ Capital Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster when you get a podium against this competition, and we got one of those last week (I-94 Sure Step Speedway) and added a Top-5 finish at Gondik Law Speedway. You’re definitely doing something right, so we’re really pleased,” said Bruening, who now has seven Top-5 finishes in 31 WoO races this season. “Our team’s hitting on all cylinders right now. We’re right there for that win. I know everybody keeps telling me that we’re right there, we’re right there. We are real close to putting a whole night together and making that first Outlaws victory happen.”

Following the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series as the tour continued its western swing, Tyler Bruening visited Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wis.) on Tuesday afternoon to do battle for the $10,000 prize. With a runner-up finish in his heat race sending him into the redraw, Tyler locked into the third-starting position for the opening night feature.

Slipping one spot in the 40-lap affair, Bruening recorded a fourth-place finish. He followed Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, and Dennis Erb Jr. across the line with James Giossi coming in fifth.

Friday night took Bruening and Skyline Motorsports to North Dakota’s River Cities Speedway for a $10,000-to-win, WoO program. Falling short of qualifying for the feature via heat race action, Tyler won the B-Main to earn the 17th-starting spot for the feature. In the 40-lap feature he advanced five positions to finish 12th.

I-94 Sure Step Speedway (Fergus Falls, Minn.) was the site of Saturday night’s WoO competition, and Tyler hit the ground running by setting fast time in qualifications with a 17.270-second lap. He won his heat race and then drew the pole position for the $10,000-to-win feature. Battling in a podium position throughout the feature, Bruening crossed the finish line in third behind Frank Heckenast Jr. and Brandon Sheppard with Chris Madden and Ryan Gustin rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The busy WoO western swing drew to a close on Sunday evening at Wisconsin’s Red Cedar Speedway, where 34 drivers were gunning for the $10,000 winner’s check. A fourth-place finish in his heat race locked him into the 16th-starting spot for the 40-lap feature. Bruening went on to claw his way forward eight spots to finish eighth in the final rundown.

Tyler sits in third in the latest World of Outlaws point standings. For full results from this event, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com .

Bruening and Skyline Motorsports will roll into familiar territory this weekend as the invade I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.) for five-straight nights of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competition.

The busy week comes to life on July 20-22 with the Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals, which will see $7,000-to-win programs held on Tuesday and Wednesday capped by a $30,000-to-win finale on Thursday evening.

On Friday and Saturday, the 11th annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals is on the schedule, which is headlined by a $53,000-to-win feature on Saturday night. Bruening finished 16th in the 2021 event.

For more details on the week of racing, please visit www.I-80Speedway.com .



Tyler Bruening would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock Products, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, Base Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Modern Images, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Tyler Bruening and Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com