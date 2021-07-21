Bacon Leads USAC Sprint Points Entering Indiana Sprint Week July 23-31

Speedway, Indiana (July 20, 2021)………Leading the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship standings at midseason is generally a good thing, you’d surmise.

Rolling into the halfway point of the campaign can be seen as a barometer, a measuring stick, if you will, that can provide a window to how the rest of the year will play out, not that it always does.

However, there’s this midsummer exam that pops up each year that can either make or break a year for a driver and team on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail. A little seven race in nine-night adventure known as NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week, which runs from July 23-31.

And, depending on how an Indiana Sprint Week goes, those seven races and nine days can either seem like Shangri-La or as painful as biting directly onto the end of a dinner fork.

Since USAC began sanctioning Indiana Sprint Week in 1996, there’s been a split across all manners of how the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leaders has dealt with the week. In one category, there are drivers/teams that entered Indiana Sprint Week possessing the USAC National Sprint Car point lead, exited ISW with the USAC point lead and finished the USAC season as the overall champion.

That group encompasses the majority, 12 drivers in that 25-year span: Brian Tyler (1996-97), Dave Darland (1999), Tony Elliott (2000), Tracy Hines (2002), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jay Drake (2004), Levi Jones (2009-10-11), Brady Bacon (2016) and C.J. Leary (2019).

On four of those 12 occasions, that particular driver also collected the Indiana Sprint Week championship in the process: J.J. Yeley (2003) Levi Jones (2009), Brady Bacon (2016) and C.J. Leary (2019). Not surprisingly, those four drivers and their respective seasons of success rank as four of the most dominant USAC championship strangleholds in recent memory.

Four more instances had one driver leading the USAC National Sprint Car standings coming into Indiana Sprint Week, relinquishing grasp of the lead during the week, and never regaining it back.

That happened in 2005 with Levi Jones leapfrogging both Dave Darland and USAC point leader Jay Drake during the ISW finale at Terre Haute in which Jones won en route to his first USAC title. Jay Drake, the defending USAC champ at the time, fell back to fourth at season’s end.

Jones did the same in 2007, erasing a two-point deficit to USAC leader Darren Hagen entering ISW, and by the end of the week, Jones held a staggering 100-point lead in the USAC season standings, which he’d close out handily by 85 points at the season closer.

Bryan Clauson’s victory in the 2013 ISW finale at Bloomington elevated him into the USAC National Sprint Car points lead past Dave Darland, which also netted him an Indiana Sprint Week championship and the eventual USAC championship crown with Dave Darland a close second after he led coming into ISW.

Similarly, Chase Stockon had the hold on the USAC championship standings riding into 2015 Indiana Sprint Week, and even won the opener of ISW before Ballou’s relentless consistency bounced Stockon from the top spot, and provided Ballou one of the most spectacular years in USAC Sprint history with 13 total wins – surprisingly none of which came during ISW – plus an ISW title and a USAC championship.

Three times, a driver lost his USAC championship lead during ISW, then fought back into the lead post-Indiana Sprint Week to claim the USAC title. That occurred in 2006 when Josh Wise led coming into ISW, lost the USAC lead to Levi Jones, and regained it back on the path to the USAC championship. Same for Brady Bacon in 2014 who lost the overall USAC lead during ISW, then churned out a splendid second half of the season to win his first USAC title.

Tyler Courtney accomplished the feat, likewise, in 2018, seeing his point lead slip away amidst Indiana Sprint Week as a red-hot Chris Windom was crowned the ISW champ and the new USAC point leader. Yet, a strong run down the stretch of the year saw Courtney tie Kevin Thomas Jr. for the USAC championship in the finale at Perris, Calif. but was declared the USAC driver champion based on the tiebreaker of most wins.

In the past four seasons, only once has a driver led the USAC National Sprint Car standings going into Indiana Sprint Week, as he went out of Indiana Sprint Week, and also finished up as the champion at the conclusion of the season. That’s C.J. Leary in 2019.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) goes into this coming week with a 54-point advantage in the USAC standings. Not one to falter or struggle much in any circumstance, the 2016 ISW championship holds the key in the driver’s seat as the USAC point leader coming in.

More often than not, the trend holds true for the USAC point leader throughout Indiana Sprint Week. If they’re at the top of their game, they can be unstoppable. Bacon did just that in 2016, and has his sights on being the one to beat yet again.

The first stage of ISW travels to Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, July 23; followed by nearby Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 24, with the wicked fast Lawrenceburg Speedway rounding up the first weekend on Sunday, July 25.

After two days away from the racetrack, the action resumes at the half-mile Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 28, then it’s onto Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway Thursday, July 29, onward to the red clay of Bloomington Speedway on Friday, July 30, and the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, July 31.

Tickets will be available at the gate at the racetrack each night throughout Indiana Sprint Week.

All seven Indiana Sprint Week events will be shown LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Most Wins: 3-Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Driver Point Leader: Brady Bacon

Owner Point Leader: Dynamics, Inc. #69

Top Rookie in Points: Tanner Thorson

Most Laps Led: 107-Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Top-Fives: 14-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 15-Brady Bacon & Robert Ballou

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 3-Brady Bacon, Timmy Buckwalter & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Heat Race Wins: 8-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 16-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Biggest Charge of the Year: 4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th) and 6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1357 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2 1303 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 1284 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

4 1178 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

5 1168 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

6 1119 (R) Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

7 1110 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

8 1084 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

9 846 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

10 805 (R) Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1357 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

2 1303 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

3 1284 KT Motorsports, Whitestown, Ind. (#9K)

4 1178 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

5 1168 Michael Motorsports, Chino Valley, Ariz. (#77m)

6 1119 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

7 1110 Hayward Motorsports, Morrison, Ill. (#19)

8 1084 Team AZ Racing, Danville, Ind. (#21AZ)

9 847 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

10 821 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1119 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

2 805 Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill.

3 436 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

4 400 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.

5 329 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

6 178 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

7 162 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

8 155 Ricky Lewis, Ventura, Calif.

9 100 Ryan Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.

10 88 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 11: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Feb 12: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Apr 3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 16: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Apr 17: (M) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 22: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 23: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Apr 24: BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Apr 25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

May 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Jun 15: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 16: (E) Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jun 17: (E) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 20: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 1: Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 2: (M) (A) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 3: (M) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 23: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Jul 24: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Jul 25: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Jul 28: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Jul 29: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jul 30: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Jul 31: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Aug 28: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Sep 17: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Sep 18: (M) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Sep 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Oct 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Nov 4: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 5: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 6: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Nov 12: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov 13: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(M) represents an event co-sanctioned by MSCS

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

(C) represents an event with the USAC/CRA AMSOIL Sprint Cars

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(A) represents a race awarding appearance points only

(P) represents an event co-sanctioned by POWRi WAR Sprints

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

4-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Feb 12 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 16 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 20 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway & Jul 3 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

3-Justin Grant (Feb 11 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 15 at Grandview Speedway & Jun 17 at Selinsgrove Speedway)

3-C.J. Leary (Apr 24 at BAPS Motor Speedway, Jul 1 at Plymouth Speedway & Jul 2 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

2-Brady Bacon (Apr 3 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Apr 22 at Grandview Speedway)

2-Robert Ballou (May 8 at Eldora Speedway & Jun 16 at Bridgeport Speedway)

2-Tanner Thorson (Apr 23 at Big Diamond Speedway & Apr 25 at Path Valley Speedway Park)

1-Tyler Courtney (May 8 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (Apr 17 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Chris Windom (May 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

————————————————————

FEATURE LAPS LED

113-Kevin Thomas Jr.

110-Justin Grant

71-Brady Bacon

69-C.J. Leary

49-Tanner Thorson

48-Jake Swanson

44-Robert Ballou

30-Tyler Courtney

21-Jadon Rogers

17-Shane Cottle

15-Chris Windom

14-Kyle Cummins

5-Chase Stockon

4-Kyle Cummins

————————————————————

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

17-Brady Bacon

12-Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-C.J. Leary

7-Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

6-Robert Ballou

4-Shane Cottle Kyle Cummins & Jake Swanson

3-Alex Bright & Tyler Courtney

2-Jadon Rogers

1-Briggs Danner, Buddy Kofoid, Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Paul Nienhiser & Chase Stockon

————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

18-Brady Bacon

17-Justin Grant

16-Kevin Thomas Jr.

15-Robert Ballou & C.J. Leary

13-Chris Windom

12-Jake Swanson

11-Tanner Thorson

7-Alex Bright

6-Timmy Buckwalter & Shane Cottle

5-Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner & Chase Stockon

4-Tyler Courtney, Steven Drevicki & Paul Nienhiser

3-Thomas Meseraull, Jadon Rogers & Logan Seavey

2-Buddy Kofoid, Riley Kreisel, Cannon McIntosh & Matt Westfall

1-Cole Bodine, Isaac Chapple, Zach Daum, Chase Johnson, Brandon Mattox, Carmen Perigo, Kendall Ruble, Mark Smith, Stevie Sussex & Scotty Weir

————————————————————

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Fatheadz Eyewear)

5-Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Brady Bacon, Timmy Buckwalter

2-Justin Grant

1-Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Steven Drevicki, Jadon Rogers, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

————————————————————

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

8-Robert Ballou

5-Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & Chris Windom

4-Brady Bacon, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Jake Swanson & Tanner Thorson

2-Paul Nienhiser

1-Joey Biasi, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter, Sterling Cling, Mario Clouser, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Carson Garrett, Thomas Meseraull, Davey Ray, Stephen Schnapf, Mark Smith & Stevie Sussex

————————————————————

SEMI WINS

4-Paul Nienhiser

2-Timmy Buckwalter, Isaac Chapple & C.J. Leary

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Cole Bodine, Briggs Danner, Thomas Meseraull, Jadon Rogers & Logan Seavey

————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

1-Brent Beauchamp, Mario Clouser, Tim Creech & Chayse Hayhurst

————————————————————

FEATURE STARTS

19-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

18-Paul Nienhiser

17-Chase Stockon

16-Matt Westfall

13-Brandon Mattox

9-Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Isaac Chapple & Steven Drevicki

8-Cole Bodine, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter & Mark Smith

7-Mario Clouser, Thomas Meseraull, Carmen Perigo, Jadon Rogers & Logan Seavey

6-Max Adams & Nash Ely

5-Charles Davis Jr., Ricky Lewis & Stevie Sussex

4-Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Carson Garrett, Chase Johnson & Carson Short

3-Riley Kreisel

2-Joey Biasi, Nick Bilbee, Harley Burns, Sterling Cling, Brayden Fox, Noah Gass, Korbyn Hayslett, Dallas Hewitt, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Tye Mihocko, Kenny Miller III, Davey Ray, Stephen Schnapf, Kory Schudy & Scotty Weir

1-Garrett Abrams, Collin Ambrose, Alex Banales, Ryan Barr, Mark Bitner, Richy Carnathan, Brayden Clark, Anthony D’Alessio, Zach Daum, Paul Dues, Aric Gentry, Matt Goodnight, Nic Harris, A.J. Hopkins, J.J. Hughes, Critter Malone, Michael Markey, Billy Ney, Chris Phillips, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Alec Sipes, Ryan Thomas, Chet Williams & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Stevie Sussex

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Tye Mihocko

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Nic Harris

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Justin Grant

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Briggs Danner

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Brandon Mattox

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple

5/8: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Jake Swanson

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Jake Swanson

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – C.J. Leary

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Alex Bright

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Max Adams

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Collin Ambrose

————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (12th to 4th)

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (10th to 2nd)

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou (22nd to 9th)

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Robert Ballou (20th to 10th)

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (11th to 1st)

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Robert Ballou (13th to 3rd)

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Alex Bright (19th to 8th)

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Alex Bright (16th to 4th)

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Dallas Hewitt (21st to 15th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues (22nd to 13th)

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Tanner Thorson (22nd to 11th)

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom (13th to 7th)

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Brady Bacon (14th to 4th)

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Jake Swanson (20th to 7th)

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th)

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brady Bacon (13th to 5th)

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (20th to 8th)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 1st)

————————————————————

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Noah Gass

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Jadon Rogers

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Carson Garrett

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Justin Grant

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Steven Drevicki

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Matt Westfall

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Paul Nienhiser

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Jake Swanson

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Cole Bodine

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Logan Seavey

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Logan Seavey

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Matt Westfall

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Chris Windom

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brandon Mattox

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mario Clouser

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Carson Short

————————————————————

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Westfall

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Goodnight

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Aaron Farney

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Brandon Mattox

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Cole Bodine

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Nash Ely

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Kyle Lick

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Mike Meyers

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Mike Meyers

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Brandon Mattox

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Paul Nienhiser

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Alex Banales

6/16: Bridgeport Speedway – Matt Westfall

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Alex Banales

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Max Adams

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Short

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

[62 wins] Dave Darland

[52 wins] Tom Bigelow

[47 wins] Tracy Hines

[46 wins] Jack Hewitt

[45 wins] Larry Dickson

[42 wins] Pancho Carter

[41 wins] Bryan Clauson

[40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

[37 wins] Brady Bacon & Sheldon Kinser

[35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

[32 wins] Rollie Beale

[31 wins] Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas Jr.

[30 wins] Tyler Courtney

[29 wins] Chris Windom

[28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

[26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

[25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

[24 wins] Justin Grant

[23 wins] Roger McCluskey

[22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

[21 wins] Greg Weld

[17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

[16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

[15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

[14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

[13 wins] Steve Chassey

[12 wins] Eric Gordon

[11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

[10 wins] Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

[9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

[8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

[7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

[6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

[5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh & Cole Whitt

[4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

[3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

[2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Jiggs Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

[1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-Present)

(65) Tom Bigelow

(62) Dave Darland

(61) Tracy Hines

(40) Brady Bacon

(39) Levi Jones

(37) Larry Dickson

(36) Bryan Clauson

(35) Rich Vogler

(34) Kevin Thomas Jr.

(31) Sheldon Kinser

(30) Pancho Carter

(29) Don Branson & C.J. Leary

(28) Chase Stockon

(27) Justin Grant & Dave Steele

(26) Jay Drake

(24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

(23) Jon Stanbrough

(22) Steve Butler

(21) A.J. Foyt

(20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

(19) Greg Weld

(18) Parnelli Jones

(16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

(15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

(14) Billy Cassella

(13) Tyler Courtney, Bobby East, Damion Gardner & Bruce Walkup

(12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

(11) Jim Hurtubise, Jim McWithey & George Snider

(10) Sonny Ates

(9) Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

(8) Robert Ballou, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Eddie Sachs

(7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Larry Rice, Hunter Schuerenberg, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

(6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Kyle Cummins, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Johnny Parsons & Ken Schrader

(5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet & Kevin Thomas

(4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Lee Kunzman, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Bob Wente

(3) Tommy Astone, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

(2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Brent Beauchamp, Keith Bloom, Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

(1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Cotton Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Kyle Larson, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc.

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers