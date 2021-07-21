Dale McDowell Drives to Sixth Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Win at I-75 Raceway

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) For the sixth time in his Hall of Fame career, Dale McDowell celebrated in Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory lane tonight, July 20 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee! Dale, who clicked off the second fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session, rolled off from the outside of the second row in the 40-lap main event. The Chickamauga, Georgia star then ran in the third spot early in the contest before moving up to second and hounding race long leader Cody Overton for the point. Dale swept by Overton’s #2 machine on the eighteenth circuit and led the remainder of the distance to pocket the $4,053 top prize.

Tenth-starting Ryan King, of Seymour, Tennessee, was on the move throughout the race and eventually drove past eight competitors to land in the runner-up position – 1.881 seconds behind McDowell’s #17m mount. New Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series point leader Jensen Ford picked off six cars to round out the podium in third. Local favorite and defending race winner Cory Hedgecock rallied past eight racecars to finish fourth, while Cleveland, Tennessee driver John Ownbey slipped back two spots to finish fifth. Leading Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year candidate Cody Overton, who paced the field for the first seventeen laps from the pole, wound up credited with a sixth place effort.

“It feels awfully good,” quoted McDowell following his second overall win of the 2021 campaign. “It was a good night for the E-Z-GO hot rod. We were here (for the Spring Nationals race in April) and led for a little bit – then that guy by the name of Brandon Overton got by us and we fell back to third. I was able to move around the racetrack and it was awfully good. Hats off to everyone that prepped the racing surface… it was a good night for us!”

Dale’s sixth career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph broke a tie with Jimmy Owens and moved him up to eighth all-time on the miniseries win list. His victory came aboard a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero Race Car powered by a Clements Racing Engine with sponsorship from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Fox Racing Shox, Waddell Transfer, and Northeastern Fabrication.

Round four of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 27 car field to I-75 Raceway for the $4,053 to win special event. David Crabtree earned Fast Time honors overall during FK Rod Ends time trials with his quick lap of 14.377 seconds around the newly-reconfigured 3/8-mile oval. Stacy Boles and Cory Hedgecock were victorious in the pair of consolation races. Ahnna Parkhurst and Andy Standridge both relied on series provisionals to gain access into the 40-lap feature, while Jeff Neubert utilized an emergency provisional to start shotgun on the field.

Following a scheduled day off on Wednesday, the cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will roll into West Georgia Speedway on Thursday, July 22. Not only will the Whitesburg, Georgia facility play host to a Southern Nationals show for the first time, but Thursday’s stop to WGS will mark the first-ever sanctioned Super Late Model race in track history. Round five of the miniseries will boast a $4,053 first place prize, while each feature starter is guaranteed at least $400 just to start the 40-lapper. Additional information can be found online by clicking on www.wgsracing.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Event #4 of 12

Race Summary

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(4) Dale McDowell $4,053 (10) Ryan King $2,000 (9) Jensen Ford $1,400 (12) Cory Hedgecock $1,000 (3) John Ownbey $800 (1) Cody Overton $700 (6) Michael Brown $600 (7) Kenny Collins $550 (14) Daulton Wilson $525 (8) Donald McIntosh $500 (5) Colton Profitt $480 (13) Garrett Smith $470 (11) Stacy Boles $460 (16) Bobby Giffin $450 (23) Jeff Neubert $40 (20) Jordy Nipper $430 (18) Chase Oliver $420 (19) Craig Greer $410 (15) Dusty Carver $400 (17) Chuck Southard $400 (2) David Crabtree $400 (22) Andy Standridge $400 (21) Ahnna Parkhurst $400

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Cody Overton (Laps 1-17), Dale McDowell (Laps 18-40)

Cautions: 2 (Lap 10 for a smoking Andy Standridge, Lap 31 for Stacy Boles who spun in turn four)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: David Crabtree 14.377

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Cody Overton, John Ownbey, Colton Profitt, Kenny Collins, Jensen Ford

Group B (Top Five Locked In): David Crabtree, Dale McDowell, Michael Brown, Donald McIntosh, Ryan King

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Stacy Boles, 2. Garrett Smith, 3. Dusty Carver, 4. Chuck Southard, 5. Craig Greer, 6. Ahnna Parkhurst, 7. Sam Seawright, 8. Richie Edwards, 9. Justin Winters

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Cory Hedgecock, 2. Daulton Wilson, 3. Bobby Giffin, 4. Chase Oliver, 5. Jordy Nipper, 6. Jeff Neubert, 7. Joe Denby, 8. Andy Standridge

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Provisionals: Ahnna Parkhurst, Andy Standridge

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Emergency Provisional: Jeff Neubert

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Jensen Ford – 434

2) Cody Overton [R] – 424

3) Donald McIntosh – 422

4) Dale McDowell – 406

5) Michael Brown – 404

6) Stacy Boles – 400

7) Jeff Neubert – 390

8) Garrett Smith [R] – 386

9) Ahnna Parkhurst – 382

10) Andy Standridge – 378

11) Jordy Nipper – 376

12) Ryan King – 246

13) Kenny Collins – 234

14) Ross Bailes – 232

15) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 224

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com