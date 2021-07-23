Austin Horton Wires Southern Nationals Field in First-Ever West Georgia Speedway Visit

(WHITESBURG, GEORGIA) In the first-ever sanctioned Super Late Model event in the history of West Georgia Speedway, it was nearby racer Austin Horton, of Newnan, Georgia, that stole the show and etched his name into the record books for winning on Thursday night, July 22. Austin earned Fast Time honors overall during the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series qualifying session and later rolled off from the pole position in the 40-lap headliner. With a large crowd on hand at the Whitesburg, Georgia facility, Austin controlled the field from green to checkers and survived a restart with only three circuits remaining to lay claim to the $4,053 winner’s check.

Outside polesitter Brent Dixon, who paced Group B during time trials, chased Horton throughout the contest, but never managed a serious bid for the top spot. The Elberton, Georgia ace finished 1.775 seconds behind in the runner-up position. Pearson Lee Williams improved one spot during the course of the race to grab the final position on the podium in third. Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year contender Garrett Smith brought his #10 machine home in fourth while Kenny Collins moved up to fifth to complete an all-Georgia top five.

“It feels great to win here at West Georgia,” exclaimed Horton in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “I made my first laps here. I cut my teeth here in a street stock. We’ve came a long way in a short time. Man, I don’t even know what to say … just glad to do it at the hometown track and get us another win. After a rough hot laps, it couldn’t have went any better after that!”

Austin’s third career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory moved him into a tie for eleventh all-time on the miniseries win list with Mike Marlar and Clint Smith. His triumph came aboard a #16 XR1 Rocket Chassis by Clint Smith Racing with sponsorship from Super K Express, Orr’s Towing, GW Performance, Franklin Enterprises, Top Notch Graphics, and Horton’s Inc.

Round five of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 27 car field for the first-ever visit to West Georgia Speedway. Eventual winner Austin Horton stopped the clock quickest in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his fast time of 14.090 seconds. Michael Page secured the win in Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1, while Jordy Nipper was victorious in American Racer South B-Main #2. Ahnna Parkhurst and Jeff Neubert utilized series provisionals to gain access into the A-Main, while Benjamin Cranford and Chuck Southard both took use of their emergency provisional.

Next up on the 12-race miniseries will be a trip to Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia for a Friday night showdown on July 23. A $5,053 top prize will be on the line in round six of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals, while each feature starter will receive at least $450 to start. Brandon Overton won the lone series stop to Needmore last year, as he beat a top five that included runner-up Donald McIntosh, John Baker, Michael Page, and Pearson Lee Williams. More information concerning the race tomorrow evening at Needmore Speedway can be viewed online by clicking on www.raceneedmorespeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Event #5 of 12

Race Summary

Thursday, July 22, 2021

West Georgia Speedway – Whitesburg, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(1) Austin Horton $4,053 (2) Brent Dixon $2,000 (4) Pearson Lee Williams $1,400 (3) Garrett Smith $1,000 (6) Kenny Collins $800 (10) Mark Whitener $700 (8) Dalton Cook $600 (7) Donald McIntosh $550 (5) Cody Overton $525 (13) Wil Herrington $500 (9) Jensen Ford $480 (23) Benjamin Cranford $70 (15) Stacy Boles $460 (22) Jeff Neubert $450 (18) Michael Brown $440 (24) Chuck Southard $30 (21) Ahnna Parkhurst $420 (14) Dale McDowell $410 (16) Tyler Millwood $400 (11) Michael Page $400 (19) Joey Armistead $400 (20) Todd Morrow $400 (17) Will Harris $400 (12) Jordy Nipper $400

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Austin Horton (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: 4 (Lap 3 for Jordy Nipper slowing with a flat tire, Lap 6 for a spinning Jordy Nipper, Lap 8 for Dale McDowell slowing with a flat tire, Lap 38 for a slowing Chuck Southard)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Austin Horton 14.090 seconds

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Austin Horton, Garrett Smith, Cody Overton, Donald McIntosh, Jensen Ford

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Brent Dixon, Pearson Lee Williams, Kenny Collins, Dalton Cook, Mark Whitener

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Michael Page, 2. Wil Herrington, 3. Stacy Boles, 4. Will Harris, 5. Joey Armistead, 6. Benjamin Cranford, 7. Ahnna Parkhurst, 8. Sam Seawright, 9. Billy Franklin

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Jordy Nipper, 2. Dale McDowell, 3. Tyler Millwood, 4. Michael Brown, 5. Todd Morrow, 6. Chuck Southard, 7. Jeff Neubert, DNS. Joe Denby

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Provisionals: Ahnna Parkhurst, Jeff Neubert

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Emergency Provisionals: Benjamin Cranford, Chuck Southard

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Jensen Ford – 612

2) Cody Overton [R] – 606

3) Donald McIntosh – 606

4) Garrett Smith [R] – 578

5) Michael Brown – 574

6) Stacy Boles – 574

7) Dale McDowell – 570

8) Jeff Neubert – 562

9) Ahnna Parkhurst – 548

10) Jordy Nipper – 528

11) Kenny Collins – 424

12) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 400

13) Andy Standridge – 378

14) Chuck Southard – 378

15) Ryan King – 246

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – AUSTIN HORTON

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

