Busy Night Planned for Saturday 1st Responders Night Action at Macon Speedway

One of the two special races on the night will be the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40. The class will run the annual race without the roof for extra laps and payout. Jim Farley, III leads the standings by six over Scott Landers while Rick Roedel is within striking distance in third. Roy Magee and Brandon Dick complete the top five in standings.
The second of Saturday’s special events will be the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. The race will pay $500 to win and $50 to start, which is about five times the amount the division normally races for. It will be the first of two big races for the Hornets this weekend as they will race part two of the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Sunday at Lincoln. At Macon, Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL leads the points by 56 over Billy Mason.
The Colby Sheppard led Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, Guy Taylor led BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, Kyle Helmick led DIRTcar Pro Mod division, and Guy Taylor led Archers Alley Street Stock classes will also be in action.
Any first responders who attend will receive free grandstand admission to the race if they are able to show ID proof. Chris Oberheim, the Champaign officer who lost his life in the line of duty, will also be honored with the racing run in his memory. Rounding out the festivities will be the Spectator Drags at intermission.
Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 while kids 11 and under are free.
CURRENT STANDINGS:
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|494
|0
|2
|64
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|408
|86
|3
|6P
|Jose
|Parga
|New Berlin
|IL
|382
|112
|4
|11
|Ryan
|Miller
|Lincoln
|IL
|368
|126
|5
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|342
|152
|6
|14
|Derek
|Smith
|Decatur
|IL
|324
|170
|7
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|276
|218
|8
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|272
|222
|9
|12
|Timmy
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|200
|294
|10
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|182
|312
BillingsleyRewards.com Modified
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|530
|0
|2
|27X
|Kyle
|Helmick
|Smithton
|IL
|480
|50
|3
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|456
|74
|4
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|442
|88
|5
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|432
|98
|6
|78
|Maxx
|Emerson
|Taylorville
|IL
|350
|180
|7
|4G
|John
|Goveia
|Riverton
|IL
|308
|222
|8
|27
|Dalton
|Ewing
|Decatur
|IL
|288
|242
|9
|24
|Zach
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|284
|246
|10
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|262
|268
DIRTcar Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|27X
|Kyle
|Helmick
|Smithton
|IL
|552
|0
|2
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|508
|44
|3
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|508
|44
|4
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|498
|54
|5
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|486
|66
|6
|24
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|476
|76
|7
|21.5
|Jake
|Montgomery
|East Peoria
|IL
|428
|124
|8
|3X
|Justin
|Reynolds
|Hillsboro
|IL
|424
|128
|9
|10
|Adam
|Rhoades
|Clinton
|IL
|342
|210
|10
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|316
|236
Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|84L
|Jim
|Farley III
|Springfield
|IL
|334
|0
|2
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|328
|6
|3
|11
|Rick
|Roedel
|Shelbyville
|IL
|324
|10
|4
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|248
|86
|5
|42
|Brandon
|Dick
|Decatur
|IL
|228
|106
|6
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|204
|130
|7
|01
|Jeremy
|Nichols
|Lovington
|IL
|176
|158
|8
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|172
|162
|9
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|168
|166
|10
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|154
|180
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|X7
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|516
|0
|2
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|488
|28
|3
|Z24
|Zach
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|466
|50
|4
|29
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|452
|64
|5
|22
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|442
|74
|6
|16
|Nick
|Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|436
|80
|7
|01
|Jeremy
|Nichols
|Lovington
|IL
|390
|126
|8
|53R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|328
|188
|9
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|328
|188
|10
|11
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|322
|194
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|3H
|Allan
|Harris
|Chatham
|IL
|502
|0
|2
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|446
|56
|3
|324
|Shelby
|Beiler
|Macon
|IL
|432
|70
|4
|J13
|Justin
|Coffey
|Stonington
|IL
|380
|122
|5
|187
|Korey
|Bailey
|Stonington
|IL
|342
|160
|6
|44
|Bill
|Basso
|Athens
|IL
|306
|196
|7
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|260
|242
|8
|9Z
|Zac
|Miller
|Lincoln
|IL
|254
|248
|9
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|206
|296
|10
|9B
|Brandon
|Miller
|Broadwell
|IL
|200
|302