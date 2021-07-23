Busy Night Planned for Saturday 1st Responders Night Action at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway will have plenty of different entertainment options going on this coming Saturday, July 24. Six divisions will be racing on Weddle Performance Engines 1Responder Night with the Sportsman Topless 40 and Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge at the top of the list of specials. Spectator drags will be held at intermission and the night will be run in memory of Chris Oberheim.

One of the two special races on the night will be the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40. The class will run the annual race without the roof for extra laps and payout. Jim Farley, III leads the standings by six over Scott Landers while Rick Roedel is within striking distance in third. Roy Magee and Brandon Dick complete the top five in standings.

The second of Saturday’s special events will be the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. The race will pay $500 to win and $50 to start, which is about five times the amount the division normally races for. It will be the first of two big races for the Hornets this weekend as they will race part two of the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Sunday at Lincoln. At Macon, Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL leads the points by 56 over Billy Mason.

The Colby Sheppard led Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, Guy Taylor led BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, Kyle Helmick led DIRTcar Pro Mod division, and Guy Taylor led Archers Alley Street Stock classes will also be in action.

Any first responders who attend will receive free grandstand admission to the race if they are able to show ID proof. Chris Oberheim, the Champaign officer who lost his life in the line of duty, will also be honored with the racing run in his memory. Rounding out the festivities will be the Spectator Drags at intermission.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS:

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 494 0 2 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 408 86 3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 382 112 4 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 368 126 5 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 342 152 6 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 324 170 7 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 276 218 8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 272 222 9 12 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 200 294 10 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 182 312

BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 530 0 2 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 480 50 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 456 74 4 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 442 88 5 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 432 98 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 350 180 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 308 222 8 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 288 242 9 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 284 246 10 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 262 268

DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 552 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 508 44 3 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 508 44 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 498 54 5 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 486 66 6 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 476 76 7 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 428 124 8 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 424 128 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 342 210 10 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 316 236



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 334 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 328 6 3 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 324 10 4 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 248 86 5 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 228 106 6 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 204 130 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 176 158 8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 172 162 9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 168 166 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 154 180



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 516 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 488 28 3 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 466 50 4 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 452 64 5 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 442 74 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 436 80 7 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 390 126 8 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 328 188 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 328 188 10 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 322 194



DIRTcar Hornets