Dennis Erb, Jr. Tames River Cities Speedway for Third World of Outlaws Win!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A six-race World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series swing through the Upper Midwest concluded from July 13-18 with quartet of $10,000 to win events in the states of Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dennis Erb, Jr. continued his summer surge by racking up his third series win of the 2021 campaign on Friday night at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Dennis swept the entire program by earning Fast Time honors during qualifying, winning his heat race, and leading all but one circuit in the 40-lap headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois star cashed the five-figure payday by besting Jimmy Mars, Ryan Gustin, Cade Dillard, and Brandon Sheppard!

In other action last week, Dennis won his heat race last Tuesday at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin and led the first 23 laps of the A-Main before landing on the podium in third behind only victor Brandon Sheppard and runner-up Chris Madden. On Saturday evening at I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Dennis placed fourth in his heat race, but unfortunately suffered rear-end issues during the 40-lapper and was forced to retire in the twenty-first position. Things then wrapped up on Sunday at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, Wisconsin and Dennis secured his third heat race win of the week before slipping back to tenth in the final finishing order of the 40-lap main event. Complete results from each of these four races can be found by logging onto www.woolms.com.

“To be able to start off a little slow (this season) and struggle a little bit, but then start turning things around and having some good finishes and picking up some wins is definitely a momentum changer,” exclaimed Erb, who currently sits fifth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. “Hopefully we’re on to something here. We’re just going to keep plugging away at it. I have to thank Heather (Lyne), J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, and everyone associated with our team!”

With the World of Outlaws Late Model Series sitting idle this upcoming weekend, Dennis Erb Racing will venture to a pair of familiar ovals in the states of Illinois and Tennessee with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour. Dennis will vie for the $10,000 top prize on both Friday, July 23 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and on Saturday, July 24 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Additional information on both “Hell Tour” battles can be found online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

