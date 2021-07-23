Tanner English Still Second in Summer Nationals Points Heading into Week Six

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Riggs Motorsports team is heading down the home stretch of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour and is about ready to embark on week six of the grueling series. Tanner English, who currently sits second in the latest “Hell Tour” point standings, will return to action tonight, July 22 at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Missouri. A $5,000 top prize will be on the line later this evening in the Show-Me State.

From there, the #81e team will head to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday, July 23, Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 24, Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Kentucky on Sunday, July 25, and Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky on Monday, July 26. A pair of $10,000 winner’s checks will be up for grabs at Granite City and Clarksville, while $5,000 to win shows are planned for both Richmond and Lake Cumberland. Tanner will be riding high into Tri-City Speedway tomorrow, as he picked up a $10,000 windfall at the St. Louis-area facility back on June 18.

The Benton, Kentucky hotshoe is coming off a strong week of racing action with events in the states of Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, as he recorded a trio of Top Five finishes from July 14-17. Last Wednesday at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana, Tanner ran second in his heat race and later moved up to finish fourth in the 40-lapper behind only $5,000 winner Bobby Pierce, Joe Godsey, and Spencer Hughes. At Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon, Michigan last Thursday in a similar $5,000 to win tilt, Tanner laid down the fastest lap in Group A during qualifying, won his heat race, and led the first 15 laps of the caution-free main event prior to placing third behind only victor Ashton Winger and runner-up Bobby Pierce.

On Friday, Mother Nature wiped out Summer Nationals competition with heavy rain at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Michigan. Things then wrapped up for the week on Saturday evening at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, Ohio. The track’s annual ‘Birthday Race’ was held and 53 competitors were on hand to vie for the $10,000 paycheck. Tanner stopped the clock third fastest in Group B during qualifying prior to securing another heat race triumph. On a rough and tumble racing surface in the 50-lap headliner, Tanner raced hard all over the top five before bringing home a strong third place podium effort behind only race winner Ashton Winger and runner-up Bobby Pierce!

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

