Tyler Erb Earns Biggest Career Win in I-80 Nationals Domination

Greenwood, NE (July 22, 2021) – Tyler Erb remains red-hot as the 24-year-old Texas native scored the biggest win of his racing career on Thursday Night at I-80 Speedway. Leading all 53 laps, Erb picked up $30,000 in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned event.

Erb’s had a dominating performance in the caution-free race with a margin of victory of 5.5 seconds over Hudson O’Neal. Brandon Overton came home in third with Spencer Hughes and Ricky Thornton Jr. rounding out the top five drivers.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the fourth time in 2021, Erb was congratulated by his crew chief Randall Edwards and his race team. “Going caution-free helps. Once you get in the rhythm there, you just try to keep going the same speed you are going, and you can tell when you mess up. I got to racing with lapped cars and I think my lead closed a little bit. This is awesome, this is the biggest win of my career, so I am pumped.”

O’Neal, who ran second to Overton on Tuesday Night came home in second. “I didn’t know how close I could get to him [Erb] as far out he was. I knew traffic was going to play a big deal. Whenever I got by Spencer [Hughes] for second I started to get a little closer and then I caught lapped traffic just like he was in. We had a great night and it’s been a great week so far; I am happy to get a couple of more nights to run for some great money.”

Tuesday Night’s winner, Overton, earned a podium finish with his third place showing. “We are all on the same tires here. So, we have no excuses there. We just got better and better as the race went on. With this crowd it’s a good night for us. We still have two more days left so we are just going to keep on working on it and we’ll get them.”

The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock Best Performance Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by M&W Transport, Roberts Bee Company, First Class Septic, Posi Flow, Midwest Sheet Metal, Bazell Race Fuels, Go Lithium, Keyser Manufacturing, and KBC Graphics.

Completing the top ten were Ricky Weiss, Stormy Scott, Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, and Shane Clanton.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

I-80 Speedway

Thursday, July 28th, 2021

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 04-Tad Pospisil[4]; 3. 66C-Matt Cosner[1]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[6]; 5. 24-Bill Leighton[3]; 6. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 7. 98-Ben Schaller[5]; 8. 7R-Ross Robinson[10]; 9. 99B-Boom Briggs[11]; 10. 7D-Dusty Leonard[9]; 11. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[8]; 12. 80-Allan Hopp[13]; 13. 53-Andrew Kosiski[12]

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1C-Chad Simpson[2]; 2. 0-Scott Bloomquist[4]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 5. 22M-Charlie McKenna[3]; 6. 14J-Jake Neal[5]; 7. 52-Brian Kosiski[11]; 8. 3C-Mike Collins[8]; 9. 6H-Al Humphrey[9]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[12]; 11. 45-Dan Battaglia[13]; 12. 49T-Jake Timm[6]; 13. 10C-Junior Coover[10]

Lyles Tire & Wheels Last Dance Non-Qualifier Finish (20 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[1]; 2. 7R-Ross Robinson[3]; 3. 52-Brian Kosiski[2]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 5. 6H-Al Humphrey[6]; 6. 3C-Mike Collins[4]; 7. 7D-Dusty Leonard[7]; 8. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[9]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[11]; 10. 53-Andrew Kosiski[13]; 11. 49T-Jake Timm[12]; 12. 10C-Junior Coover[14]; 13. 45-Dan Battaglia[10]; 14. 14M-Reid Millard[8]

I80 Nationals Al Belt Custom Homes (53 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 3. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 4. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[7]; 6. 7W-Ricky Weiss[2]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens[12]; 9. 49-Jonathan Davenport[10]; 10. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 11. 32S-Chris Simpson[16]; 12. 3S-Brian Shirley[24]; 13. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[15]; 14. 39-Tim McCreadie[14]; 15. 40B-Kyle Bronson[13]; 16. 18J-Chase Junghans[11]; 17. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[9]; 18. 14-Josh Richards[19]; 19. 1C-Chad Simpson[20]; 20. 16-Tyler Bruening[17]; 21. 157-Mike Marlar[18]; 22. 0-Scott Bloomquist[22]; 23. 04-Tad Pospisil[21]; 24. 66C-Matt Cosner[23]; 25. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[26]; 26. 14J-Jake Neal[29]; 27. 98-Ben Schaller[30]; 28. 22M-Charlie McKenna[28]; 29. 22F-Chris Ferguson[25]; 30. 24-Bill Leighton[27]; 31. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[31]

40 entries STOCK CARS

Don Mohr Tribute A Feature 1 (24 Laps): 1. 6H-Chanse Hollatz[14]; 2. 30-Jordan Grabouski[8]; 3. 6C-Cale Osborn[6]; 4. 84-Benji Legg[5]; 5. 77-Jed Williams[10]; 6. 31-Nick Woodard[3]; 7. 1X-Bo Egge[21]; 8. 94-Todd Gereau[4]; 9. 50-Scott Smith[17]; 10. 22S-Shane Stutzman[24]; 11. 55C-Steve Churchill[2]; 12. 76-Lance Borgman[13]; 13. 3T-Tim Podraza[1]; 14. 2X-Hunter Wergin[11]; 15. 61B-Brandon Wergin[15]; 16. 714-Scott Styskal[20]; 17. 10A-Austin Brauner[18]; 18. 49-Ryan Harris[12]; 19. 99-Jesse Sobbing[7]; 20. 8-Nick Steier[16]; 21. 92Z-Eric Walker[23]; 22. 37D-Brad Derry[19]; 23. 5B-Matt Boucher[22]; 24. 68-Damon Richards[9]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Scott Smith[3]; 2. 37D-Brad Derry[5]; 3. 1X-Bo Egge[2]; 4. 92Z-Eric Walker[11]; 5. 3-Dan Jackson[8]; 6. 29-John Meyer[10]; 7. 55X-Tim Drake[4]; 8. 11A-Andy Huffaker[1]; 9. 55-Curt Drake[7]; 10. 17R-Dana Rasmussen[6]; 11. 75-Kurt Hansen[12]; 12. 56-Ron Tilley[9]

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10A-Austin Brauner[1]; 2. 714-Scott Styskal[3]; 3. 5B-Matt Boucher[4]; 4. 22S-Shane Stutzman[11]; 5. 85-Robert Leonard[8]; 6. 5ELI-Marty Steinbach[6]; 7. 3Z-Zach Canas[2]; 8. 6-Nick Bruegman[7]; 9. 51-Deven Schelm[12]; 10. 6JR-Denny Berghahn Jr[10]; 11. 21X-Nate Thompson[9]; 12. 90-Bob Walker[5]

Rotellas Heat 1 (7 Laps): 1. 84-Benji Legg[2]; 2. 68-Damon Richards[3]; 3. 6C-Cale Osborn[9]; 4. 49-Ryan Harris[8]; 5. 10A-Austin Brauner[6]; 6. 5B-Matt Boucher[4]; 7. 17R-Dana Rasmussen[7]; 8. 55-Curt Drake[10]; 9. 21X-Nate Thompson[1]; 10. 92Z-Eric Walker[5]

Rotellas Heat 2 (7 Laps): 1. 99-Jesse Sobbing[3]; 2. 77-Jed Williams[2]; 3. 76-Lance Borgman[4]; 4. 8-Nick Steier[1]; 5. 1X-Bo Egge[5]; 6. 50-Scott Smith[8]; 7. 55X-Tim Drake[10]; 8. 3-Dan Jackson[6]; 9. 29-John Meyer[9]; 10. 22S-Shane Stutzman[7]

Rotellas Heat 3 (7 Laps): 1. 30-Jordan Grabouski[5]; 2. 2X-Hunter Wergin[2]; 3. 94-Todd Gereau[8]; 4. 6H-Chanse Hollatz[7]; 5. 3Z-Zach Canas[1]; 6. 37D-Brad Derry[4]; 7. 90-Bob Walker[9]; 8. 85-Robert Leonard[6]; 9. 56-Ron Tilley[10]; 10. 75-Kurt Hansen[3]

Rotellas Heat 4 (7 Laps): 1. 55C-Steve Churchill[1]; 2. 3T-Tim Podraza[4]; 3. 31-Nick Woodard[8]; 4. 11A-Andy Huffaker[2]; 5. 61B-Brandon Wergin[10]; 6. 714-Scott Styskal[7]; 7. 5ELI-Marty Steinbach[5]; 8. 6-Nick Bruegman[9]; 9. 6JR-Denny Berghahn Jr[6]; 10. 51-Deven Schelm[3]