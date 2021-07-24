Schudy Scores Second Straight Feature Win at Lake Ozark with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (07/23/2021) Hitting the smooth as glass racing surfaces of Lake Ozark Speedway, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would battle wheel-to-wheel for nearly every finishing position with great racing action all over the well-prepared track. As the finals double-checkers waved, Kory Schudy would prevail, leading all laps on his way to claiming his second straight feature win.

Early racing would find Wesley Smith, Xavier Doney, and Wyatt Burks all claim intense heat race victories with Kory Schudy earning the night’s high point qualifier award running from starting seventh to finishing his heat second.

Leading the pack of twenty-one hungry Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League competitors to the initial green flag start, Kory Schudy would grab the opening lead with Wyatt Burks in hot pursuit. Schudy would not be detoured, leading every lap of open-wheel action notching his fourth career WAR feature win.

“This car is so good right now, we knew we were fast tonight, but this crew put me into position to win, I can’t thank everyone enough,” said an ecstatic Kory Schudy in victory lane.

Behind the winning Schudy, Wyatt Burks would stay close by every inch of the race finishing in a tight runner-up position with Quinton Benson using a late-race restart to his advantage finishing third. Outstanding three-to-Four-Wide racing would break out throughout the pack with Riley Kreisel placing fourth as Zach Daum would round out the Lake Ozark Speedway top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 6 – Mario Clouser (14.233)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 74 – Xavier Doney

AutoMeter Heat Race 3 Winner: 11W – Wyatt Burks

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 28 – Kory Schudy

TRD Hard Charger: 77 – Jack Wagner (+6)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28 – Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Lake Ozark Speedway on July 23rd, 2021:

28-Kory Schudy[1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson[7]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 6. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner[14]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 10. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 11. 7S-Wade Seiler[8]; 12. 89-Todd McVay[9]; 13. 7R-JD Black[15]; 14. 73-Samuel Wagner[16]; 15. 37-Brian Beebe[18]; 16. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[20]; 17. 41-Brad Wyatt[19]; 18. ST1-Lane Stone[17]; 19. 26-Zach Clark[13]; 20. 52-Blake Bowers[21]; 21. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be Night #2 at Lake Ozark Speedway on July 24th. Classes scheduled to compete include the All-Star Circuit of Champions, Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League, and Lucas Oil POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints.

