Scott and Junghans Front Row for Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday

Greenwood, NE (July 23, 2021) – Stormy Scott and Chase Junghans topped the charts as highest in passing points, claiming the front row for Saturday Night’s Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned event will pay $53,000-to-win, $5,300 to start.

On Friday Night there were two rounds of heat races contested, setting up the first nine rows for Saturday based on passing points. The top three finishers in each of the Hoker Trucking Round 1 Heats and the Strobel Manufacturing Round 2 Heats were awarded cash prizes with the winner of each collecting $250 in Silver Dollars.

In the first heat of round one it was Brian Shirley scoring the win leading all the way as he took the victory over Chris Ferguson, Tim McCreadie, and Tyler Erb.

The second heat of round one went to Chris Simpson as the Iowa driver scored the victory over sixth place starting Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, and eighth starter Jonathan Davenport, completed the top four.

Heat number three of round one went to Nebraska native Tad Pospisil who took the win after race leader Ricky Thornton, Jr. suffered engines woes heading to the checkered flag. Chase Junghans, who was one of the big movers of the night in his heat race came from ninth to finish in second. Frank Heckenast, Jr. was third with Matt Cosner crossing the line in fourth.

The fourth heat of round number one was taken by outside front row starter Kyle Bronson. Trailing Bronson across the finish line was seventh starting Stormy Scott, Chad Simpson, and Tyler Bruening.

The fifth and final heat of round one would see Shane Clanton come home with the victory. Spencer Hughes, who started fourth, finished second. Defending Silver Dollar Nationals winner Brandon Sheppard crossed the line in third as Hudson O’Neal finished fourth.

To start round two, Ricky Weiss would capture the first heat in dominating fashion. Jimmy Owens had another good point run by finishing in second after starting fourth. Ryan Gustin was third with Tyler Bruening placing fourth.

The second heat of round two saw Hall-of-Fame driver Scott Bloomquist take an impressive win after passing Chase Junghans for the lead. Bloomquist pulled away to take the victory over Junghans, Brian Shirley, and Jake Timm.

The third heat of round two saw Stormy Scott work his way from third to the lead, to go on to win giving him enough points for the pole starting position for Saturday Night. Tyler Erb charged from fifth to second with Brandon Sheppard and Kyle Bronson rounding out the top four finishers.

The fourth heat of round two would have former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion, Jonathan Davenport, score the win ahead of current Series Championship Point leader Tim McCreadie. Brandon Overton and Spencer Hughes finished out the top four.

Round two’s fifth and final heat of the night would see Hudson O’Neal grab the early lead to take the checkers over Earl Pearson Jr., Terry Phillips, and John Anderson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals

Friday, July 23rd, 2021

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish, Round 1 (11 Laps): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[3]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 6. 49T-Jake Timm[6]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[7]; 8. 52-Brian Kosiski[9]; 9. 45-Dan Battaglia[2]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish, Round 1 (11 Laps): 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[8]; 5. 22M-Charlie McKenna[3]; 6. 14J-Jake Neal[7]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[9]; 9. 157-Mike Marlar[5]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish, Round 1 (11 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[9]; 3. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 5. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 6. 24-Bill Leighton[7]; 7. 7R-Ross Robinson[8]; 8. 80-Allan Hopp[4]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish, Round 1 (11 Laps): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 3. 1C-Chad Simpson[1]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 76-Brandon Overton[6]; 6. 0-Scott Bloomquist[8]; 7. 7W-Ricky Weiss[9]; 8. 18A-John Anderson[5]; 9. 6D-Cory Dumpert[3]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish , Round 1 (10 Laps): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[4]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[8]; 5. 98-Ben Schaller[3]; 6. 19R-Ryan Gustin[7]; 7. 3C-Mike Collins[1]; 8. 7D-Dusty Leonard[6]

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish, Round 2 (11 Laps): 1. 7W-Ricky Weiss[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 3. 19R-Ryan Gustin[2]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton[7]; 6. 32S-Chris Simpson[9]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[3]; 8. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 9. 45-Dan Battaglia[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish, Round 2 (11 Laps): 1. 0-Scott Bloomquist[2]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[1]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[8]; 4. 49T-Jake Timm[3]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 6. 6D-Cory Dumpert[6]; 7. 80-Allan Hopp[5]; 8. 3C-Mike Collins[7]; 9. (DNS) 7D-Dusty Leonard

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish, Round 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[4]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 5. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[1]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[7]; 7. 7R-Ross Robinson[2]; 8. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish, Round 2 (10 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 3. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 4. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[9]; 6. 1C-Chad Simpson[8]; 7. 24-Bill Leighton[3]; 8. 52-Brian Kosiski[1]; 9. 22M-Charlie McKenna[7]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish , Round 2 (11 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 4. 18A-John Anderson[5]; 5. 98-Ben Schaller[6]; 6. 14-Josh Richards[8]; 7. 14J-Jake Neal[3]; 8. 22F-Chris Ferguson[7]; 9. 04-Tad Pospisil[9]