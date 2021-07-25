Martin, Vaughn, Schultz, and Reiff Grab Headlines at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 24, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The gates at Central Missouri Speedway reopened for the first time in three weeks on Saturday for KMZU 100.7 FM ‘The Farm’ Radio Race Night. Sixty-five race teams signed in for competition, including 12 A-Mods, 18, POWRi Super Stocks, 18 B-Mods, and 17 Pure Stocks.

Drivers competed in two heat races per class to determine the lineups for the night’s main events. At the end of the night, Gunner Martin, Nathan Vaughn, Terry Schultz, and Spencer Reiff collected bragging rights in their respective divisions with feature-race wins.

A-Mods: (12 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[9]; 4. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 5. 75-Nathan Williams[2]; 6. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[8]; 7. 09-Chad Eickleberry[7]; 8. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[2]; 2. 29-Dennis Elliott[4]; 3. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[6]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[5]; 5. 82-David Wood[1]; 6. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[3]

A-Main – 25 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[2]; 2. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[4]; 3. 29-Dennis Elliott[3]; 4. 30-Dalton Kirk[1]; 5. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[7]; 6. 68-Dean Wille[9]; 7. 82-David Wood[11]; 8. 73B-Shad Badder[5]; 9. 7-Anthony Tanner[8]; 10. C3-Chad Staus[10]; 11. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[12]; 12. (DNF) 1K-Tim Karrick[6]

Dalton Kirk and Gunner Martin started the 25-lap A-Mod main from row one with Martin quickly moving to the front of the field. Behind the leader, Kirk and championship contender Dennis Elliott ran closely for second with Kevin Blackburn adding his name to the mix by lap five. Blackburn moved in to challenge for the runner-up spot on Elliott at lap eight as the pair lost ground to Martin who had smooth sailing at the front of the field. Blackburn and Elliott again swapped positions before lap 10 but by lap 15, Blackburn took the second spot over Elliott in a classic battle for second. Meanwhile, Kameron Grindstaff made his way into the top five behind Kirk. Over the final 10 laps, Blackburn turned consistently faster laps than leader Martin, but the laps were quick, and time was running short for Blackburn to challenge for the lead. With two laps remaining and lapped traffic in play, Blackburn made a run for the lead but came up just short at the finish as Martin was able to escape with yet another victory with Blackburn in second. Elliott kept his championship hopes alive with his third-place run with Kirk solid in fourth and Grindstaff fifth at the checkers.

POWRi Super Stock Results: (18 Cars):

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[8]; 3. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[4]; 4. 04B-Blaine Ewing[6]; 5. 9S-Devin Stock[5]; 6. (DNF) 14-Larry Ferris[3]; 7. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[9]; 8. (DNF) 4-Branden Bise[7]; 9. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[1]

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[1]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 3. 04-Cody Frazon[2]; 4. 30C-Clayton Campbell[8]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 6. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[11]; 7. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[6]; 8. 09-Chad Eickleberry[14]; 9. 75-Nathan Williams[9]; 10. 4-Branden Bise[16]; 11. (DNF) 04B-Blaine Ewing[7]; 12. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[15]; 13. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[18]; 14. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[13]; 15. (DNF) 10-Marc Carter[3]; 16. (DNF) 9S-Devin Stock[10]; 17. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick; 18. (DNS) 14-Larry Ferris

Nathan Vaughn and Cody Frazon earned front row starting positions for the 20-lap Super Stock main with Vaughn leading through a series of early cautions over Frazon. Attrition took its toll on several drivers early, including front-runner Marc Carter. By the halfway point, Vaughn had his hands full with a hard-charging Aaron Poe in second, Frazon third, Devin Irvin fourth, and Clayton Campbell in fifth. Poe found his way to the front by lap 12, but Vaughn regained the lead on the next lap. Caution again flew on lap 14, 16, and 18 as the drivers jockeyed for position after each restart. Eventually, Vaughn was able to hold on to the top spot. Poe pressured the leader heavily on the final green, white, and checkered flag finish and came up just short on the low side of turn four as the checkered flagged waved for Vaughn, who hung on for the win over Poe, Frazon, Clayton Campbell, and Irvin.

B-Mod Results: (18 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 36-Travis Alexander[1]; 2. 55X-Colson Kirk[3]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[9]; 4. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[8]; 5. 12-Parker Smith[4]; 6. 14-Aaron Johns[2]; 7. 88-Derek Nevels[5]; 8. 2-Hagen Stevenson[7]; 9. 55-Jimmy Borgmann[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[5]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[4]; 4. 37-Wesley Brown[1]; 5. 9-Don Marrs[3]; 6. 28S-Bill Small[6]; 7. 61-Tyler Wood[7]; 8. 47W-Terry Wilburn[8]; 9. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[9]

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 3. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[6]; 4. 12-Parker Smith[9]; 5. 36-Travis Alexander[4]; 6. 2-Hagen Stevenson[15]; 7. 9-Don Marrs[10]; 8. 28S-Bill Small[12]; 9. 61-Tyler Wood[14]; 10. 37-Wesley Brown[8]; 11. 30-Rex Harris[7]; 12. 14-Aaron Johns[11]; 13. (DNF) 55X-Colson Kirk[5]; 14. (DNF) 88-Derek Nevels[13]; 15. (DNF) 47W-Terry Wilburn[16]; 16. (DNF) 55-Jimmy Borgmann[17]; 17. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 18. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[18]

Jacob Ebert and Terry Schultz led the field to the initial green flag for the 20-lap B-Mod main but it was the Wiley Veteran Schultz who grabbed the early lead and paced the field through multiple cautions, which slowed the early laps. Schultz held off all challenges from Ebert at the front despite Ebert’s low-side moves against Schultz’s traditional roost at the top of the track. By lap seven, Shultz continued to lead Ebert, a hard-charging Sebastian Wolfenbarger, Colson Kirk, and Rex Harris inside the top five. Caution slowed the field at lap 11 but from there on, it was all Schultz as he went on to collect the win over Ebert, Wolfenbarger with his most successful outing of the season, Parker Smith, and Travis Alexander to complete the top five.

Pure Stock Results: (17 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 2. 38-Bobby Russell[3]; 3. 2B-Brian Cox[1]; 4. 28JR-Gale Harper[5]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[4]; 6. 427-Jeff Hardy[6]; 7. 50B-Brandon Smith[8]; 8. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[7]; 9. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[9]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 3. 21-Joey Harper[4]; 4. 89-Cole Evans[7]; 5. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 7. 5C-Charles Norman[6]; 8. (DNF) 08-Scott Pullen[5]

A-Main – 15 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 38-Bobby Russell[3]; 3. 21-Joey Harper[5]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[9]; 5. 2B-Brian Cox[7]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[11]; 7. 427-Jeff Hardy[12]; 8. 08-Scott Pullen[16]; 9. 5C-Charles Norman[14]; 10. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[15]; 11. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 12. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[4]; 13. (DNF) 87M-Mallory Stiffler[10]; 14. (DNF) 50B-Brandon Smith[13]; 15. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[8]; 16. (DNF) 89-Cole Evans[6]; 17. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[17]

David Doelz and Spencer Reiff began the 15-lap Pure Stock main from row one to start the night’s main event. It was a caution-filled event that also saw the red flag displayed for a scary incident involving Mallory Stiffler and Brandon Smith, as both of their cars left the speedway in turn four, eventually landing in the tree line. Stiffler’s car was heavily damaged in the accident, but thankfully she and Smith were both able to walk away under their own power, to the delight of the fans in the stands. After the restart, Reiff assumed command up front with Bobby Russell never letting the leader out of his sights as he stayed close in second. David Doelz ran most of the race in third with Joey Harper close in fourth. As the race progressed, cautions forced several restarts on the field, one being for Doelz, who spun from contention late in the race from third. Reiff was never phased with all the stop and go activity and went on to claim the victory. Russell came home second followed by a strong showing by Joey Harper in third. Cameron Kelly looked good for his strongest outing of the season in fourth with Brian Cox completing the top five.

Up next, Saturday, July 31st, Comfort Inn Race Night Weekly Racing #13, featuring A-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. NASCAR and Track Points Awarded for A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Remaining Events:

July 31st – Race #17 – Comfort Inn Race Night – Weekly Racing 13 – AM, SS, BM, PS

August 7th – Race #18 – Weekly Racing 14 – Kid’s Night at the Races. AM, SS, BM, PS

August 14th – Race #19 – Midwest Coating Race Night – Special Event Featuring the 5th Annual $2,000-to-Win

Super Stock Showdown and $800 Pure Stock Track Special. Plus, Weekly Racing 15 for AM and BM.

August 21st – Race #20 – Weekly Racing 16 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

August 28th – Race #21 – Weekly Racing 17 – AM, SS, BM, PS (Final “Track” Points Night)

September 4th – Race #22 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend Night 1 – 2nd Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout and

A-Mod Special Event $500-to-Win A & B-Mod Scrambles. Plus, SS, PS, and LS!

September 5th – Race #23 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win Big Bad B-Mod Blowout and

$3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Super Stocks and Lightning Sprints