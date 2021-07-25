HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 7/24/21

Peoria Speedway Results – 7/24/21

Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
1
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 37
4
5
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 36
5
7
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.		 35
6
8
 Randy Mamos (R1)
Rockford, Il.		 34
7
9
 Rodney Hamblin (56)
Downs, Il.		 33
8
11
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 32
9
6
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 31
10
10
 Alex Wilson (61z)
Chenoa, Il.		 30
11
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 29

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 40
2
1
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
6
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 37
4
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
7
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 35
6
16
 Dan Dozard (10) 34
7
9
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
15
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 32
9
13
 Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
17
 Arlyn Ray (69)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
10
 Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
4
 Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.		 28
13
5
 Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.		 27
14
18
 Adrian Roscelli (117X)
Dekalb, Il.		 26
15
22
 Shane Kelley (14K)
Hopedale, Il.		 25
16
12
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 24
17
19
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 23
18
14
 Jason Wagner (21J)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
20
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 21
20
8
 Travis Kohler(r) (0)
Morris, Il.		 20
DNS
11
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 0
DNS
21
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
23
 Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 40
2
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 38
3
4
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 37
4
3
 Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.		 36
5
6
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 35
6
5
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 34
DNS
7
 Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.		 0
DNS
8
 Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 38
3
6
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 37
4
7
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
1
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 35
6
4
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 34
7
11
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
10
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R) 32
9
8
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
12
 Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
Eureka, Il.		 30
11
5
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 29
12
9
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
DNS
13
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 0
DNS
14
 Shane Kelley ()
Hopedale, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
8
 Brent Terry (412)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
11
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 35
6
5
 Jimmy Dutlinger (00j)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 34
7
7
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
4
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
10
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 31
10
9
 Jassen Love (18)
Abingdon, Il.		 30
DNS
6
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (21J)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Kaylynn Eskew (4KK) 40
2
4
 Ariyonnah Kalb (34) 38
3
7
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 37
4
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 36
5
3
 Blake Crebo (24) 35
6
2
 Kendyl Faw (89) 34
7
8
 Lucas Boulton (X-baby) 33
8
5
 Gavin Parmele (75) 32
