Peoria Speedway Results – 7/24/21

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Randy Mamos (R1)
Rockford, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Rodney Hamblin (56)
Downs, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|32
|9
|
6
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Alex Wilson (61z)
Chenoa, Il.
|30
|11
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|29
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Dan Dozard (10)
|34
|7
|
9
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
15
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
17
|Arlyn Ray (69)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
4
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|28
|13
|
5
|Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Adrian Roscelli (117X)
Dekalb, Il.
|26
|15
|
22
|Shane Kelley (14K)
Hopedale, Il.
|25
|16
|
12
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|23
|18
|
14
|Jason Wagner (21J)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
20
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|21
|20
|
8
|Travis Kohler(r) (0)
Morris, Il.
|20
|DNS
|
11
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
21
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
23
|Brandon Roberts (35)
Ashland, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|34
|DNS
|
7
|Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
8
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
|32
|9
|
8
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Ty Stutzman(r) (14B)
Eureka, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
13
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
14
|Shane Kelley ()
Hopedale, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Brent Terry (412)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
11
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Jimmy Dutlinger (00j)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
4
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|31
|10
|
9
|Jassen Love (18)
Abingdon, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
6
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (21J)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Kaylynn Eskew (4KK)
|40
|2
|
4
|Ariyonnah Kalb (34)
|38
|3
|
7
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|37
|4
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|36
|5
|
3
|Blake Crebo (24)
|35
|6
|
2
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|34
|7
|
8
|Lucas Boulton (X-baby)
|33
|8
|
5
|Gavin Parmele (75)
|32