Ross Bailes Leads Flag-to-Flag to Capture Second Career Rebel Yell Title at Screven

(SYLVANIA, GEORGIA) Ross Bailes, of Clover, South Carolina, dominated the 22nd edition of the ‘Rebel Yell’ tonight, July 24 at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia! Ross, who stopped the clock third fastest in Group A during the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series qualifying session, picked up a heat race victory to earn the coveted pole position for the 53-lap headliner. He then outgunned fellow front row starter Steven Roberts at the drop of the green flag and was never seriously challenged throughout the distance in leading from flag-to-flag to bag the $10,053 top prize. Also a winner of the storied race back in 2019, Ross recorded his second career ‘Rebel Yell’ title tonight at the Peach State motorsports complex.

Steven Roberts, of Jesup, Georgia, was fast all evening and claimed a heat race triumph before knocking down the strong runner-up performance in the ‘Rebel Yell’ – 1.524 seconds behind Bailes’ #79 machine. Wil Herrington blasted from his seventh starting spot to land on the podium in third. Kenny Collins nabbed his second straight top five feature finish with the series, as he crossed underneath the checkers in the fourth position. Leading Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year contender and new Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series point leader Cody Overton moved past four competitors during the 53-lapper to wind up fifth in the final finishing order.

“The whole time out there I thought I was feeling the right-rear (tire) go down,” quoted Bailes following the race, which saw the top twelve finish on the lead lap. “I was just worried the whole time. I was paranoid really. It was unheard of how many flat tires we had on this deal last year. It started off the exact same way at Beckley (in the miniseries opener) and I was like, ‘You have got to be kidding me!’ But it worked out for us tonight. I hope we’ve broken the curse.”

Ross’ second career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals triumph now puts him tied for fourteenth on the all-time series win list. Both of his victories have come at Screven Motor Speedway (2019 & 2021). Ross also became the fourth different Southern Nationals winner in the four events that have escaped the wrath of Mother Nature so far this season. Bailes drove a Billy Hicks-owned #79 Longhorn Chassis powered by a Clements Racing Engine with sponsorship from H&H Auto Sales, Fred Caldwell Tractors, Bailes Construction, Felony Farms, and Hoosier Racing Tire.

Round seven of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 30 car field for the annual running of the ‘Rebel Yell’ at the James “Redd” Griffin-owned facility. Brent Dixon, of Elberton, Georgia, earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying by laying down a fast lap of 14.567 seconds around Screven Motor Speedway. Heat race wins went to Ross Bailes, Cla Knight, Steven Roberts, and Kenny Collins, while Mark Whitener emerged victorious in the lone B-Main. Garrett Smith, who made hard contact with the wall in his heat race, and Benjamin Cranford were awarded series provisionals to gain access into the ‘Rebel Yell,’ while Ahnna Parkhurst and Chuck Southard opted to use an emergency provisional to make up the final row of the feature starting grid.

The action will shift to northern Georgia on Sunday, July 25, as the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series rolls into Rome Speedway in Rome, Georgia. Round eight of the miniseries will shell out a $4,053 payday tomorrow evening at the oval touted as the “World’s Fastest 1/2-Mile Clay Track.” Past Southern Nationals winners at Rome include: Chris Madden (’10), Jonathan Davenport (’11), Clint Smith (’12), William Thomas (’13), Randy Weaver (’14), Dale McDowell (’16), and Austin Horton (’18 & ’19). More information can be found online by logging onto www.dixiespeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Event #7 of 12

Race Summary

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Screven Motor Speedway – Sylvania, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Ross Bailes $10,053 (2) Steven Roberts $5,000 (7) Wil Herrington $2,500 (4) Kenny Collins $1,800 (9) Cody Overton $1,250 (10) Dale McDowell $900 (14) Michael Brown – $800 (13) Jordy Nipper $700 (3) Cla Knight $675 (6) Dalton Cook $650 (12) Donald McIntosh $625 (11) Jensen Ford $600 (8) Brian Nuttall, Jr. $575 (16) Cole Exum $550 (15) Ethan Wilson $525 (21) Garrett Smith $500 (22) Benjamin Cranford $500 (23) Ahnna Parkhurst $75 (19) Stacy Boles $500 (18) Payton Freeman $500 (17) Mark Whitener $500 (5) Brent Dixon $500 (20) Anthony Sanders $500 (24) Chuck Southard $75

Entries: 30

Lap Leaders: Ross Bailes (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 2 (Lap 18 for debris, Lap 20 for a multi-car pileup)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Brent Dixon 14.567

Group A: Brent Dixon 14.567

Group B: Steven Roberts 14.856

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ross Bailes, 2. Brent Dixon, 3. Cody Overton, 4. Jordy Nipper, 5. Payton Freeman, 6. Pearson Lee Williams, 7. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., 8. Will Harris

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Cla Knight, 2. Wil Herrington, 3. Jensen Ford, 4. Ethan Wilson, 5. Nick Schlager, 6. Joshua Bishop, DNS. Jeff Neubert

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Steven Roberts, 2. Dalton Cook, 3. Dale McDowell, 4. Michael Brown, 5. Mark Whitener, 6. Anthony Sanders, 7. Ahnna Parkhurst, 8. Chuck Southard

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Kenny Collins, 2. Brian Nuttall, Jr., 3. Donald McIntosh, 4. Cole Exum, 5. Stacy Boles, 6. Benjamin Cranford, 7. Garrett Smith

Collins Signs B-Main Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Mark Whitener, 2. Payton Freeman, 3. Stacy Boles, 4. Anthony Sanders, 5. Pearson Lee Williams, 6. Ahnna Parkhurst, 7. Nick Schlager, 8. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., 9. Will Harris, 10. Chuck Southard, DNS. Garrett Smith, DNS. Joshua Bishop, DNS. Benjamin Cranford, DNS. Jeff Neubert

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Provisionals: Garrett Smith, Benjamin Cranford

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Emergency Provisionals: Ahnna Parkhurst, Chuck Southard

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Cody Overton [R] – 796

2) Jensen Ford – 788

3) Donald McIntosh – 784

4) Michael Brown – 760

5) Dale McDowell – 758

6) Garrett Smith [R] – 746

7) Stacy Boles – 736

8) Ahnna Parkhurst – 712

9) Jordy Nipper – 712

10) Jeff Neubert – 637

11) Kenny Collins – 616

12) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 566

13) Chuck Southard – 530

14) Ross Bailes – 432

15) Andy Standridge – 378

* Each driver will be able to drop their worst race after the point finale at Tazewell Speedway

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – AUSTIN HORTON

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – ROSS BAILES

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – $4,053 to win

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – $4,053 to win

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.