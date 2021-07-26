WHAT TO WATCH FOR: $50K on the line at the Prairie Dirt Classic

Sheppard, Overton, Pierce, and more prepare for Fairbury Speedway

FAIRBURY, IL – JULY 26, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models is gearing up for one of its highest-paying races of 2021—the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL.

The highly anticipated crown jewel has two nights of jam-packed action July 30-31, with one driver collecting $50,000.

It starts Friday, July 30, with Slick Woody’s Qualifying, followed by four 25-lap showdowns, paying $3,000-to-win. They will help set the lineups for Saturday’s 100-lap Prairie Dirt Classic.

Drivers who don’t punch their tickets into the Feature on Friday have an opportunity to get in through Last Chance Showdowns on Saturday. If they still haven’t made the show, they’ll have one more chance in the Prairie Dirt Shootout. The winner can either collect $2,500 or start last in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Joining the World of Outlaws on the card is the DIRTcar Summit Equipment Modified Nationals.

For a full schedule of events throughout the weekend: CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Here are some of the top storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

Rocket Repeat: Brandon Sheppard found Victory Lane the last time the Prairie Dirt Classic was held in 2019. He’s one of only five multi-time winners of the event, along with Shannon Babb, Bob Pierce, Jimmy Mars, and Billy Moyer. If the New Berlin, IL driver wins again, he’ll join Moyer and Pierce as the only back-to-back winners in the history of the event.

A trip to Victory Lane would also give him a piece of World of Outlaws history. “The Rocket Shepp’s” next win will tie him with Darrell Lanigan for second on the all-time wins list.

Sheppard enters Fairbury Speedway with the Series points lead—88 points ahead of Chris Madden.

Long Distance Operator: The driver Sheppard beat to win the 2019 Prairie Dirt Classic is fellow Illinois competitor and DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion Bobby Pierce.

The Oakwood, IL driver earned his first two World of Outlaws wins this season—both in events more than 50 laps.

The “Smooth Operator” brings a ton of momentum into Fairbury, having won 11 times on the Summer Nationals tour, so far. He finished fifth at Fairbury Speedway when the Summer Nationals visited the Illinois track in June.

Yung Money Returns: When there’s big money up for grabs, Kyle Larson isn’t usually far behind. The Elk Grove, CA driver will make his World of Outlaws Late Model return this weekend at the Prairie Dirt Classic.

In two starts with the Series, “Yung Money” has one top-10 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Larson’s last two crown jewel starts were during the Dirt Late Model Dreams at Eldora Speedway in June. He finished 13th and sixth in those two events.

Big Sexy Takeover: In 2021, the words “crown jewel” and “Brandon Overton” have been a perfect match.

The Evans, GA driver swept the both Dreams at Eldora Speedway earlier in the year – collecting more than $270,000 during the event – and backed that up with his second Firecracker 100 win at Lernerville Speedway at the beginning of the month.

“Big Sexy” enters the Prairie Dirt Classic with 19 total wins this season and 16 career World of Outlaws wins overall. Of them, Fairbury Speedway is not on that list. He’ll aim to change that this week and add another notch to his impressive run on crown jewel dominance.

Making some Illi…noise: While the top names in Late Model racing will take their shot at $50,000, you can never count out the drivers from the Prairie state.

Dennis Erb Jr., of Carpentersville, IL, has been on a hot streak since the beginning of June. The “One-Man-Band” has three World of Outlaws wins in the last 11 races—two of them coming on 1/4-mile tracks like Fairbury Speedway.

Shannon Babb, of Moweaqua, IL, is another driver to keep an eye on at the Prairie Dirt Classic. The “Moweaqua Missile” has won the event three times and found Victory Lane when the DIRTcar Summer Nationals visited Fairbury in June. Babb also won a World of Outlaws race at Boone Speedway in April.

Some of Fairbury’s weekly competitors may have something to say about Saturday’s outcome, as well.

Mike Spatola leads the track points standings this season with three wins. “Opie” also scored his first career World of Outlaws victory earlier in April when the Series visited Farmer City Raceway.

Another driver to watch out for is Fairbury’s own McKay Wenger. He owns a win at the speedway in 2021 and is second in track points.

The Rookie Battle Continues: While all the drivers are battling for $50K this weekend, Ryan Gustin and Tyler Bruening will continue their battle for top Rookie.

Bruening leads Gustin by 102 points heading into the Prairie Dirt Classic. Both drivers have seven top-fives and 17 top-10s this season. If either driver can win on Saturday, it would be their first World of Outlaws victory.

When and Where

July 30-31: Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL

About the tracks

Fairbury Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked oval

PREVIOUS PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC WINNERS

2019 – Brandon Sheppard

2018 – Devin Moran

2017 – Brandon Sheppard

2016 – Josh Richards

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Tim McCreadie

2013 – Shannon Babb

2012-Jason Feger

2011-Eric Smith

2010-Billy Moyer

2009-Jimmy Mars

2008- Billy Moyer

2007- Brian Birkhofer

2006-Shannon Babb

2005-Jimmy Mars

2004- Dennis Erb Jr.

2003-Don O’Neal

2002- Shannon Babb

2001- Bob Pierce

2000- Bob Pierce

1999- Bob Pierce

1998- Billy Moyer

1997- Billy Drake

1996- John Gill

1995- Bob Pierce

1994- Bob Pierce

1993- Billy Moyer

1992- Billy Moyer

1991-Kevin Weaver

1990-Snooky Dehm

Online

Fairbury Speedway: www.fairburyspeedway.com

Track Record

12.143 set by Kyle Strickler on September 15, 2020

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet travel Outagamie Speedway for the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, WI on August 3. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Feature Winners: (16 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (47 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-7 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-6 Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-5

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (33 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, WI-1

Cole Schill, West Fargo, ND-1

James Giossi, New Richmond, WI-1

Kevin Eder, Ashland, WI-1

PODIUM FINISHES (36 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-15 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-10 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL- 5 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

HARD CHARGER (18 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Pat Doar- New Richmond, WI-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME AWARD (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday, May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday, May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday, May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday, June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday, June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday, June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday, June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday, June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday, June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday, July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

26. Saturday, July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)

27. Tuesday July 13/Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI/Brandon Sheppard (3)

28. Friday, July 16/River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND/Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

29. Saturday, July 17/I-94 Sure Step Speedway, Fergus Falls, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (2)

30. Sunday, July 18/Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, WI/Brandon Sheppard (4)