STARWARS Continues Thursday at Missouri State Fair Speedway for POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (07/26/2021) Fresh off an outstanding two-day stay at Lake Ozark Speedway where Kory Schudy would shine with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League weekend sweep. The Series will now shift gears to the historic half-mile in Sedalia Missouri at the Missouri State Fair Speedway on Thursday, July 29for the Ron Ditzfeld Memorial.

Accompanying the docket of outstanding open-wheel action featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be the Flo Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One.

Currently, in the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League season standings Mario Clouser, of Auburn IL, has held on to a solid 90-point advantage over second-place contender and Rookie of the Year leader Xavier Doney, of Odessa Missouri. Three-time POWRi WAR champion Riley Kreisel, of Warsaw Missouri is well within striking distance only 250-points back sitting third in the season standings.

Thursday, July 29th Missouri State Fair Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:30-4:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to follow.

Classes scheduled to compete: Tony Stewart’s Flo Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One, and the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

