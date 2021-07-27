Big weekend ahead at Lucas Oil Speedway with Drag Boats, Dirt Racing and Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza

– One of the biggest weekends in Lucas Oil Speedway history is coming up with racing on both the dirt track and Lake Lucas – and actor, musician and entertainer John Schneider will be a centerpiece of the action all three days.

There’s even some extra fun planned for the kids at the Drag Boat portion of the festivities on Saturday and Sunday, with a pair of water-themed bounce-house attractions coming for the first time.

The fun begins on Friday as Schneider, who played the role of Bo Duke on the iconic television series Duke’s of Hazard, and his “Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza” rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway and kick off the weekend with a concert followed by the showing of his movie “Stand On It” on the track’s Jumbotron video board.

“The music is going to be high-energy,” Schneider said in a telephone interview. “We’re gonna have a great amount of fun. What I lean toward, I grew up when (Lynard) Skynyrd was still around before the crash. I’m a child of real grassroots Southern Rock.

“When we get up there on stage, I think people are going to be surprised. We’re gonna tear it up.”

VIP meet and greet tickets must be purchased in advance by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984. General admission tickets throughout the weekend can be purchased online or at the gate.

A big car show has been added to the festivities earlier on Friday with the public invited to enter their favorite classic car with several categories available.

On Saturday, Day One of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Shootout will take place the morning and afternoon on Lake Lucas. Both Saturday and on Sunday, for the final half of the Summer Shootout, kids can play on a 35-foot-long wet water slide/bounce house combo that will be set up on the drag boat midway.

The Tropical Combo has four features to entertain youngsters, including a large bounce floor that will accommodate 6-8 kids. Inside the bounce house, the kids can play with a built-in basketball hoop or pretend they’re in a tropical forest as they can climb a “mountain” and ride a river to a gentle splash pool. Swim suit are encouraged for the youngsters.

There also will be cornhole boards under the beer tent.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on the dirt track Saturday night finds the CW Ozarks/O-zone Presenting Fan Appreciation Night for the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 nachos & cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

Before the racing action, John will speak about the meaning of the National Anthem and then he will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies. John and his wife, Alicia, will then be a part of the action in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod portion of the races in their own cars.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will headline the dirt-track program with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show Me Vintage Racing Club Cars will be on hand as a guest class and will be displaying their cars on the midway prior to the event and having a race on the dirt oval after intermission.

On Sunday prior to the beginning of Day 2 of the KDBA Summer Shootout, Schneider will hold Cowboy Church services along with a pastor from Racers for Christ at Lake Lucas.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend and we look forward to having John, one of America’s great entertainers, on hand,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “John has a genuine love for motorsports and specifically dirt-track racing and I can’t wait to see him and Alicia on the track.”

For more information about John, his movies and his music go to JohnSchneiderStudios.com.

Schneider is in the final editing stages of his new movie, “Poker Run,” a sequel to “Stand On It.” The new production is scheduled for release on Nov. 26.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday Concert Admission:

VIP Meet & Greet with John Schneider – $125 (Includes: 1 Friday admission price, special lanyard, a snapshot with their camera, along with an autographed item. Additional charge for additional items) 100 VIP tickets available.

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $75

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $70

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $30

All 3-Day tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area and include entry to the dirt track event on Saturday, July 31

Car Show

Entries are $40 and they include two adult tickets for the Friday-night concert and movie, one dash plaque and one speedway t-shirt. Trophies will be award for Best of Show and Bo’s Choice, per entry class. Those classes are:

Dukes of Hazzard Charger

Daisy Duke Jeep

Boss Hogg Cadillac

Uncle Jesse Ford Truck

Muscle Car (1980 and up)

Muscle Car (50s, 60s, 70s)

Street Rod

Rad Rod

Race Car

Car Show entry gate open at 4 p.m. and cars must be set up and ready by 5.

Trophies will be presented around 7:30 p.m. Car Show entries can be mailed in with payment and entry form, or purchased at the pit office the day of show.

Saturday, July 31 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 1

(Tentative schedule)

7 a.m. – Registration Opens – Spectator Gates Open

9 – Round 1 Qualifying Sportsman Session

10:30 – Round 1 Qualifying Pro Session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Sportsman Session

2 – Round 2 Qualifying Pro Session

Saturday Spectator Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20

*All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

*All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the dirt track on Saturday July 31st.

Saturday (Dirt Track)

The CW Ozarks/O-Zone Presents Fan Appreciation Night Round 12 of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 Nachos & Cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

Dirt Track Admission

Adults (16 and up) $12

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $30

Pit Pass-$30

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 2

(Tentative schedule)

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

Sunday Grandstand Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15)

All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

Again, VIP meet and greet tickets for Friday’s concert must be purchased in advance by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984. General admission tickets throughout the weekend can be purchased online or at the gate.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com