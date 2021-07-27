Cory Hedgecock Records Two-Win Weekend

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Double Header Up Next

LOUDON, Tenn. (07/27/21) – Cory Hedgecock enjoyed a successful weekend in his E-Z-GO No. 23 Green’s Recycling / I-75 Raceway / Black Diamond Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Late Model.

Collecting over $3,500 for a pair of victories, Hedgecock first won on Friday night at Boyd’s Speedway before registering the $2,500 victory in United Championship Racing Association (UCRA) competition on Saturday night at I-75 Raceway.

“It was a solid weekend for our team and it was nice to add two more wins to the count. We were fast both nights. I hated to see Brandon (Williams) sidelined by issues late in the race at I-75 (Raceway) because we had a heck of a battle for the lead. I’ve definitely been in his shoes before, and that’s always a tough way to lose one, but we were in position to capitalize, and that’s what we did,” Hedgecock said. “We’re ready to return to Super Late Model action this weekend, and hopefully we can add another two wins to the books.”

Returning to action on Friday evening, Cory Hedgecock visited Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Ga.) for a Weekly Racing Series Event. After topping Cruz Skinner in his heat race, Cory fended off Skinner in the 25-lap feature to record his fourth win of the season. He took the checkers ahead of Skinner, Matt Shannon, Josh Henry, and Booger Brooks to claim the $1,000 top prize.

For the United Championship Racing Alliance (UCRA) sanctioned program on Saturday evening at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.), Cory secured his spot into the A-Main with a 10-lap heat race victory. Battling with Brandon Williams throughout the event for the lea, Hedgecock inherited the top spot with seven laps left when Williams was forced pitside with mechanical issues. Winning by more than a three-second margin over Zach Size, Hedgecock cruised to his fifth win of the season and second in as many nights. He pocketed $2,500 for his winning performance.

For more results from these events, please visit www.BoydsSpeedway.com and www.UCRARacing.com .

This Thursday and Friday – July 29-30 – Cory has a pair of Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals events on the docket. Action kicks off on Thursday evening with a $4,053-To-Win event at Georgia’s Ringgold Speedway before shifting to 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) on Saturday night for a $10,053-To-Win affair.

For more information on the events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, Budget Transmissions, Pace Performance, Black Diamond Race Cars, K&P Used Cars, Öhlins Shocks, Timeless Memories Photography, VooDoo Technologies, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Brucebilt Performance, Vineyard Enterprise, Greens Recycling, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, MarTel Sign Company, MSR Mafia Marketing Services, Hoosier Racing Tire, and VP Fuels.

Hedgecock would all like to say a special thanks to his wife Katie and daughter Lily, Dad, Mom, Grandad Mike, and everyone that helps his team.

Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com as well as social media outlets at https://www.facebook.com/coryhedgecock23/ and https://twitter.com/Hedgecock23 often for the latest team updates.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com