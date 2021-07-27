Drake Troutman Wins Renegades of Dirt Modified I-77 Event



Three-Race Renegades of Dirt Indiana Invasion Up Next



HYNDMAN, Pa. (07/27/21) – Drake Troutman registered his 17th win of 2021 over the weekend by taking his Smith Transport / RFI Resources No. 7 MB Customs Race Car / Lasalle Racing Engine Modified to Victory Lane at West Virginia’s I-77 Speedway.

The Renegades of Dirt Modified triumph was worth $1,500 and allowed him to extend his advantage atop the series standings.

“We missed the setup for the feature at Hilltop Speedway on Friday night, and as a result faded in the feature. However, on Saturday night at I-77 (Speedway) we won the Renegades of Dirt Modified feature and finished third in the Super Late Model main event. It was a late but a strong night for our team,” Troutman noted. “We’ll head to Indiana this week in search of more wins. Thanks as always goes out to each-and-every person who supports our team.”

Friday night found Drake Troutman in action at Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, Ohio) for the Jeff Norris Memorial. With 31 cars entered, Troutman qualified second fastest in time trials before finishing second in his heat race. Starting the $10,000-to-win A-Main in fifth, Drake faded three spots in the 50-lapper to finish eighth.

Pulling double duty on Saturday afternoon at I-77 Speedway (Ripley, W.V.), Drake notched a third-place finish in the $5,000-to-win Late Model feature. He trailed Freddie Carpenter and Chris Carpenter to the checkers.

Meanwhile, in a field of 14 Renegades of Dirt Modified entries, Drake secured his spot into the show with Dash victory. Soaring to the $1,500 payday in the feature, Troutman outran Bill Pritchard Jr., Kyle Bond, Coleman Evans, and T.J. Roush to register his 17th win of the season.

With his victory, Drake padded his advantage atop the series standings.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.HilltopSpeedway.org and www.RenegadesOfDirtTour.com.

Renegades of Dirt Tour action will see Drake competing in three events this weekend in the state of Indiana. On Friday night a $2,000-to-win program is slated for Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.), while Saturday will take the team to Shadyhill Speedway (Medarville, Ind.) for a $3,000-to-win affair. The weekend draws to a close on Sunday evening with a $2,000-to-win event back at Circle City Raceway.

Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Smith Transport, RFI Resources, Wheeler Fleet Solutions, Shaffer Construction, D&R Trucking, Stone Natural Resources, Thunderhill Trucking, Thomas Cumberland, MB Customs Modifieds, LaSalle Racing Engines, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Glassmere Fuel Service, Rice Tire, Claar’s Notary, Merkel’s Wing and A Prayer, I-65 Transport LLC, Wilson Wraps, CMD Shocks, MB Customs Race Cars, Swift Springs, Legendary Continuation Cars, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Drake-THE-KID-Troutman-Racing-1924626074232452/, www.twitter.com/RacingDrake and www.instagram.com/troutmandrake/ .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com