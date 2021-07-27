Shane Clanton Preps for Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury



$50,000 Top Prize on the Line for World of Outlaws Weekend



ZEBULON, Ga. (07/27/21) – On the heels of a busy weekend of competition in Nebraska, Shane Clanton now has his sights set on his first Prairie Dirt Classic title at Fairbury Speedway. If Clanton can perform the feat, he’ll claim a $50,000 prize aboard his Skyline Motorsports No. 25 Bennett Explosives/ Super K Express/ Capital Race Cars/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We had a crazy busy and hot week in Nebraska with the Lucas Oil Series last week. We were pretty good early in the night, but we chased the handle a little in the features as the track changed. Then on the last night we had a good car and looked to be on our way to a solid finish before mechanical gremlins knocked us out of the race,” Clanton shared. “It’s all part of the game though, and we are looking forward to racing at Fairbury Speedway this weekend. The town, the fans, and the track staff are really special, and it’s always an enjoyable experience to race there. Throw in how much money is on the line, and we’re pumped to get back to Fairbury.”

Skyline Motorsports pilot Shane Clanton made the mid-week trek to I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.) on Tuesday afternoon to kick off five consecutive nights of racing with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS). Drawing 43 cars for the I-80 Nationals prelim, Shane jumped up one spot in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory. With passing points setting the grid for the preliminary feature, Clanton clawed forward three spots to finish sixth.

For another $7,000-to-win preliminary feature on Wednesday, Clanton edged his way into the show with a sixth-place finish in his heat. Starting in 16th, Shane improved one spot in the 30-lapper to record a 15th-place outing.

With preliminary results from Tuesday and Wednesday placing him fourth on the starting grid for the Thursday night’s $30,000-to-win I-80 Nationals finale, Shane faded six positions in the 53-lap affair to place 10th.

On Friday afternoon for a pair of heat races, Clanton stormed to a 10-lap victory in his first heat before placing fifth in the second round.

With passing points setting the grid for the $53,000-to-win Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday, Shane was locked into the 10th-starting position. After running in the top-10 in the early stages of the 80-lapper, Clanton slowed on the track on lap 32 with mechanical issues and was unable to resume action.

Shane is currently ninth in the latest LOLMDS point standings. Full results from these events are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

This weekend – July 30-31 – Clanton will invade Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for the 31st annual Prairie Dirt Classic. Friday night’s action includes the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model field being divided into four $3,000-To-Win prelims, while the weekend is headlined by a $50,000-To-Win finale on Saturday night.

Full event details can be found at www.FairburySpeedway.com .



Shane Clanton would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock, Products, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Truck Country, Penske Shocks, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, Base Race Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Shane Clanton, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com and for more information on Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .

