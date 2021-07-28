Central Missouri Speedway Weekly Series on Saturday for Comfort Inn Race Night!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 27, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) This Saturday for Comfort Inn Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS), drivers return for NASCAR Weekly Race Series action among A-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks throughout the night.

Leading the charge among standings leaders is A-Mod driver Gunner Martin, the four-time winner has an 11-point lead on Dennis Elliott in the tight battle. Cody Frazon leads Aaron Poe by 50 points in the POWRi Super Stock division, both men have multiple feature wins this year. B-Mod point’s leader and four-time winner Terry Schultz holds a 17-point advantage over Jacob Ebert. Hot off his third win of the season last week, Spencer Reiff rules the roost in Pure Stock action over Brian Cox,’

The following week marks one of the most anticipated nights of the year as the ever-popular Kid’s Night returns in full force! Once again under the guidance of Barb Beck Myers, Kid’s Night is just around the corner, taking place on Saturday, August 7th. Myers stated, “This night is a huge night for kids ages 3 to 12. All kids 12 and under receive a free hot dog and drink. We have foot races for 6 age groups and the winners will take home a backpack filled with school supplies, coupons, and memorabilia … everyone else receives a bag full of school supplies and various donated items. We also have drawings for bicycle giveaways. This night is all about the kids and everyone at the track loves seeing the looks of joy of the kids having a great time at the races!”.

Ms. Myers added, “We are looking for all donations to help make this night be a memorable one for the kids in attendance! Needed items include race-related trinkets such as hero cards and photos, crayons, pens, pencils, scissors, rulers, glue, glue sticks, dry-erase markers, colored markers, colored pencils, spiral notebook paper, and loose-leaf paper. For our business donators, we look forward to discount coupons and special offers to include in the goody bags for the kids.” Donations may be dropped off at the pit entrance office on race nights or you can get a hold of Barb Beck Myers through Facebook to arrangements for donations.

The next special events on the schedule include the Fifth Annual Super Stock Showdown, which once again pays $2,000 to the winner. In keeping with the stock car theme, the track special for Pure Stocks also takes place on the same night and features an increased purse and payout throughout the 24-car field with the winner set to pocket $800 when the checkered flag falls.

After the stock special events, the Labor Day weekend of racing will soon unfold during the first weekend in September with two exciting nights of action planned over the two days of scheduled racing. Stay tuned for updated information regarding the Labor Day weekend coming soon!

For Saturday, regular event pricing is in effect with NASCAR-licensed pit passes at $30 each, non-licensed $35, regardless of age. General Admission is $15 for Adults, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under are free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admissions at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting held at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing begins at 7:30 or at the conclusion of hot laps.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Upcoming Events:

July 31st – Race #17 – Comfort Inn Race Night – Weekly Racing 13 – AM, SS, BM, PS

August 7th – Race #18 – Weekly Racing 14 – Kid’s Night at the Races. AM, SS, BM, PS

August 14th – Race #19 – Midwest Coating Race Night – Special Event Featuring the 5th Annual $2,000-to-Win

Super Stock Showdown and $800 Pure Stock Track Special. Plus, Weekly Racing 15 for AM and BM.

August 21st – Race #20 – Weekly Racing 16 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

August 28th – Race #21 – Weekly Racing 17 – AM, SS, BM, PS (Final “Track” Points Night)