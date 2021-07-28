Schneider brings a love of fast cars, performing to Lucas Oil Speedway this wekeend

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 27, 2021) – John Schneider said many people assume that his interest in fast cars began with his role as Bo Duke driving the General Lee on the iconic television program “Dukes of Hazzard.”

“People say, ‘Did you start to love cars after Dukes?’ No, I was always a car fan,” Schneider said, adding that his interest was sparked as a youngster by movies like Grand Prix and trips to watch racing at Watkins Glen in his native New York state.

“That might have been in the 1960s,” Schneider said in a recent telephone interview, ahead of his “Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza,” which comes to Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend.

Festivities kick off Friday night as Schneider headlines a big concert at the dirt track, followed by the showing of his movie “Stand On It” on the track’s Jumbotron video board.

On Saturday night, Schneider and wife Alicia Allain will race their own B-Mods in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod portion of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program. Prior to singing the National Anthem that night, Schneider will talk about the meaning of the Anthem.

Sunday morning prior to the beginning of Day 2 of the KDBA Summer Shootout on Lake Lucas, Schneider will hold Cowboy Church services along with a pastor from Racers for Christ at Lake Lucas.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to get there,” Schneider said of the weekend. Driving a race car has Schneider particularly pumped. He said bragging rights will be on the line when he gets behind the wheel of the B-Mod.

“We’re really serious,” Schneider said of racing the B-Mod, half-joking “there’s really only one person out there I really want to beat, and it’s (Alicia). If fearless has anything to do with it, I’m gonna be in a world of hurt. She’s a little ball of fire and she’s as tough as a Waffle House steak. Somebody is gonna have bragging rights at home.”

As for how competitive he hopes to be against the regular B-Mod racers, Schneider said he would “like to be a force out there” but is realistic.

“This will only be my third race in this car,” he said. “I want to be somebody that’s hard to beat, not somebody that just hangs out. With my history, I’ve got to be a force on the race track or else I’m just in the way.”

Schneider, with 112 acting credits in terms of films and television programs, said fast cars have been in his blood “for as long as I can remember.”

“My dad did automobile upholstery and my mother was the first person I saw turn the top of an air cleaner upside down so the car would sound better,” Schneider said. “So I come by it fairly naturally. Somewhere in my past, I think it was maybe an uncle who raced a cigarette boat. The need for speed has always been a part of me.”

The role on Dukes of Hazzard was a natural fit and driving the orange 1969 Dodge Charger was in his wheelhouse.

“This notion of going into an oval and throwing a car into a corner is really what I did for years on Dukes,” Schneider said. “This really seems to be a natural fit for me. But these cars are much better. People think of the General Lee as being an amazing car. Well, no, it was really light and easier to throw around corners. It was harder not to.

“So when I get out there it feels like one of the more natural things to me. I feel like I can get really good at this. I am not yet. Once I can equate my current car to a ’69 Charger – I have one sitting not far from where I am – I can pretty much make that car do anything I want it to. My new car, I’m not real familiar with it yet.”

His goal on Saturday night – along with finishing ahead of Alicia – will be to finish.

“You cannot win a race you do not finish,” he said. “I’m gonna start in the back so I can watch the wrecks happen in front of me, navigate my way through them and work my way to the front.”

On Friday night, Schneider looks forward to bringing another of his passions to the fans, when he joins his band on stage in front of the main grandstand. Country stars Keith Burns of the band Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of the band Confederate Railroad also will be part of the show.

Schneider has charted 11 top-10 singles in the 1980s on the country charts including four No. 1 hits – “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know” (1984), “Country Girls” (1984), “What’s a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love This Thing) (1986) and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight” (1986).

“Truck On is my 24th album, but there’s still a lot of folks who know the music from the ‘80s, but they don’t know it’s me,” Schneider said. “We remind them and it’s great fun. The music is high-energy. We’re gonna have a great amount of fun.

“You know, fun is contagious. I’ve never had more fun, except maybe when I’m on the race track – but not hitting the wall. I can’t think of another place I’d rather be than on stage.”

Following the concert, Schneider’s movie “Stand On It” will show on the track’s JumboTron video board. The film is a tribute to Smokey and the Bandit. Schneider said he’s in the final stages of editing for his next release, a sequel to Stand on it called “Poker Run.” That one is scheduled for release the day after Thanksgiving.

“Dirt track racing plays a big part in second half of this movie,” Schneider said. “We’re gonna be shooting some crowd reactions at Lucas Oil Speedway (for Poker Run). I’ve been a movie fan all my life, I like to incorporate as many people that want to be in a movie if they want to be.”

For more information about John, his movies and his music go to JohnSchneiderStudios.com.

VIP meet and greet tickets for Friday night’s concert must be purchased in advance by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984. General admission tickets throughout the weekend can be purchased online or at the gate.

A big car show has been added to the festivities earlier on Friday with the public invited to enter their favorite classic car with several categories available.

On Saturday, Day One of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Shootout will take place the morning and afternoon on Lake Lucas. Both Saturday and on Sunday, for the final half of the Summer Shootout, kids can play on a 35-foot-long wet water slide/bounce house combo that will be set up on the drag boat midway.

The Tropical Combo has four features to entertain youngsters, including a large bounce floor that will accommodate 6-8 kids. Inside the bounce house, the kids can play with a built-in basketball hoop or pretend they’re in a tropical forest as they can climb a “mountain” and ride a river to a gentle splash pool. Swim suit are encouraged for the youngsters.

There also will be cornhole boards under the beer tent.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on the dirt track Saturday night finds the CW Ozarks/O-zone Presenting Fan Appreciation Night for the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 nachos & cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will headline the dirt-track program with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show Me Vintage Racing Club Cars will be on hand as a guest class and will be displaying their cars on the midway prior to the event and having a race on the dirt oval after intermission.

Beat The Heat in a Suite: The speedway has a limited number of VIP Suite tickets available for Saturday night’s program, on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, priced at $24 apiece. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday:

5 p.m. – Gates Open

6-7 p.m. – VIP Meet & Greet

7:30 p.m. – Concert begins

Friday Concert Admission:

VIP Meet & Greet with John Schneider – $125 (Includes: 1 Friday admission price, special lanyard, a snapshot with their camera, along with an autographed item. Additional charge for additional items) 100 VIP tickets available.

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $75

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $70

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $30

All 3-Day tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area and include entry to the dirt track event on Saturday, July 31

Car Show

Entries are $40 and they include two adult tickets for the Friday-night concert and movie, one dash plaque and one speedway t-shirt. Trophies will be award for Best of Show and Bo’s Choice, per entry class. Those classes are:

Dukes of Hazzard Charger

Daisy Duke Jeep

Boss Hogg Cadillac

Uncle Jesse Ford Truck

Muscle Car (1980 and up)

Muscle Car (50s, 60s, 70s)

Street Rod

Rad Rod

Race Car

Car Show entry gate open at 4 p.m. and cars must be set up and ready by 5.

Trophies will be presented around 7:30 p.m. Car Show entries can be mailed in with payment and entry form, or purchased at the pit office the day of show.

Saturday, July 31 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 1

(Tentative schedule)

7 a.m. – Registration Opens – Spectator Gates Open

9 – Round 1 Qualifying Sportsman Session

10:30 – Round 1 Qualifying Pro Session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Sportsman Session

2 – Round 2 Qualifying Pro Session

Saturday Spectator Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20

*All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

*All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the dirt track on Saturday July 31st.

Saturday (Dirt Track)

The CW Ozarks/O-Zone Presents Fan Appreciation Night Round 12 of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 Nachos & Cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

Dirt Track Admission

Adults (16 and up) $12

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $30

Pit Pass-$30

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 2

(Tentative schedule)

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

Sunday Grandstand Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15)

All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.