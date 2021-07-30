Dennis Erb, Jr. on Podium at Clarksville; Seeks Another Strong PDC Performance

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing had a pair of $10,000 to win DIRTcar Summer Nationals shows circled on their calendar over the July 23-24 weekend in the states of Illinois and Tennessee. On Friday night at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois in the ‘Russ Wallace Memorial,’ Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the second fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session prior to running second in heat race action. After starting the 40-lap feature event from the outside of the fourth row, Dennis drove to a ninth place effort in the caution-free contest at the St. Louis-area venue.

At Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday evening, another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs with the “Hell Tour.” Dennis stopped the clock ninth quickest overall during the qualifying session before placing second in his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then started sixth on the grid in the 40-lapper and briefly vaulted to as high as second. At the checkers, Dennis found himself third and on the podium behind only race winner Ashton Winger and runner-up Bobby Pierce! Complete results from both Summer Nationals battles can be located online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

The #28 team will be back in action with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series this upcoming weekend (July 30-31) at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. The 31st edition of the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic’ will get underway later this evening with qualifying and four $3,000 to win Showdown preliminary features. The consolation events, non-qualifiers race, and the 100-lap headliner are then set for Saturday evening at FALS. The marquee event will shell out a whopping $50,000 to the winner and will pay $2,000 just to start the extra-distance affair. Dennis won the PDC back in 2004 and has accumulated several close runner-up finishes in recent years. More information on the lucrative weekend in the Land of Lincoln can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

