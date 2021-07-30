Sam Seawright Becomes Yet Another First Time Southern Nationals Winner at Boyd’s Speedway

(RINGGOLD, GEORGIA) Sweeping past Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series stalwarts Donald McIntosh and Dale McDowell, 17-year-old upstart Sam Seawright stole the show tonight, July 29 on a rugged racing surface at Boyd’s Speedway! Sam, who locked himself into the fourth starting spot by virtue of posting the second quickest lap in Group B during qualifying, found the high groove to his liking following a lap 13 restart and first overtook Hall of Famer McDowell for second on the fourteenth circuit. Sam, who hails from Rainsville, Alabama, then streaked past series point leader McIntosh on lap 15 to grab a lead that he would never relinquish.

Seawright survived a couple of late caution flags on lap 38 to record the $4,053 payday for his first career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph. McIntosh, who led the first 14 circuits from the pole seeking his first miniseries victory of the year, finished in the runner-up spot – 0.569 seconds behind Seawright’s #16 machine. Outside polesitter McDowell ran in the second spot early in the 40-lap contest before rounding out the podium in third. Jadon Frame worked his way past six competitors to bring home an impressive fourth place effort, while leading Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year contender Cody Overton slipped to a fifth place showing after starting from the inside of the second row.

“The car was great tonight,” stated Seawright while in victory lane at the Ringgold, Georgia oval. “I could see in those ruts that there was so much grip through them. Trust me, I didn’t want to run through them, but I knew that was probably the best way around. I just got that top blowed off over there in (turns) one and two and knew I could probably make it stick for one lap up there. That was an awesome race. I can’t thank all these guys enough.”

Sam became the 44th different driver to win on the miniseries tour, which celebrates its 17th year of existence in 2021. His win tonight also made him the seventh different driver to claim a series victory this year in the seven races that have escaped the wrath of Mother Nature. Sam drove a #16 Black Diamond Chassis with sponsorship from Agcor Steel, J&R Excavating, Farm Systems, Inc., Grow Pediatric Therapy, and Stuckey Enterprises.

Round ten of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 32 car field to Boyd’s Speedway for the Thursday night special dubbed as the ‘Scenic City Classic.’ Series point leader Donald McIntosh earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick lap of 14.141 seconds. Tod Hernandez secured a victory in Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1, while David Payne emerged victorious in American Racer South B-Main #2. Series regulars Jeff Neubert and Benjamin Cranford were awarded provisionals to gain access into the 40-lap finale, while Ahnna Parkhurst took use of an emergency provisional.

With only two point races remaining, both the stakes and the purse money will raise significantly on Friday, July 30 when the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series invades 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee. Round eleven of the miniseries will greet a strong field of competitors tomorrow evening, all of whom will be vying for the $10,053 windfall. Over $30,000 in prize money will be up for grabs and each feature starter will be guaranteed at least $500. Previous series winners at 411 include Randy Weaver (’14), Donald McIntosh (’15), David Crabtree (’16), Donald McIntosh (’17), Cory Hedgecock (’18), Dale McDowell (’19), and Chris Madden (’20). More information on “Tennessee’s Action Track” can be found online at www.411motorspeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Point Event #10 of 12

Race Summary

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Boyd’s Speedway – Ringgold, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(4) Sam Seawright $4,053 (1) Donald McIntosh $2,000 (2) Dale McDowell $1,400 (10) Jadon Frame $1,000 (3) Cody Overton $800 (8) Garrett Smith $700 (16) Kenny Collins $600 (5) Jensen Ford $550 (7) Stacy Boles $525 (19) Dusty Carver $500 (11) Tod Hernandez $480 (9) Corey Roulette $470 (22) Benjamin Cranford $460 (21) Jeff Neubert $450 (14) Dalton Polston $440 (6) Cory Hedgecock $430 (12) David Payne $420 (18) Scott Cook $410 (15) Josh Walker $400 (13) Heath Hindman $400 (17) Chase Oliver $400 (23) Ahnna Parkhurst $75

DNS. (20) Brian Burke $75

Entries: 32

Lap Leaders: Donald McIntosh (Laps 1-14), Sam Seawright (Laps 15-40)

Cautions: 3 (Lap 13 for a smoking Josh Walker, Lap 38 for a spinning Corey Roulette, and Lap 38 Restart for a stopped Benjamin Cranford)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Donald McIntosh 14.141 seconds

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Donald McIntosh, Cody Overton, Jensen Ford, Stacy Boles, Corey Roulette

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Dale McDowell, Sam Seawright, Cory Hedgecock, Garrett Smith, Jadon Frame

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Tod Hernandez, 2. Heath Hindman, 3. Josh Walker, 4. Chase Oliver, 5. Dusty Carver, 6. Bill Mahan, 7. Ahnna Parkhurst, 8. Benjamin Cranford, 9. Jeff Neubert, 10. Gary McPherson, DNS. Shun Thomas

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. David Payne, 2. Dalton Polston, 3. Kenny Collins, 4. Scott Cook, 5. Brian Burke, 6. Craig Greer, DNS. Randy Weaver, DNS. Michael Page, DNS. Joe Denby, DNS. Zach Leonhardi, DNS. Dalton Cook

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Provisionals: Jeff Neubert, Benjamin Cranford

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Emergency Provisional: Ahnna Parkhurst

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Donald McIntosh – 1372

2) Cody Overton [R] – 1356

3) Jensen Ford – 1336

4) Dale McDowell – 1332

5) Garrett Smith [R] – 1294

6) Kenny Collins – 1182

7) Jeff Neubert – 1149

8) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 1094

9) Ahnna Parkhurst – 1050

10) Stacy Boles – 918

11) Jordy Nipper – 890

12) Michael Brown – 760

13) Dalton Cook – 631

14) Craig Greer – 575

15) Chuck Southard – 530

* Each driver will be able to drop their worst race after the point finale at Tazewell Speedway

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – AUSTIN HORTON

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – ROSS BAILES

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – RANDY WEAVER

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – KENNY COLLINS

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – SAM SEAWRIGHT

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

