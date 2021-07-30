Timothy Culp Triumphantly Returns to Action with Rockabilly 45 Win



Three-Race Swing Continues on Friday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

Little Rock, Arkansas (07/29/21) – Returning to action for the first time in over three months, Timothy Culp wired the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil field on Saturday night to claim over $5,500 in prize money. Culp pocketed $5,000 for emerging victorious in the 11th annual Rockabilly 45 as well as a $500 bonus from Weston Petroleum’s Jim Freeman.

Culp, who has been mostly idle since welcoming his son into the world, led all 45 laps from the outside front row to notch his first series win of the 2021 season, and his 10th-career CCSDS triumph. The former CCSDS Champion crossed the finish line 1.253 seconds ahead of Brian Rickman, Logan Marin, Kyle Beard, and Hunter Rasdon.

With the victory Culp took the inside line on the Dixon Road U-Pull-It Tri-Race Challenge. The bonus program offers an extra $5,000 to any driver who can sweep the July 29-31 swing, which includes events at I-30 Speedway, Batesville (Ark.) Motor Speedway and Legit Speedway (West Plains, Mo.). If a driver, can win two of those features, he or she will receive a $1,000 bonus.

Additionally, with his runner-up finish Brian Rickman catapulted into the points lead by six markers over Logan Martin.

Action continues on Friday night with the CCSDS contingent rolling into Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) for a $3,000-to-win program. The CCSDS Super Late Models will be joined in action by IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Front Wheel Drives, and Cruisers.

Racing action starts at 8 p.m.

The weekend will draw to a close on Saturday night, July 31 with the 2021 edition of the Larry Phillips Memorial at Legit Speedway Park, which posts a $5,075 winner’s check. Payton Looney was the 2020 event winner, while Brian Rickman picked up a $3,000 CCSDS victory earlier this year at the facility in a thrilling finish over Hunter Rasdon.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $20 with grandstand admission for senior citizens / military $18, while kids (ages 6-12) are $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) are free. Pit passes are $35.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 7 p.m.

The tire rule for all three events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 (white-dot) optional on the right-rear tire.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com, www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.LegitSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 29, 2021

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Timothy Culp 2)Brian Rickman 3)Logan Martin 4)Kyle Beard 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Morgan Bagley 7)Clay Fisher 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Brayden Proctor 10)Jon Kirby 11)Scott Crigler 12)Nathan Brown 13)Donnie Barnhart 14)Dustin Holmes 15)Terry Henson 16)Jon Mitchell 17)Jason Miles 18)Ross Farmer 19)Jamie Elam 20)Chad Mallett

DNS: Blake McClain, Shannon Parker, Tim Baker, Lynn Irwin, Geoff Aitken, David Payne, Joseph Long

Entries: 27

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Clay Fisher (13.665 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Hunter Rasdon (13.696 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Brian Rickman

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Jon Kirby

COMP Cams Top Performer: Timothy Culp

Lap Leaders: Timothy Culp (1-45)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Clay Fisher

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com