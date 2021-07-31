Cory Hedgecock Handles Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Field for $10,053 Win at 411

(SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE) Seventh-starting Cory Hedgecock became the eighth different winner in eight Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series races this year with a strong performance tonight, July 30 at 411 Motor Speedway! Cory, who stopped the clock second fastest in Group A during FK Rod Ends qualifying, slipped to second in his heat race to finish behind only Pierce McCarter. The Loudon, Tennessee native then turned up the wick on the competition in the 53-lap headliner at the Seymour, Tennessee facility, as he stormed towards the front and eventually overtook polesitter Ross Bailes to grab the point on the fourteenth circuit.

With only one caution slowing the action on the initial start of the contest, Cory was able to drive away from the field to capture the $10,053 paycheck by 4.127 seconds ahead of ninth-starting Randy Weaver, of Crossville, Tennessee. Pierce McCarter overcame a poor start to the race to finish right where he started in the third spot. Series point leader Donald McIntosh battled for the lead early in the distance before falling to fourth, while leading Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year contender Cody Overton rounded out the top five in his Rum Runner Racing entry.

“I know I kind of got behind there in the heat and everything, but I told Dad that we’re going to win this thing somehow,” commented Hedgecock after capturing the five-figure payday at 411 Motor Speedway. “Man, I’m just glad we finally got us another Super Late Model win. It has been a long time. We’ve worked hard on this new car – a Black Diamond – and I have to thank everyone at Stuckey Enterprises that helped out on it. We also have a brand new Eagle powerplant and it drove real smooth!”

Cory’s third career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph moved him up to a tie for eleventh all-time on the miniseries win list. Hedgecock’s Black Diamond Chassis is powered by an Eagle Race Engine with sponsorship from E-Z-GO, Green’s Recycling, Brucebilt Performance Parts, I-75 Raceway, Budget Transmission, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Ohlins, and Pro Fabrication.

Round eleven of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 34 car field to 411 Motor Speedway, which hosted the popular summer tour for the eighth time. Warrior House Car driver Ryan King earned Fast Time honors on the evening with his quick lap of 14.025 seconds around his hometown track. Ross Bailes, Pierce McCarter, Donald McIntosh, and Cody Overton recorded heat race victories, while Heath Hindman and David Payne emerged victorious in their respective B-Mains. Kenny Collins and Jeff Neubert received series provisionals to gain access into the 53-lapper, while Benjamin Cranford and Ahnna Parkhurst utilized emergency provisionals to start shotgun on the feature field.

The final point event now awaits the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series competitors on Saturday night, July 31 at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. Not only will another $10,053 winner’s check be up for grabs, but the Champion of the miniseries will also receive another $10,053 prize. Donald McIntosh, of Dawsonville, Georgia, currently finds himself atop of the point standings and will try to collect the Championship spoils tomorrow evening. Also up for grabs is Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year honors and the extra $1,000, which Evans, Georgia driver Cody Overton is primed to receive in post-race ceremonies.

Tazewell has been a fixture at the back end of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series schedule since 2005 and previous winners at the high-banked oval on Championship Night include: Billy Ogle, Jr. (’05), Jimmy Owens (’06), Chris Madden (’07 & ’08), Jimmy Owens (’09), Jonathan Davenport (’10), Vic Hill (’11), Chris Madden (’12), Jonathan Davenport (’13), Eric Jacobsen (’14), Vic Hill (’15), Scott Bloomquist (’16), Brandon Overton (’17 & ’18), Dale McDowell (’19), and Dakotah Knuckles (’20). View additional information on the ‘Ray Varner Ford 53’ by clicking on www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Point Event #11 of 12

Race Summary

Friday, July 30, 2021

411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(7) Cory Hedgecock $10,053 (9) Randy Weaver $5,000 (3) Pierce McCarter $2,500 (2) Donald McIntosh $1,800 (4) Cody Overton $1,250 (11) Dale McDowell $900 (1) Ross Bailes $800 (13) Michael Chilton $700 (6) Jensen Ford $675 (14) Dalton Cook $650 (10) Sam Seawright $625 (18) David Payne $600 (19) Dalton Polston $575 (21) Kenny Collins $550 (20) Stacy Boles $525 (16) Garrett Smith $500 (23) Benjamin Cranford $75 (5) Ryan King $500 (24) Ahnna Parkhurst $75 (22) Jeff Neubert $500 (17) Heath Hindman $500 (12) David Crabtree $500 (8) Mack McCarter $500 (15) Vic Hill $500

Entries: 34

Lap Leaders: Ross Bailes (Laps 1-13), Cory Hedgecock (Laps 14-53)

Cautions: 1 (Initial start of the race for Ryan King’s spin)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ryan King 14.025 seconds

Group A: Ryan King 14.025 seconds

Group B: Jensen Ford 14.052 seconds

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ross Bailes, 2. Ryan King, 3. Randy Weaver, 4. Michael Chilton, 5. Clay Coghlan, 6. Benjamin Cranford, 7. Jeff Neubert, 8. Kyle Strickler, DNS. Robby Moses

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Pierce McCarter, 2. Cory Hedgecock, 3. Dale McDowell, 4. Vic Hill, 5. Heath Hindman, 6. Dalton Polston, 7. Kenny Collins, 8. Ryan Winchester

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Donald McIntosh, 2. Jensen Ford, 3. Sam Seawright, 4. Dalton Cook, 5. David Payne, 6. Jed Emert, 7. Ahnna Parkhurst, 8. Craig Greer, 9. Dakota Smith

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Cody Overton, 2. Mack McCarter, 3. David Crabtree, 4. Garrett Smith, 5. Stacy Boles, 6. Dusty Carver, 7. Mitchell Burke, DNS. Steve Smith

Collins Signs B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Heath Hindman, 2. Dalton Polston, 3. Clay Coghlan, 4. Benjamin Cranford, 5. Kenny Collins, 6. Jeff Neubert, 7. Ryan Winchester, DNS. Kyle Strickler, DNS. Robby Moses

Arizona Sport Shirts B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. David Payne, 2. Stacy Boles, 3. Ahnna Parkhurst, 4. Dusty Carver, 5. Craig Greer, 6. Mitchell Burke, 7. Jed Emert, DNS. Dakota Smith, DNS. Steve Smith

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Provisionals: Kenny Collins, Jeff Neubert

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Emergency Provisionals: Benjamin Cranford, Ahnna Parkhurst

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Donald McIntosh – 1564

2) Cody Overton [R] – 1546

3) Dale McDowell – 1520

4) Jensen Ford – 1518

5) Garrett Smith [R] – 1462

6) Kenny Collins – 1354

7) Jeff Neubert – 1309

8) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 1260

9) Ahnna Parkhurst – 1212

10) Stacy Boles – 1088

11) Jordy Nipper – 890

12) Dalton Cook – 811

13) Michael Brown – 760

14) Craig Greer – 650

15) Ross Bailes – 618

* Each driver will be able to drop their worst race after the point finale at Tazewell Speedway

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – AUSTIN HORTON

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – ROSS BAILES

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – RANDY WEAVER

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – KENNY COLLINS

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – SAM SEAWRIGHT

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – $4,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

