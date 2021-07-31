Duvall cowboys up, takes down Red Dirt Raceway ARMS race

MEEKER, Oklahoma (July 30)—On a hot summer night in the Sooner State, the American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports invaded the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, for the Club91 Funkadelic Dirt Track & Honky Tonk Extravaganza featuring the Cowboy 100.

Polesitter Jared Baird paced the first 10 laps before Tyler Wolff took control of the race and dominated with a lead as big as almost eight seconds at times when the field was brought to a halt for a competition red on lap 60 of the 100-lap affair.

Wolff continued to lead through lap 89 when the bottom groove began to pay dividends for those who remained faithful to the shortest way around the quarter-mile oval.

As the leaders completed lap 90, Joe ‘Big Daddy’ Duvall took charge and remained the top dog through the final 10 circuits to score his second ARMS victory of the season and pocket $2,550 for his efforts.

Nathan Hagar, who started 11th on the grid, followed two seconds behind Duvall to the checkered flag while Wolff was forced to settle for the third-place paycheck despite leading 77 laps of the race.

Nathan Smith and 17th-starting Max Eddie Thomas rounded out the top five with Thomas scoring the Bulletproof Tees Hard Charger Award and an extra $100 for his passing prowess.

Tyler Davis, points leader Triston Dycus, Mark Smith and Jon Herring Jr. finished sixth through ninth, respectively while Baird hung on to complete the top 10.

Kenny Gaddis, Sean Gaddis, Michael Walker, Dustin Leatherman, Dustin Boston, Cam Case, Justin Cartwright, Joe Wright, Brandon Dean and Ryan Taylor each earned an extra $50 from 31J Racing while $25 gift certificates from Bryke Racing went to Brandon Givens, Danny Padilla, Jeffrey Kaup and Ho Dean.

Heat race winners Kenny Gaddis, Boston, Duvall and Greg Skaggs—along with Dycus, who won the Day Motor Sports “B” Feature—each got a $50 bonus from Dizzy Dean Electric.

Cam Case, Kenny Gaddis and Thomas each pocketed an extra $100 cash at the pre-race lucky draw. At every ARMS event, officials randomly draw three names during the pit meeting with each driver winning a $100 cash bonus. To win this award, the driver must attend the pit meeting and have competed in the previous ARMS event.

Dycus remains the points leader with a slim four-point lead (542 to 538) over Thomas, Chris Huckeba sits third with 486 markers, followed by Sean Gaddis (484), Duvall (474), Kenny Gaddis (466), Walker (454), James McCreery (418), Jake Gallardo (295) and Kevin Rowland (284).

Creek County up Saturday: The second round of this weekend’s Club91 Funkadelic Dirt Track & Honky Tonk Extravaganza takes place Saturday at the Creek County Speedway in Kellyville, Oklahoma, with another $2,000-to-win finale for the USRA Modifieds.

The ARMS Treaty: At every American Racer Modified Series events, racers will compete for series points as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national and regional points. Sanctioned racetracks may also award track points at their discretion. At season’s end, the inaugural ARMS points champion will pocket no less than $4,000 of the nearly $20,000 points fund.

The minimum payout at each event is as follows: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $230, 16. $225, 17. $220, 18. $215, 19. $210, 20. $205, all other starters $200, non-qualifiers $90. There is a $100 entry fee at each event.

Two provisional starting spots will be awarded at each event to the two drivers ranked highest in series points that did not qualify for the main event. Each driver is eligible for two (2) provisionals.

The 2021 points fund will award no less than $4,000 to the champion and $1,000 for the 10th-place finisher. What’s more, any driver racing in at least 80% of the events that fails to finish among the final top 10 will get a $500 points fund check. Dozens of contingency awards will also be doled out during race nights and at season’s end.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Oklahoma

Friday, July 30, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money earned.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (2) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (5) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla.

4. (3) 75 Joe Wright, Beggs, Okla.

5. (7) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

6. (8) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (4) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

8. (6) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla.

Texas Star Concrete Services Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 127 Dustin Boston, Hulbert, Okla.

2. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (7) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

4. (6) 94 Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee, Okla.

5. (4) 1T Ryan Taylor, Tontitown, Ark.

6. (5) 11 Robert Scott, Sand Springs, Okla.

DQ – (2) 7D Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

DNS – 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (2) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

4. (4) 24 Justin Cartwright, Sperry, Okla.

5. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

7. (6) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla.

DNS – 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

Four Seven Designs Salon & Boutique Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 27 Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2. (7) B4 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

3. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (1) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

5. (3) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

6. (4) 67 Danny Padilla, Owasso, Okla.

7. (5) 95 Mark Brill, Nicoma Park, Okla.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature (15 laps, top 10 advance):

1. (5) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

2. (4) 24 Justin Cartwright, Sperry, Okla.

3. (1) 94 Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (9) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (10) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

7. (2) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

8. (3) 75 Joe Wright, Beggs, Okla.

9. (7) 1T Ryan Taylor, Tontitown, Ark.

10. (16) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla.

11. (17) 7D Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., $115.

12. (11) 67 Danny Padilla, Owasso, Okla., $115.

13. (6) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla., $115.

14. (15) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla., $115.

15. (12) 11 Robert Scott, Sand Springs, Okla., $90.

16. (14) 95 Mark Brill, Nicoma Park, Okla., $90.

17. (13) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, $90.

DNS – 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, $90.

DNS – 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, $90.

American Racer “A” Feature (100 laps):

1. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 100, $2550.

2. (11) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., 100, $1500.

3. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 100, $1000.

4. (8) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 100, $800.

5. (17) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 100, $900.

6. (15) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 100, $600.

7. (12) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, 100, $550.

8. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 100, $450.

9. (9) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla., 100, $400.

10. (1) B4 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla., 100, $450.

11. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 99, $440.

12. (16) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 100, $400.

13. (23) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, 99, $325.

14. (14) 94 Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee, Okla., 99, $300.

15. (4) 127 Dustin Boston, Hulbert, Okla., 99, $280.

16. (21) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla., 99, $375.

17. (13) 24 Justin Cartwright, Sperry, Okla., 99, $270.

18. (19) 75 Joe Wright, Beggs, Okla., 98, $265.

19. (18) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla., 98, $260.

20. (20) 1T Ryan Taylor, Tontitown, Ark., 97, $255.

21. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark., 81, $200.

22. (10) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla., 67, $200.

23. (22) 27 Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla., 1, $250.

Lap Leaders: Baird 1-12, Wolff 13-89, Duvall 90-100.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 77, Baird 12, Duvall 11.

Margin of Victory: 1.985 seconds.

Time of Race: 57 minutes, 13 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starter: Walker.

Hard Charger: Thomas (started 17th, finished 5th).

Entries: 31.

Next Race: Saturday, July 31, Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Okla.

Points Standings: Dycus 542, Thomas 538, Huckeba 486, S. Gaddis 484, Duvall 474, K. Gaddis 466, Walker 454, McCreery 418, Jake Gallardo 295, Kevin Rowland 284.

Contingency Awards:

31J Racing: K. Gaddis, S. Gaddis, Walker, Leatherman, Boston, Case, Cartwright, Wright, B. Dean, Taylor ($50).

American Racer: Case, K. Gaddis, Thomas ($100).

Bryke Racing: Givens, Padilla, Kaup, H. Dean ($25).

Bulletproof Tees: Thomas ($100).

Dizzy Dean Electric: K. Gaddis, Boston, Duvall, Skaggs, Dycus ($50).