Kyle Beard Rides Last Lap Pass to Batesville CCSDS Checkers

Locust Grove, Arkansas (07/30/21) – Kyle Beard only led one lap of Friday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil feature at Batesville Motor Speedway, but it was the most important one. The two-time series champion surged past race-long leader, Logan Martin on the final lap to score the $3,000 payday, which marked his third of the 2021 season.

“I was just trying to save everything until the end,” said Beard, who found the outside line after seeing Terry Phillips there. “I wasn’t paying attention and almost waited too late.”

Logan Martin was looking to make a clean sweep of the night. He set fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying, won his heat race, and brought the field to the green flag from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position. Martin maintained the top spot for the first 29 circuits. However, on the final lap, the fifth-starting Kyle Beard used the high line to charge to the lead.

Beard led the final circuit to secure his third series win of the year and the 19th of his career.

Martin, B.J. Robinson, Morgan Bagley, and Hunter Rasdon rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

While Martin didn’t get the win, he did reclaim the points lead by 39 markers over Brian Rickman with his runner-up performance.

The weekend will draw to a close on Saturday night, July 31 with the 2021 edition of the Larry Phillips Memorial at Legit Speedway Park, which posts a $5,075 winner’s check. Payton Looney was the 2020 event winner, while Brian Rickman picked up a $3,000 CCSDS victory earlier this year at the facility in a thrilling finish over Hunter Rasdon.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $20 with grandstand admission for senior citizens / military $18, while kids (ages 6-12) are $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) are free. Pit passes are $35.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 7 p.m.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 (white-dot) optional on the right-rear tire.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.LegitSpeedway.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 30, 2021

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Kyle Beard 2)Logan Martin 3)B.J. Robinson 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Josh Putnam 7)Brian Rickman 8)Timothy Culp 9)Steve Stultz 10)Chris Jones 11)Donnie Barnhart 12)Wendell Wallace 13)Austin Vincent 14)Terry Phillips 15)Jesse Stovall 16)Ross Farmer 17)Robby Moore 18)Scott Crigler 19)Jon Kirby 20)Brayden Proctor

DNS: Jamie Elam, Jason Miles, dustin Holmes, Lynn Irwin, Shannon Parker

Entries: 25

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (13.334 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Steve Stultz

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-29); Kyle Beard (30)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

